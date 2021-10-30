You don’t have to wait before you can start shopping the best Black Friday deals, as retailers like Best Buy have already rolled out tantalizing offers on a wide range of products. There’s not much time left for some early Best Buy Black Friday deals though, so if you want to take advantage of them before the retailer’s early Black Friday event is over, you have to hurry.

Best Buy is currently offering price cuts on products such as the Lenovo Chromebook 3, Apple’s AirPods Max, and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are still available on Best Buy, but there are many more discounts offered by the retailer if you want to take a look around yourself.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt analog air fryer — $30, was $60

Digital Trends’ best air fryers prepare fried food that’s healthier by eliminating most of the grease, and the Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt analog air fryer does the same but at a more affordable price. The large capacity of 4.2 quarts is enough to make a meal for yourself and your partner, while its adjustable temperature settings, from 175 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, keep you in control of your recipes.

The Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt analog air fryer is a great addition to any kitchen. It’s an even more tempting purchase because of Best Buy’s $30 discount, which slashes the air fryer price by half to $30 from its original price of $60. Its stocks may go quickly, so if you want it for cheap, you should click that Buy Now button for the Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt analog air fryer immediately.

Philips Hue A19 smart bulbs (3-pack) — $100, was $135

With the Philips Hue A19 smart bulbs, which offer warm to cool white light and 16 million colors, you can add personality to any room. You can connect to the smart bulbs through Bluetooth or through the separately sold Hue Bridge, and from there, you have full control of them. Choose from preset light recipes or make your own, so you can have the perfect colors in your home.

Breathe new life into your home with the Philips Hue A19 smart bulbs, which are easy to install and operate. The three-pack, which includes white and color ambiance bulbs, is available on Best Buy for just $100, after a $135 discount. To purchase the bundle for cheap, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button immediately.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $119, was $219

If traditional Windows-based laptops are a strain on your budget, you should take a look a buying a Chromebook. The best Chromebooks perform well even with low-end hardware, and the Lenovo Chromebook 3 follows suit with its AMD A-Series A6 processor and 4GB of RAM. The Chromebook also features an 11.6-inch display with HD resolution, and a 32GB eMMC for storage.

Check out what it’s like owning a Chromebook by purchasing the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at $100 off from Best Buy, slashing its price to $119 from its original price of $219. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want the Lenovo Chromebook 3 on your desk as soon as possible, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

MSI Optix 27-inch gaming monitor — $180, was $240

After upgrading your desktop computer, you should also spend on a decent display like the MSI Optix gaming monitor. Its 27-inch screen features Full HD resolution with a 1 ms response time and 144 Hz refresh rate. The gaming monitor is also compatible with AMD’s FreeSync technology, which enables a smooth and immersive playing experience, and it comes with both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

Do justice to your computer’s performance by purchasing the 27-inch MSI Optix gaming monitor. It’s available on Best Buy for $180, down $60 from its original price of $240. If you want to purchase the gaming monitor for this price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can before the offer disappears.

Hisense 60-inch 4K Android TV — $380, was $550

Every home theater setup needs a high-quality screen, and if yours needs an upgrade, you can’t go wrong with this 60-inch 4K TV from Hisense. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 which combines with DTS Virtual: X to bring the cinematic experience to your living room. The 4K TV is also a smart TV, with the Android TV platform providing easy access to all your favorite streaming services.

The Hisense 60A6G offers immense value for money, even at its original price, so it’s an even better option with Best Buy’s $170 discount that lowers the 60-inch 4K TV’s price to $380 from $550. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you absolutely need the Hisense 60A6G in your living room, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

The AirPods Max reimagines over-ear headphones, with Apple’s dynamic driver providing high-fidelity’s audio and the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions offering extreme comfort. The headphones also come with features such as active noise cancellation to block external noise, transparency mode to interact with your surroundings without taking off the headphones, and a long battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Audiophiles will love the quality and features of the AirPods Max, which are discounted by $70 on Best Buy to lower their price to $479, from their original price of $549. It’s unclear how long stocks of the wireless headphones will last, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your playlists and watching your favorite shows with the AirPods Max, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover — $599, was $959

For a versatile device that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, you should purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough for basic functions, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. With the included Type Cover, you can transform the device from a tablet to a laptop, depending on the form that you need.

You won’t be disappointed if you choose the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as your next device, especially with Best Buy’s $360 discount that lowers its price to $599 from its original price of $959. You’ll regret it if you’re not able to take advantage of this deal before it disappears, so don’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

