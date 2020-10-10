Best Buy has 8K TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Do you really need an 8K TV? Many of today’s cheap 4K TVs will offer plenty of resolution at a much lower price. But if you want the best TV and the most beautiful screen in all the land, 8K can be pretty tempting.

While there isn’t all that much 8K content out there right now, it’s only a matter of time before more movies, sports broadcasts, and video games catch up. These televisions do come at a very high price point though, so you should probably wait for Black Friday deals and Prime Day sales for a deeper discount.

If you can’t wait to pick up a new TV, however, Best Buy is offering some decent discounts ahead of its own early Black Friday sale.

Best Buy 8K TV Deals

There are 3 sizes of Samsung 8K QLED TVs on sale right now. Though each of these models comes at a high price point, you get what you pay for. All of these TVs come with HDR10+ with a refresh rate of 120Hz. They also run on Samsung’s smart platform, Tizen, offering a connection to all of the main streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

With A.I. upscaling, these televisions make 4K look even better. So they can offer better resolution even when you aren’t streaming 8K content.

Samsung 55-inch Q900 Series 8K Smart TV — $2,300 ($200 off)

— ($200 off) Samsung 65-inch Q800T Series 8K Smart TV — $2,800 ($700 off)

— ($700 off) Samsung 75-inch Q900TS Series 8K Smart TV — $6,000 ($1,500 off)

Best Buy 4K TV Deals

If 8K TVs are out of your price range, the online retailer is also offering a variety of 4K TVs at pretty affordable prices. Take a look at our 4K TV buying guide and then dive into some of the discounts below.

Sony 65-inch X900H Series 4K TV — $1,000 ($600 off)

— ($600 off) Samsung 55-inch Q70T Series 4K Smart TV — $900 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV — $230 ($100 off)

When is the best time to buy a TV in 2020?

Whether you’re shopping online at Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy, there are always deals going on. So if you’re in desperate need of a new TV, there’s never really a wrong time to buy. With technology advancing at such a rapid pace, many of the 4K TVs under $500 you see on the market are actually pretty good. That being said, there are a few times a year where you can find the lowest prices possible.

Amazon Prime Day

Though Prime Day normally begins in July, it is instead happening on October 13 and 14 this year. Historically, Amazon’s day of deals has been an excellent time to find discounts on brands like TCL, Toshiba, and LG. Since they are usually promoting their own smart devices, it’s a good time to snag a Fire TV for cheap.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

These are your more traditional buying holidays, and arguably the absolute best time to buy any brand of TV. Considering Black Friday and Cyber Monday have pretty much melded into one super buying holiday at this point, it’s safe to assume the best TV discounts on OLED, QLED, and LEDs will arrive on November 27 and continue through the following week.

