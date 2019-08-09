Deals

Here are the best affordable hair dryers available on Amazon right now

Professional hair styling tools don’t come cheap. Dyson, GHD, and Hary Josh hairdryers can cost hundreds of dollars. While a professional hairdryer has great multi-functionalities and smart settings, if you’re looking for something that will get the job done (help manage frizzy hair) at an affordable price, we’ve combed through them all to find some of the best ones out there. These picks still have those extra features but you won’t have to break the bank for your daily hair routine. Some of our favorite hair dryers even made it to this list.

When it comes to picking up the right hair dryer, the weight, wattage, attachments, heat settings, and even cord length can be more important than fancy hair dryer technology. If you’re blow-drying your hair every day then you want a reliable and durable hairdryer. Hairdryers on sale from the store might be selling for a decent price but those quick store buys could result with a broken hairdryer in a couple of months. And different hair types will require different types of hair dryers so we’ve found some of the most recommended to create those salon-caliber blowouts this summer.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Brush

The Revlon Hair Dryer and Brush is technically a straightening brush but it comes with Ionic technology for faster drying. Ionic tech means that a hairdryer delivers negative ions that break up the positive ions in water from your wet hair so your hair dries faster. If you’re looking to cut drying time, this is a powerful hairdryer for styling on a busy schedule. The Revlon Hair Dryer and Brush also helps prevent frizz for shinier bouncy hair and the brush helps give it extra volume for immaculate blowouts. It has 1,100-watt power, comes with a ceramic coating, and a six-foot cord. Since round brushes are normally used to blow dry, the shape of this hair dryer makes it even easier to use for styling.

While on the pricier side of this list, it has almost 4.5 stars on Amazon from about 9,000 customers. Amazon has it for 10% off bringing the price down to just $54.

Remington Hair Dryer with Color Care Technology

best cheap hair dryers remington dryerYou might know Remington from its shaving and epilator tools but it has also made a name of itself for its hair products. We recommended Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer with Ceramic, Ionic, Tourmaline Technology but Remington has another great hair dryer with Color Care Technology. If your hair is dyed then the Color Technology helps avoid damage to color-treated hair from fading. This blow dryer features 1,875 watts max power, ceramic and titanium coating, a salon-length cord, and three heat and two speed settings to customize when styling your hair.

You can grab it for just $35 from Amazon right now.

Conair Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer

best cheap hair dryers conair dryer

Conair is a major player in hair-styling tools. The Conair Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer helps reduce frizz and lock in your hairstyle. This hair dryer features Tourmaline Ceramic Technology which helps prevent heat damage for smooth, shiny hair. It has 1,875 watts, and three heat and two speed settings for custom styling. If you have curly hair, you can create frizz-free styles for your locks with the diffuser and concentrator that’s included.

Kipozi Nano Ionic Blow Dryer

best cheap hair dryers kipozi

Need some serious heat damage control for healthier-looking hair? The Kipozi Nano Ionic Hair Dryer is top-rated on Amazon because it can handle thick, curly, and thin hair. This hair dryer includes a diffuser and concentrator for styling waves and natural curls. It features 1,875 watts, two speeds, and three heat settings. Impress your friends with flawless hair and stop those flyaway hairs from getting in the way.

You can grab this set on Amazon for $43 on Amazon right now.

