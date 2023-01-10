The best places to buy a laptop online in 2023

When you’re looking to buy something, whether it’s a brand new laptop, new TV, toys, apparel, or anything else, one of the benefits of having so many retailers to choose from is that you can find exactly what you want. For example, if you want to look for some great deals or cheaper items, that’s an option, or if you want a top-of-the-line product and money is of no concern, you have that option, as well. But also, some retailers have a bigger selection and variety of products, while others have lengthy return windows or free shipping or offer an exclusive warranty. Whatever the case may be, you have the power of choice and that’s the biggest takeaway here. So when it comes to finding the best place to buy a laptop online, you have a decent variety of choices for precisely the same reasons we discussed. That doesn’t necessarily mean that all of those places, or retailers, are created equal.

To make your hunt for a new computer a little simpler, we’ve rounded up all of the best places to buy a laptop online, and also neatly laid out why you might choose one over the others. If you’d rather just see the best laptop deals available now, that’s another route you can take — and it will save you a pretty penny too. Let’s dig in.

Amazon

Best shipping and delivery for Prime members

Amazon has great prices, regular sales and promotions, and a huge selection of products — some brands even have dedicated storefronts on the site, in addition to their websites. But the real benefits of shopping at Amazon come from the Prime-member exclusive perks.

For eligible products, you get free one-day delivery or two-day delivery at most. Some items even come same-day, whether from Amazon’s warehouses or a store nearby. If you have a smart garage system, Amazon Key allows you to have those items delivered right to your garage, instead of on your doorstep. It’s the best place to buy a laptop online safely because your expensive tech isn’t waiting around outside exposed to the elements while you’re not home. Of course, if you’re not comfortable with delivery you can also arrange to pick your purchase(s) up at select locations — Amazon uses a pretty neat drop locker system.

Best Buy

Best tech support via Totaltech

Generally, when you buy a laptop or a new computer, you take it home, take it out of the box, set it all up yourself, and you’re off to the races. If you run into any issues, during setup or later on, you have to troubleshoot the problems yourself. If the hardware inside the computer fails, you either need to replace it or take it to a repair shop. That’s not the case with products you buy at Best Buy, at least if you take advantage of their exceptional tech support options.

Best Buy’s Geek Squad can help you get squared away initially, but also, if you think you might need support later on, you can spring for the , which nets you up to 24 months of additional product protection, extending your warranty options, plus free two-day shipping, and free Geek Squad tech support 24/7/365. Totaltech is optional but also requires a premium subscription — of $200 per year. is another option that allows you to extend warranty protection for your products, and not just laptops but also game consoles, appliances, mobile devices, and much more.

Dell

Best business and work-friendly options

When it comes to professional-quality laptops, Dell takes the cake. They offer workstations for business performance, powerful options for creators, and two-in-one and student-friendly systems for schoolwork, studying, and beyond. Let’s not forget that Alienware offers some of the best gaming laptops for play, either. Realistically, Dell has it all. So while we’re strong proponents of their business and professional laptops, you can find anything you want. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, from 2022, is a cheaper Surface Pro alternative, making it the best of both worlds because it’s like a traditional laptop and a tablet rolled into one.

While searching for places to buy a laptop online, you’ll discover — much like we did — that Dell offers a host of choices for each particular laptop, series, or model. For example, you can customize how powerful your new laptop is by adding graphics cards, swapping out processors, paying a little extra for more storage, and so on. It means that you’re not locked into a particular configuration, regardless of what type of laptop or series you’re considering. , for instance, start at $999 and range up to $3,000+ depending on what hardware you want to be tucked inside. Don’t worry, there are options at nearly every price point, from cheap to expensive. Take a look, change some components, and see what laptops you can find!

HP

Best casual and work-from-home options

Like some of the other retailers, HP does offer a host of options for business, gaming, school, and beyond. But some of its best offerings are for casual use. What does that mean? Well, anything you’d be doing at home in your leisure time and while browsing, or potentially even while working from home in your office. Things like streaming media, listening to music, typing up a report or essay, browsing the web, and doing some shopping, you name it. The reason why HP’s such a great place to go for this is because you could throw a dart at the screen — we definitely would not recommend doing that for real — and where it lands, you’ll find an excellent machine for whatever it is you want to do.

But what does HP do best, and what do they provide? That’s just it, they’re an excellent universal place to shop and not just for laptops. HP also offers printers and ink cartridges, monitors, accessories, peripherals, and beyond. Anything you buy you’ll find great customer support and technical help, including some of the most thorough user guides and FAQs around. Not to mention, HP also offers a great rotation of promotions and to capitalize on. One-day or same-day shipping — as long as your order is placed before 2:30 PM EST — are also available on nearly all orders.

Lenovo

Best for students

You know, we probably sound repetitive for saying that Lenovo is another great place to go for whatever you need, but there’s certainly one thing they excel at, and that’s academic-quality gear and promotions. Students and teachers by using the ID.me service. The prices are already reasonable as-is, so it’s perfect for anyone on a budget or strapped for cash. Hey, sometimes finances aren’t the best but you still need a decent and reliable computer, right?

Variety is the spice of life, and Lenovo certainly understands that. Not only do they have laptops across a wide range of prices, starting from budget-friendly up to more expensive and powerful, but also they have several specialties too, like business, personal, gaming, creative work, and beyond. It’s definitely worth taking a look if you want to find one of the best places to buy a laptop online.

Walmar

Best budget prices and options

Almost no one would argue against Walmart having excellent prices. Most of the time, if you find lower prices elsewhere it’s because of a major sale, discount, or promotion, while Walmart, on the other hand, really does have some great everyday prices. If you’re preparing to buy a laptop online, chances are, at some point you’re going to land on Walmart’s site. More than that, Walmart also has a fantastic selection of budget-friendly and lower-cost items. For example, Walmart carries that are priced ridiculously-low for what they offer. We wouldn’t recommend them for gaming or anything graphic-intensive, but they certainly make a good extra laptop for some productivity work or schoolwork, if you already have a desktop, or even if you don’t.

Walmart’s breadth of pickup or delivery options is solid too, with three-day, two-day, and one-day shipping available depending on the items and the prices. You can also purchase online and pick up at a store nearby, or have it shipped to a store near you if it’s out of stock locally. Those are great choices if you’re shopping for any one of the best Walmart deals that are available.

