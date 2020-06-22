  1. Deals
These are the best cheap Vitamix blender deals for June 2020

Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

If you’re looking for the best cheap Vitamix deals, we have you covered. Vitamix blenders are famous for their power and durability, but cheap Vitamix models can be difficult to find. We scoured major merchants to find the best selection of great deals on Vitamix models.

Today’s best Vitamix deals

  • Vitamix Explorian Blender (Refurbished)$270, was $290
  • Vitamix Explorian Blender $350, was $450
  • Vitamix Ascent Smart Blender (Refurbished)$400, was $600
  • Vitamix Ascent Smart Blender$450, was $550
  • Vitamix Ascent Smart Blender$500, was $600
  • Vitamix A3500 Brushed Stainless Blender$600, was $700

Vitamix Ascent A3500 Brushed Stainless Metal Blender - 061005

$600 $700
Expires soon
Stainless steel base Vitamix A3500 blender with 5-speeds, variable speed control, wireless connectivity, touchscreen controls, and container detection.
Buy at ABT

Vitamix 62827 Prep Food Blender

$379 $861
Expires soon
The Vitamix Food Prep Blender is a commercial machine that chops, purees, and grinds. 2.3-horsepower motor has precise speed control. Start/stop switch returns wet blade assembly to neutral position.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix Drink Machine Two-Speed Black Blender - 062828

$500 $579
Expires soon
Two-speed Vitamix drink mixer with 64-ounce container.
Buy at ABT

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, Black (Renewed)

$400 $600
Expires soon
Save $200 with this renewed Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series smart bplender. 64-ounce low-profile container, Wireless connectivity, digital timer, and pre-programmed settings.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Black Blender - 64068

$350 $450
Expires soon
High-performance 2-horsepower motor with laser-cut, stainless steel Hammermill and cutting blades. Ten variable speeds with a pulse feature with a radial cooling fan and thermal protection system.
Buy at ABT

Vitamix A3500 Brushed Stainless Blender

$600 $700
Expires soon
Vitamix A3500 blender with five programs for smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen deserts, and self-cleaning. variable speed control and digital timer. Adusts time and speed to bowl.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, Black

$450 $550
Expires soon
Professional-grade A2300 blender with wireless connectivity, variable speed with pulse mode. Store up to 17 pre-programmed recipes with iOS or Android apps.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile, Red (Renewed)

$270 $290
Expires soon
Professionally-renewed Vitamix professional-grade Explorian blender. Red case with a 64-ounce low-profile container. Ten variable speeds with pulse feature to use hardened stainless steel blades.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix Con A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

$500 $600
Expires soon
Touchscreen interface for managing the A3300 Vitamix Con Ascent Series Blender. Vitamix Perfect Blend app lets you store up to 17 programmed recipes.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Vitamix

Buying a high-quality blender is similar to buying a high-performance car. Once you decide to shop in either category, you soon discover there’s almost no end. It’s tempting to search for and purchase the best of the best, but there’s no practical reason to overbuy to have features and capabilities you will never use. Fortunately top-of-the-line Vitamix blenders don’t have price tags anywhere near the world’s best production cars, but you can still save money if you buy a blender that will meet your needs for the next decade or two. Here are the key factors to consider as you choose a Vitamix blender.

  • Vitamix Smart System or Classic blenders — Vitamix Ascent blenders include wireless connectivity and can automatically recognize Self-Detect containers and accessories. All Vitamix Ascent smart models all have the same power and versatility with 1-to-10 speed dials and digital timers. The differences between the Smart System models are in their user interfaces and controls. Vitamix Classic blenders have simple designs with variable speed controls. If you prefer automation when you can get it, look at the Smart System models. If you’re more hands-on, stick with a Vitamix Classic model.
  • Power – Vitamix blenders have 2-horsepower, 2.2 horsepower, or commercial-grade 2.2-horsepower motors. You have to be the judge of which of these powerful motors will do the job for you, but if you don’t need to blend the toughest ingredients for long periods every day, the 2-horsepower motor is probably all you’ll need.
  • Containers – Vitamix Classic models come with Classic 48-ounce, Classic 64-ounce, or Low Profile 64-ounce containers. All Vitamix Smart System blenders include a Low Profile 64-ounce container.
  • New or Certified Reconditioned – Vitamix blender list prices range from $250 to $600. The manufacturer also sells reconditioned models inspected and repaired or adjusted to work like new. Reconditioned Vitamix blenders generally sell for $100 less than new units, which can make the difference between buying a model with additional features for the same price as a more basic model.
  • Extra features – Similar to the choice between Classic and Smart System blenders, the additional features with Vitamix blenders include pre-programmed settings for smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, purees, and self-cleaning. If you want and will use those settings, the extra cost will be worth it. Otherwise, it’s like putting a second turbocharger on an already boosted engine.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

