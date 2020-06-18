Best Buy has teamed up with high fidelity music streaming service Tidal to offer a new and better platform for listening to music, with some great offers to get you started. Simply buy a select product and you get a three-month subscription to Tidal entirely for free, a value of as much as $59. This gives you access to 60 million tracks with plenty of other great bonuses for music fans, along with the best sound quality possible. Eligible products include a number of big names in audio-visual equipment, including Sony, JBL, and Ultimate Ears.

In case you haven’t already heard about Tidal, it’s unique among music streaming services. Crucially, it prides itself on offering the best sound quality out there with two different subscription plans available – Tidal Hifi and Tidal Premium.

Tidal Hifi

Tidal Hifi is Tidal’s high-end service. It offers entirely lossless audio because it uses FLAC, a more robust and realistic sounding streaming service than anything else out there. This means you get the absolute best quality sound at all times. Tidal Hifi also gives you access to Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings which are master-quality recordings taken directly from the master source. That means the music sounds exactly how the artist intended it to sound, meaning you’ll never miss a note because of streaming issues or audio cutbacks.

Tidal Hifi normally costs $20 per month but with select products from Best Buy, you’ll get three months entirely for free.

To enjoy the absolute best your ears can get with a Tidal Hifi subscription, buy a MHT Audio product, or any kind of Onyko or Pioneer receiver, to get a three-month free subscription to the Hifi service bundled in. It’s worth $59!

We recommend the Onkyo TX 5.2 Channel receiver as it’s well reviewed and a great price at only $250. The receiver supports HDR and 4K video passthrough with compatibility with all 4K UHD TVs, 3D TVs, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles. It looks stylish, too, so it’ll look great under your TV.

If you’re keen to purchase a Pioneer receiver, you can’t go wrong with the Pioneer Elite 7.2 channel receiver for $500. It has all the features you could want including Dolby Atmos support, 4K and HDR compatibility, and 6 HDMI inputs to cater to all your needs. It even has Google Assistant support. Overall, it’s a fantastic investment for all your long-term AV needs.

Tidal Premium

Tidal Premium offers a bit rate of 320kbps which is on a par with Spotify Premium, meaning it sounds great and sharp, although it isn’t quite as amazing as Tidal Hifi’s lossless quality. Think of it as on a par with CD-quality audio and you’ll be on track. For many, it will be difficult to notice the sound quality difference, although your mileage will vary depending on your hearing and the audio equipment you use.

Tidal Premium normally costs $10 per month but you can enjoy three months entirely for free if you purchase an eligible product from Best Buy.

These include a lot of popular products that are sure to enrich your life including the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Google Chromecast, Roku and Nvidia Shield. You also get Tidal Premium entirely for free with all Ultimate Ears, JBL and Sony speakers, as well as JBL, Skull Candy and Sony headphones, too.

You can’t really go wrong with any of these names, but we’re big fans of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $50. As a streaming device, it simply just works well, making it easy to watch all your favorite shows in 4K whether you have a Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ or Amazon Prime subscription. Alexa Voice controls make it even easier to use than before as well.

For speakers, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for only $80 is a great choice if you plan on heading out a lot or want a speaker for your garden or the beach, since it’s so robust while still sounding great. For a home setup, enjoy the Ultimate Ears Megablast priced at $250. It offers great sound quality, Alexa support, and good looks.

Want a new pair of headphones that come with a free Tidal Premium package? Snap up the JBL Live 650BTNC for only $150, down from $200. They offer clear and crisp sound along with active noise cancellation so you can block out surrounding sounds while you take in the wonder of the superior music quality of Tidal.

Tidal offers a lot more than great sound quality for music fans, regardless of which plan you dive into. A Tidal subscription means you get access to concert livestreams, exclusive events, behind-the-scenes content, and even the chance to grab exclusive tickets and attend meet-and-greets. Behind-the-scenes content varies from an amazing playlist curated by your favorite artist to a look at what goes on before a concert to learning more about how they created their music.

Other features include being able to listen to your music offline, as with other music streaming services, but with the bonus of superior sound quality.

Simply head over to Best Buy to purchase one of the aforementioned products to get either a Tidal Hifi music streaming subscription or a Tidal Premium subscription for three months.

If you’re considering upgrading your audio equipment or keen to embrace a new streaming device, this is the ideal time to give it a whirl and see just how great Tidal can be for your music listening experience. It’s a far different and superior experience than most other music streaming services, and one that audiophiles are going to adore.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations