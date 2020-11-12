Black Friday is quickly approaching and every savvy shopper knows that big seasonal events (and the coming holiday season) offer the best opportunity of the year to score juicy discounts on big-ticket items. While many bargain hunters are already lusting after things like computers, TVs, and the latest gaming systems, now is also a great time to find pricey home essentials like appliances at deep price cuts — and the Best Buy Black Friday Sale is offering huge savings right now on a full range of GE appliances including washing machines, microwaves, dishwashers, and more. We’ve got the best picks of the bunch right here:

GE Over-the-Range Microwave — $200, was $290

No kitchen is complete without a good microwave. Even if you’re an avid home chef, there’s a good chance that you use this humble workhorse on a regular basis (even if it’s just for warming up ingredients, thawing meat, or re-heating leftovers), and a lousy one will quickly become a headache. If yours could use an upgrade, then this 1,000-watt GE 1.6 cubic-foot over-the-range microwave is just the ticket. Its brushed stainless steel aesthetics are complemented by simple touch controls including multiple cooking presets, while its external venting system carries smoke and odors out of your kitchen just like a regular range hood.

A tidy $90 discount knocks the GE over-the-range microwave down to just $200 right now.

GE Profile Series Kitchen Hub & 30-Inch Convertible Range Hood — $400, was $1,080

Of all the rooms in the home, the kitchen has perhaps benefited the most from the smart home revolution. If your own kitchen has had a smart home makeover (or if you’re just getting started), then the GE Profile Series Android-powered smart hub is the perfect way to control your smart kitchen ecosystem. The 30-inch housing fits right above your range and features a 27-inch touch display that puts you in command of all of your smart home appliances, lets you watch your favorite shows while you cook, helps you find recipes, and does anything else you can do with the built-in Google Assistant smart helper — and with an integrated vertical exhaust ventilation system, it also functions perfectly as a normal range hood for carrying away smoke and odors.

GE Profile Series smart kitchen hub and range hood can be yours for just $400 after a whopping $680 discount from Best Buy.

GE Fingerprint-Resistant Dishwasher with Hidden Controls — $530, was $740

A quality dishwasher might the biggest time-saver in your kitchen, especially if you’re regularly feeding several people (and therefore washing a lot of dishes). This intuitively designed GE dishwasher features a striking — not to mention fingerprint-resistant — stainless finish along with hidden controls for a sleek look that complements any kitchen, and its AutoSense cycle technology automatically detects your dishes’ soil level for cleaning that’s both water and energy efficient. It can also steam and sanitize dishes to break up tough messes and ensure a deep cleaning, while its 48-decibel operating volume won’t disrupt your kitchen vibe.

A nice $210 for the Best Buy GE appliance sale knocks this no-nonsense built-in dishwasher down to $530 — just in time for holiday entertaining and the piles of dirty dishes that are sure to follow.

GE 12-Cycle High-Efficiency Top-Loading Washer — $600, was $855

Few among us enjoy doing laundry, but a good washing machine definitely makes this necessary task feel like less of a chore. This GE high-efficiency top-loader is one such example that boasts some extra modern features: Along with its 4.6 cubic foot drum capacity, 12 pre-set wash cycles, a FlexDispense automatic detergent dispenser, and QuietWash noise and vibration reduction technology, this GE washing machine is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for seamless integration into your existing smart home ecosystem.

You can score the GE 12-cycle top-loading washer for $600 right now and save $255, and if you want to pair it with the matching dryer, you can grab the set for $1,200 and enjoy a combined savings of $510.

GE Profile Series 30-Inch Smart Slide-In Electric Convection Fingerprint-Resistant Range — $1,600, was $2,160

If you’re a serious home chef, then the heart of your kitchen — and the appliance you’re likely spending most of your time over — is the cooking range. That means that your stove/oven combo is the last thing you want to skimp on, but this GE Profile Series 30-inch smart range delivers a lot of bang for your buck: Its smoothtop surface features five cooking elements (two of which can be synchronized to form a larger griddle-like cooking surface when needed), sleek touch controls, and a great-looking finger-resistant stainless finish. The oven even has an air frying function that lets you cook with little to no oil so you can ditch that counter-hogging air fryer, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity gives you easy remote control and cooking monitoring via the SmartHQ app.

The GE Profile Series smart range is the perfect addition to your smart kitchen and rings in at $1,600 after a $560 discount while this deal lasts.

