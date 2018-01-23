Score a new work laptop and save with the best Chromebook deals

Chromebooks were regarded as something of a novelty when they first came onto the scene several years ago. The Linux-based Chrome OS was a unique departure from Windows, Mac, and even other Linux operating systems, but these lightweight and compact notebooks have become surprisingly popular recently — and as Google continues to improve its operating system, it doesn’t look like the Chromebook tide will be receding anytime soon.
If you’re on the hunt for a compact work laptop that won’t break the bank, then now is the perfect time to jump on the Chromebook bandwagon. We’ve picked out a handful of Chromebook deals available on Amazon right now which include some ultra-compact laptops, some mid-sized ones, and a couple of higher-end convertible 2-in-1 options.
Asus C202SA Chromebook
Compact 11-inch Chromebooks are the perfect portable companions for those times when you need to take your work on the move without dragging around the extra weight and bulk of a traditional 14- or 15-inch laptop.
The 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook C202SA is one of our favorites, with an Intel Celeron 1.6 GHz processor, 4GB ram, up to 10 hours of battery life, and 16GB of flash storage. It’s stylish and rugged with a tough rubberized housing, so it’s a great travel computer that can stand up to bumps and scrapes when you’re on the move. Right now you can score one on Amazon for $210 after a $19 discount.
Lenovo N23 Chromebook
When it comes to work laptops, Lenovo might be best-known for its ThinkPad lineup, but this hardware manufacturer also offers a number of great Chromebooks. The Lenovo N23 features an 11.6-inch LCD display and boasts similar specs to the Asus Chromebook with some added features such as reinforced hinges, a 180-degree rotating webcam, a spill-resistant touchpad and keyboard, a retractable carrying handle, and a reinforced drop-resistant frame. The N23 can be yours for $180 after a solid $70 discount from Newegg.
HP 14 G4 Chromebook
If you’re looking for something bigger, then 14- and 15-inch Chromebooks offer wider screens and a larger form factor for users who prefer a more traditional laptop but still deliver the same lightweight OS and high affordability as their smaller siblings.
With its 14-inch HD display and 2.16GHz N2840 dual-core CPU, the HP 14 G4 Chromebook provides a little more screen real estate and processor power than its 11-inch counterparts. Newegg currently has two models on sale: The 16GB model with 2GB of RAM can be yours for $217 ($62 off), while the 32GB model with 4GB of RAM is on sale for $277 ($55 off).
Acer Chromebook 15
Designed for portability, affordability, and work, most Chromebooks run on fairly basic hardware. Others, like the excellent Acer Chromebook 15, boast more laptop-like specs and displays, offering more versatility for use as a personal computer.
The Acer C910-3916 puts an Intel 2.0GHz i3-5005U CPU and 4GB of RAM behind a 15-inch 1080p screen, and the integrated Intel HD 5500 GPU handles graphical tasks like streaming, video editing, and light gaming. A 32GB solid state drive delivers snappy performance as well. A $47 discount knocks this full-sized Chromebook down to $403 on Amazon. Read our review.
Asus Chromebook Flip
Convertible two-in-one touchscreen laptops are the cream of the Chromebook crop, offering a lot of versatility with their touchscreen displays and foldable designs that let you use these devices as either a laptop or a tablet.
The Chromebook Flip is powered by a dual-core Intel N3350 CPU and 4GB of RAM, and it features a solid 32GB of internal flash storage for your apps and files. The 11.6-inch 720p touch display rotates and folds down, allowing for either laptop or tablet use depending on the task at hand and making this one of the best Chromebooks for both work and entertainment. The Flip can be yours for $299 from B&H after a $50 coupon (redeemable on the product page).
