Share

If you’re looking to ditch those EarPods and start listening to your favorite music with better fidelity, there is no better time to snag a new pair of headphones than on Black Friday. With dozens of the best brands offering deep discounts across storefronts and the web, you can easily get a set of great-sounding new headphones — be they noise-cancelling over ears, true wireless in-ears, or otherwise — on the cheap during this consumer holiday. Not sure what to consider?

Look for the features that can really enhance your listening experience, like long battery life, rapid recharging, high quality Bluetooth codec support (like Qualcomm’s aptX HD), and materials that will improve comfort. Keep in mind, your headphones should be a match for your most common activities — sport earbuds might be great for a workout or a run, but if you’re using them for hours at home or the office, they could grow uncomfortable. Likewise, a big set of the over-the-ear headphones won’t be ideal for moving around, unless it’s your daily public transit commute.

We’ve scoured the web to find the best deals on headphones this Black Friday, aiming to save you as many clicks (and as much research) as possible. Here are the best Black Friday headphone deals available right now. Need something great to listen to in anticipation of their arrival? Be sure to check out our playlist of the best new music right now. Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Follow @dealsDT

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.