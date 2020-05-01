Cheap Coffee Makers: Breville, De’Longhi, Nespresso on sale for Mother’s Day

If your mom loves coffee, a new coffee maker is a perfect gift to show your love and appreciation this Mother’s Day. Best Buy is having a coffee machine sale on Breville and De’Longhi & Nespresso coffee and espresso machines ahead of Mother’s Day, now through May 10.

Whether you’re looking for a classic coffee machine, an espresso machine, or a combination coffee and espresso with or without an integrated milk frother for latte and cappuccino drinks, you’ll find excellent choices in the models below. Most of these coffee machines use Nespresso’s convenient single-serve capsules for convenience and simplicity. Best Buy’s deals on these coffee machines will help you save, too, so you and mom can both win. Just remember to order soon because these deals expire on May 10.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker — $119, was $170



You can use the Nespresso app on your smartphone to manage the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker. This model includes a sample pack of 12 of the most popular Nespresso Vertuo pods. Use one-touch controls to select 1.35-ounce or 2.7-ounce espresso or 5-ounce, 8-ounce, or 14-ounce coffee servings.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Maker — $140, was $200



It only takes 20 seconds to brew a cup of coffee with Breville’s VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine. Choose your favorite flavor Vertuo capsule to brew a 1.35-ounce serving of espresso or 8-ounce or 14-ounce cups of coffee. The large water reservoir saves on refilling between servings.

NespressoCitiZ Coffee Maker — $175, was $250



You can use the Breville Nespresso CitiZ coffee and espresso machine with original Nespresso capsules to make both espresso and lungo coffee drinks. Lungo brewing uses a bit more water to create a 2.0-ounce serving compared to a more concentrated 1.35-ounce espresso serving. Lungo drinks are somewhat milder and take a little longer, up to about a minute, to brew. This machine has a removable water tank for easy refilling.

Breville the Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker — $240, was $300



Breville’s Precision Brewer coffee maker comes with a 12-cup stainless steel thermal carafe to keep your coffee hot for hours. With six selectable modes for different coffee brew types, you can use this drip coffee maker to create a cup just the way you like it. You can use the high-visibility digital display to adjust the water temperature to your preference, from 197 to 204 degrees. Use flat bottom or cone filters for small or larger brews with the six selectable sizes.

Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine — $265, was $380



The distinctive design of the Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in warm slate saves counter space. This machine uses original Nespresso pods to brew espresso, latte, cappuccino, latte macchiato, and lungo drinks and prepares the milk for your latte and cappuccino at the same time.

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine with Milk Frother — $400, was $500



Breville’s the Bambino Plus Espresso Machine with Milk Frother uses ground espresso coffee beans to create espresso drinks just the way you want them. Be your own barista using Breville’s ThermoJet heating system to bring the water up to temperature in three seconds. An automatic steam wand works with the included 16-ounce milk frothing jug to finish off your espresso drinks.

Nespresso De’Longhi Gran Lattissima Coffee Maker with Milk Frother — $420, was $600



Similar to the Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine by De’Longhi above, the Nespresso DeLonghi Gran Lattissima expands your range of coffee drink possibilities. Using original Nespresso capsules, the Gran Lattissima gives you a choice of foamed milk recipes, flat milk recipes, creamy coffee, and espresso drinks.

Breville Barista Touch Automatic Espresso Machine — $800, was $1,000



Is there a barista in the house? If you, mom, or anyone else in the household is ready for serious coffee drink creation, the Breville Barista Touch Automatic Espresso Machine is the only choice. Coffee grounds or beans? Bring them on. Find the coffee drink you want to create, touch the selection menu, and this machine automatically grinds the beans into grounds, filters the water, and crafts your brew. A removable water reservoir makes refills easy, and the included milk frother jug helps you finish the final step in your creation.

