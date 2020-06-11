Best Buy laptop deals: The best offers for June 2020

If you’re on the prowl for laptop deals, your search is not complete without perusing Best Buy’s offerings. This big-box retailer has long been one of the best outlets for shopping seasonal sales, tech bargains, and deep discounts on all sorts of big-ticket items like computers, and even outside of yearly events like Black Friday, there are almost always plenty of Best Buy laptop deals to be found.

There can be quite a few laptop deals to sort through, though, so to help save you some time as well as money, we’ve already sniffed out the best ones available right now. These Best Buy laptop deals cover a nice range of features, designs, and price points, with our picks including everything from MacBooks to cutting-edge 2-in-1s and even gaming laptops. If it’s time for a new laptop for work and play, read on:

Today’s Best Buy laptop deals

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $630 , was $780

— , was $780 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $750 , was $880

— , was $880 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — $900 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 Apple MacBook Air (2020) — $900 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,000 , was $1,300

— , was $1,300 Dell Inspiron 4K 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,150, was $1,350

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $630, was $780

Convertible 2-in-1 laptops are a hot thing nowadays, and they’ve become common enough that you no longer have to pay an arm and a leg for a good one. One case in point is this excellent Envy x360 from HP, which comes loaded and AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. Those are perfect specs for work and general use, and the Ryzen processor also comes with built-in Radeon Vega graphics which will give you a little bit of light gaming capability.

On top of that, the 15.6-inch 1080p touch display folds back on a 360-degree hinge for use as a tablet. A $150 discount knocks this Best Buy laptop deal down to $630.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $750, was $880

The price gap between gaming desktops and laptops has narrowed quite a bit in recent years, with brands like Acer, HP, and Lenovo offering some very solid portable PCs packing dedicated graphics cards. The Acer Nitro 5 is one such high-value gaming machine: Its Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU deliver plenty of combined power for running modern games at good settings, while its 512GB SSD gives you lots of high-speed storage for your games and other programs.

This Nitro 5 also features a larger 17.3-inch 1080p display, offering some more screen real estate for enjoying your entertainment. This Best Buy laptop deal rings in at just $750 after a $130 price cut — an excellent value for a modern gaming PC you can take on the go.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — $900, was $1,000

Microsoft’s Surface Pro line offers some great tablets with laptop-like capabilities when paired with a Type Cover keyboard, but if you want a more traditional PC design, then the new Surface Laptop 3 is definitely worth a look. With one of the latest 10th-gen Core i5 processors, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of solid-state storage, it’s got more than enough muscle for work, streaming, and general everyday use. But where the Surface Laptop really shines is its gorgeous 13.5-inch Quad HD display which doubles as a touchscreen.

One of our few criticisms of the Surface Laptop 3 was its price (especially for the upgraded models), but these Best Buy laptop deals let you score this one for a much more reasonable $900 after a $100 discount.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) — $900, was $1,000

MacBooks don’t typically come cheap, but if you’re looking for one of the most affordable ways to get into the MacOS ecosystem (without buying a last-gen model that might feel a little long in the tooth today), the 2020 MacBook Air is a great pick. This one packs a 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD along with a 13.3-inch screen — one of Apple’s superb Retina displays which still set the standard for what a laptop screen should be.

As the thinnest and lightest MacBook yet, this would also be a great alternative to the Surface Laptop if you want a super-slim ultrabook but prefer MacOS to Windows. A $100 savings knocks this Best Buy laptop deal down to $900 right now (one of the best prices we’ve seen so far on the new 2020 MacBook Air).

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,000, was $1,300

PC people know Lenovo for the ThinkPad line, but the Yoga series also features some very impressive offerings — especially if you specifically want a 2-in-1. The excellent Lenovo Yoga C940 sports excellent specs for a computer at this price point: It’s got a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, a boosted 12GB of RAM, and a beefy 512GB SSD, which is likely more than most people will ever need for work and general use.

As a proper 2-in-1 convertible, the Yoga C940’s 14-inch 1080p touch display also folds back for use in tablet or tent mode — perfect for things like drawing or streaming. A very nice $300 discount means you can scoop up this Best Buy laptop deal for just $1,000 right now.

Dell Inspiron 4K 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,150, was $1,350

Although 4K displays are quickly becoming the new standard (Ultra HD is pretty much already the standard for TVs), laptops and monitors boasting this resolution are still rather expensive. Enter the Dell Inspiron 7000: This 2-in-1 laptop combines an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — solid specs for any laptop at this price point — with a lovely 4K 15.6-inch touchscreen.

You even get a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card which, while not as beefy as modern 16-series GTX GPUs, is still nice to have and will offer some extra juice for light gaming. All of this is yours for just $1,150 after a nice $200 price cut.

Are all Best Buy laptop deals worth it?

As with any retailer, not every discount you find at Best Buy is necessarily worth it. When shopping the many Best Buy laptop deals that are available at any given time, you’ll want to do your due diligence and cross-reference with other websites to make sure the advertised sale price is actually a good bargain.

Once you’ve got a budget in mind, don’t just jump on the first discounted model you find that hits your price target and meets your hardware needs — there might be a better option lurking among the other Best Buy laptop deals that you missed. That said, there are plenty of gems if you know what to look for, and you can rest assured that any of our picks are going to be worth it. We’ll also feature any of our favorite laptops when they’re on sale so you know you’re getting one of the best PCs along with a solid deal.

