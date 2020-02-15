Deals

Best Cheap Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Bose, JBL, Ultimate Ears

By

Bluetooth speakers are the best thing since sliced bread, breathing fresh life into every cycling trip, trail hike, sunbathing expedition, and weekend shindig. But these puppies often come with a hefty price tag — if you want a good one that can withstand a quick dip in the pool or a tumble from a table, that is. Every once in a while, though, a retailer discounts a must-have model from the likes of JBL and Ultimate Ears, and we swoop in to catalog it right here in our collection of the very best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals.

Today’s best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals

  • JBL Clip 3$50 ($10 off)
  • Ultimate Ears Wonderboom$53 ($17 off)
  • Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE$70 ($110 off)
  • Bose SoundLink Micro$79 ($20 off)
  • JBL Flip 4$80 ($20 off)
  • Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker$117 ($63 off)
  • Ultimate Ears Boom 3$120 ($30 off)
  • Bose Soundlink Revolve$160 ($40 off)
  • Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3$170 ($30 off)
  • Bose SoundLink Revolve+$240 ($60 off)
10-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

JBL Clip 3

$50 $70
Expires soon
Take your tunes anywhere with this compact portable speaker. The carabiner clip makes it easy to hang the speaker from just about anything, and IPX7 waterproof rating will keep it safe from liquids.
Buy at Amazon
10-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

$50 $100
Expires soon
You won't find a better Bluetooth speaker under $50 than the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, with it both looking and sounding like something a lot more high-end. Heck, it can even float in water.
Buy at Amazon
12-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

JBL Flip 4

$60 $100
Expires soon
With loud, floor-rumbling sound, a durable, waterproof frame, and lasting for up to 12 hours on a single charge, the JBL Flip 4 bound to be the life of the party — both inside and outside the pool.
Buy at Best Buy
15-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE

$70 $180
Expires soon
The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, offering protection from drops, as well as waterproofing and dust-resistance, and deep, powerful bass.
Buy at Best Buy
6-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Bose SoundLink Micro

$79 $99
Expires soon
Small size, big sound. This compact speaker has controls for volume on the front and a clip on the back to make it easy to connect it to your backpack or cooler when you're heading out for a picnic.
Buy at Walmart
15-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

$120 $150
Expires soon
With a robust, dust- and water-resistant shell, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is bound to withstand the occasional drop onto concrete and even a dip in the pool, without sacrificing sound quality.
Buy at Amazon
20-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3

$170 $200
Expires soon
The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 isn't all that dissimilar to the standard UE Boom 3, with the main differences being that it has a slightly bigger battery, more powerful sound, and thundering bass.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker

So you’re shopping for a cheap Bluetooth speaker, huh? The first thing you’re going to want to do is figure out what you’re going to use it for and the features that could be of use. If you’re looking for one for use around around the house, a virtual assistant like Amazon Alexa could be a worthwhile addition. However, if you need a portable speaker to take to the beach, we recommend opting for one that can survive a knock, bump, and splash. Not sure where to start? Take a look at our list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

Follow this straightforward advice and you’ll have no trouble snapping up a cheap Bluetooth speaker that will no doubt be a loyal companion for years to come. But fall into the trap of impulse purchasing the first one that falls into your budget and you could be in for a nasty surprise when it arrives and it’s missing the crucial feature you had your heart set on — be it Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos-style multi-room sharing, all-day battery life, or something as simple as the option to connect multiple devices at once.

Looking for more must-have offers? Head over to our curated Deals Hub.

