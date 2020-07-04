Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: 5 tech deals you can’t afford to miss

It’s almost too perfect that July 4 falls on Saturday this year (unlike last year, where it fell in the middle of the week), but retailers started running their huge 4th of July sales last week. Best Buy is never shy about joining in on these big seasonal blowouts, and the Best Buy 4th of July Sale has some especially great deals on just about everything tech-related going right now.

There’s a ton of stuff to sort through, however, so to give you a leg-up over the other shoppers scrambling to snatch up the juiciest bargains, we’ve rounded up the five best tech deals from the Best Buy 4th of July Sale that you don’t want to miss. These include worthy savings on some of our all-time favorite gadgets, but don’t drag your feet: These deals will be gone in no time.

Philips Hue White & Color Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit — $130, was $190

If “the home is a sanctuary” is an idiom that rings true to you, then this Philips Hue smart bulb starter kit is a great way to create the perfect ambiance. This multicolor version of the Hue Starter Kit has all you need to install your smart lighting setup right out of the box: It comes with three bulbs, a dimmer switch, and a bridge for connecting everything together. This allows you to control and adjust the lighting from your smartphone or other mobile device.

You can choose from a full spectrum of colors (including shades of white) and lumen outputs, and the Hue bulbs can also be synced with your music or media to create an immersive theatric experience. The Philips Hue multicolor starter kit works with Alexa, Google, and Apple smart home ecosystems as well, and can be yours for just $130 after a $60 discount.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199

The latest fifth-gen Apple Watch might be nearly perfect, but when it comes to sheer value, no smart wearable on the market today can compete with the still-awesome 2017 Apple Watch Series 3. If you don’t need all the latest bells and whistles of the Series 5 (such as an always-on display), then the Series 3 offers pretty much everything you could want in a smartwatch, right down to its excellent suite of fitness- and health-tracking functions. It looks great, is a pleasure to wear and use, and boasts the highly polished design you’d expect from a name like Apple.

One of our few complaints with the Apple Watch Series 3 was its launch price in 2017, but in 2020, this thing is a downright steal: The Best Buy 4th of July Sale lets you score this superb smart wearable for just $179 ($20 off) for a limited time.

Google Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell — $180, was $230

Smart home tech may not have caught on as much as some thought it would, but one of the best applications (perhaps the best application) for this technology might be for home security devices like the excellent Nest Hello video doorbell. This smart doorbell features a 1080p Full HD camera, two-way microphone, and even facial recognition technology for identifying frequent visitors. It connects to your Android or iOS mobile device, from which you can view the 24/7 live video feed, communicate with guests, and receive instant notifications when someone is at your door.

The Nest Hello smart video doorbell is a great and affordable way to add an extra layer of security to your home (and particularly your front door), and the Best Buy 4th of July Sale makes it even cheaper after a $50 savings knocks it down to $180.

50-inch Samsung 7-Series 4K TV — $330, was $350

As cheap as 4K TVs are nowadays, there’s never been a better time to make the jump to Ultra HD — and 4th of July sales make this an even more attractive proposition. Samsung has long been one of the top names in televisions, and this gorgeous 7-Series 4K smart TV is a shining example: Sitting at 50 inches, it’s a great size for a bedroom or smaller common area, and its crisp Ultra HD LED panel delivers great image quality (even for older non-4K content) and offers full support for HDR.

And, as a smart TV, this Samsung television is ready to start streaming your favorite online content from apps like Netflix and Hulu via Wi-Fi or ethernet. A modest $20 savings means you can add the Samsung 7-Series 50-inch UHD smart TV to your home for just $330 right now, and as a nice bonus, you also get a free month of HBO Max if you’re a new subscriber.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover — $599, was $959

One of the best Windows laptops on the market today is, technically speaking, not even really a laptop. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, the latest flagship of the Surface Pro line, is a tablet with the heart of a PC: This one packs one of the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPUs along with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which are perfectly respectable specs for a featherweight machine for work and play. The 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen is a treat for the eyes as well, even giving Apple’s excellent Retina displays a run for their money.

One of the few things we dislike about the Surface Pro tablets is that they don’t come standard with the Type Cover keyboard, which is a necessary add-on if you want to use this tablet like a 2-in-1 laptop. This bundle solves that little problem and is an incredible value to boot: A whopping $360 savings cuts this Surface Pro 7 and black Type Cover keyboard bundle down to a very attractive $599 for the Best Buy 4th of July Sale.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

