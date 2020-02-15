Best Cheap Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Bose, JBL, Ultimate Ears

Bluetooth speakers are the best thing since sliced bread, breathing fresh life into every cycling trip, trail hike, sunbathing expedition, and weekend shindig. But these puppies often come with a hefty price tag — if you want a good one that can withstand a quick dip in the pool or a tumble from a table, that is. Every once in a while, though, a retailer discounts a must-have model from the likes of JBL and Ultimate Ears, and we swoop in to catalog it right here in our collection of the very best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals.

Today’s best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals

JBL Clip 3 — $50 ($10 off)

— ($10 off) Ultimate Ears Wonderboom — $53 ($17 off)

— ($17 off) Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE — $70 ($110 off)

— ($110 off) Bose SoundLink Micro — $79 ($20 off)

— ($20 off) JBL Flip 4 — $80 ($20 off)

— ($20 off) Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker — $117 ($63 off)

— ($63 off) Ultimate Ears Boom 3 — $120 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) Bose Soundlink Revolve — $160 ($40 off)

— ($40 off) Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 — $170 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) Bose SoundLink Revolve+ — $240 ($60 off)

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker

So you’re shopping for a cheap Bluetooth speaker, huh? The first thing you’re going to want to do is figure out what you’re going to use it for and the features that could be of use. If you’re looking for one for use around around the house, a virtual assistant like Amazon Alexa could be a worthwhile addition. However, if you need a portable speaker to take to the beach, we recommend opting for one that can survive a knock, bump, and splash. Not sure where to start? Take a look at our list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

Follow this straightforward advice and you’ll have no trouble snapping up a cheap Bluetooth speaker that will no doubt be a loyal companion for years to come. But fall into the trap of impulse purchasing the first one that falls into your budget and you could be in for a nasty surprise when it arrives and it’s missing the crucial feature you had your heart set on — be it Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos-style multi-room sharing, all-day battery life, or something as simple as the option to connect multiple devices at once.

