If you’re looking to ditch those EarPods and start listening to your favorite music with better fidelity, there is no better time to snag a new pair of headphones than on Black Friday. With dozens of the best brands offering deep discounts across storefronts and the web, you can easily get a set of great-sounding new headphones — be they noise-cancelling over ears, true wireless in-ears, or otherwise — on the cheap during this consumer holiday. Not sure what to consider?
Look for the features that can really enhance your listening experience, like long battery life, rapid recharging, high quality Bluetooth codec support (like Qualcomm’s aptX HD), and materials that will improve comfort. Keep in mind, your headphones should be a match for your most common activities — sport earbuds might be great for a workout or a run, but if you’re using them for hours at home or the office, they could grow uncomfortable. Likewise, a big set of the over-the-ear headphones won’t be ideal for moving around, unless it’s your daily public transit commute.
We’ve scoured the web to find the best deals on headphones this Black Friday, aiming to save you as many clicks (and as much research) as possible. Here are the best Black Friday headphone deals available right now. Need something great to listen to in anticipation of their arrival? Be sure to check out our playlist of the best new music right now. Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Best Earbuds and Headphones Deals
Whether you’re looking for some compact earbuds or full size headphones, there will be something for everyone this Black Friday. Keep an eye out for noise-cancelling headphones for travelers, sports headphones for active athletes, and Bluetooth options for wireless freedom!
Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Over-the-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones$200 $400
Sennheiser has one of the best reputations in the headphone world, and this wireless, noise-canceling model is half price.
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless$100 $200
Rapid recharging, and water resistance make these the ideal workout companion for those who really like to move to the music.
Monoprice Hi-Fi Lightweight On-Ear Headphones$11 $15
Wearing headphones for hours on end can get tiring. These lightweight Hi-Fi headphones won’t weigh your head down. In-line volume control. Wired with a 3.5mm plug for standard audio port.
Monoprice Premium Hi-Fi DJ Style Over the Ear Professional Headphones$17 $23
These headphones are designed for comfort, durability, and high quality Hi-Fi sound. A 3.5mm jack on the headphones accepts standard audio cables for different setups. Three different cables are included: 3.5mm to 3.5mm with in-line mic and volume, 3.5mm to 3.5mm, and 3.5mm to 1/4-inch.
JBL Free X Truly Wireless In-Ear Headphones (Built-In Remote and Microphone)$100 $180
Who needs AirPods when these JBL fully wireless buds sound great and are splash-proof too?
JBL Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones (E65BTNC)$100 $240
More than half-off for these over-the-ear, noise-canceling headphones.
JBL Everest Elite 750NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Adaptive Headphones$150 $380
Huge discount on these awesome over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones.
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds with Alexa built-in$120 $170
Fully wireless earbuds with Alexa compatibility and a two-year warranty against water immersion.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II with Alexa built-in$299 $349
Three levels of tremendous noise-canceling technology plus Amazon Alexa built-in.
Audio-Technica A & AD Headphone Series$60 $100
Deep discounts on many of Audio-Technica’s best open- and closed-back headphones.
Sennheiser HD1 Wireless In-Ear Headphones$100 $200
It’s Sennheiser quality, but made small: Wireless earbuds featuring NFC pairing and AptX HD Bluetooth audio quality.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones$199 $299
It’s hard to beat the gorgeous European styling of Bang & Olufsen, and these Bluetooth headphones are no exception.
Sony WH-L600 Digital Surround Wireless Headphones$200 $300
Not all headphones are for outside — these ones are the perfect home theater companion, for expansive, personal surround sound.
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones$100 $200
50% off is a great discount, on a great set of noise-canceling Sony headphones, with an amazing 35-hour battery life.
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones$280 $350
If you love the big on bass sound signature of the Beats line up, these over-the-ear cans come in a wide variety of color choices.
JBL E55BT Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones – Blue$60 $150
Get really big savings on these really big (and blue!) over-the-ear wireless headphones from JBL.
Jaybird X3 Sport Wireless In-Ear Headphones$60 $130
These buds have eight hours of battery life to keep the tunes pumping, even as you sweat buckets.
JLab Audio Epic Executive Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones$40 $100
An excellent price on a set of earbuds that are wireless, and feature active noise-canceling technology.
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphone$100 $150
Sound that’s as powerful as your workout. Sweat and weather resistant.