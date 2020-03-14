The best cheap Dell laptop deals for March 2020

There are quite a few computer brands around today, but only a couple are as iconic and recognizable as Dell. This company has long been at the forefront of the consumer PC revolution and has been making machines for students, professionals, gamers, and regular users alike for decades now, but this seasoned pedigree hasn’t stopped Dell from cranking out some of the best and most cutting-edge laptop designs available today (including a few of our favorites, like the Dell XPS 13). You’ll also frequently see Dell’s name among the best laptop deals pretty much year-round.

That’s due in no small part to the fact that Dell runs frequent seasonal sales throughout the year, and if you’re after a cheap Dell laptop, there’s almost never a bad time to find one. There are often a lot them to pick through, though (Dell is a pretty popular brand), so to save you some time, we’ve already sorted through the big online retailers to bring you a list of the best Dell laptop deals available right now, from budget-friendly workhorses to 2-in-1s and more.

Today’s Best Dell Laptop Deals

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop – $208 with code EXTRA17 (was 379)

– (was 379) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop – $292 (was $689)

– (was $689) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 Laptop – $540 with code EXTRA17 (was $779)

– (was $779) Dell XPS 13 Laptop – $700 with code LTXPSRTAFF (was $1,200)

– (was $1,200) Dell G3 Gaming Laptop – $879 (was $1,459)

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop – $208 with code EXTRA17 (was 379)

If you’re looking for about the cheapest Dell laptop you can find right now — and a 2-in-1 convertible, at that — then the 11-inch Inspiron 11 3000 should scratch that itch. This no-frills PC runs on an AMD A9 CPU with Radeon R5 graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash storage. It’s not going to set the world on fire in terms of gaming performance or benchmark tests, but it has enough juice for basic work and web browsing, with a sleek design to boot.

At its price of $208 ($171 off) with checkout code EXTRA17, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a solid cheap Dell laptop for when you’re on the go, and its smaller form and touchscreen would make it a great travel computer that you can use as a large tablet.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop – $292 (was $689)

If, on the other hand, you want a full-sized 15-inch laptop that still rings in at less than 300 bucks, the Inspiron 15 3000 is one of the best Dell laptop deals on our list. Its Intel N4000 CPU and 4GB of RAM are good enough for general daily use, and its beefy 1TB hard drive gives you tons of storage for your programs and files.

With a 15.6-inch HD display, this is also one of the most affordable standard-sized Windows laptops you’ll find right now. A 58% discount off its retail price knocks this cheap Dell laptop down to just $292 from Amazon.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 Laptop – $540 with code EXTRA17 (was $779)

This Dell Inspiron 15 5000 combines the comfort and utility of a 15.6-inch display with the versatility of a 2-in-1 touchscreen design. This model comes loaded with one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U processors along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB solid state drive, which are perfect specs for a workhorse Windows PC.

It still manages to be a pretty cheap Dell laptop, too: The checkout code EXTRA17 shaves $239 off the normal price, letting you score the Insprion 15 5000 2-in-1 for just $540 directly from Dell.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop – $700 with code LTXPSRTAFF (was $1,200)

The Dell XPS 13 has long held a place on our “favorites” lists, offering just about everything you could want in a modern ultrabook. This model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, while its 13.3-inch 1080p touch display hits a nice sweet spot in size if you think the 11-inch laptops are too small but a standard 15-inch screen is more than you need (or want to carry around all day).

Yet despite its slim frame and light weight, the Dell XPS 13 offers a great battery life. Better still is its current discount: This hot Dell laptop deal lets you take a whopping $500 off at checkout with the code LTXPSRTAFF, bringing it down to just $700 for a limited time.

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop – $879 (was $1,459)

Gone are the days when you had to pay an arm and a leg for a capable gaming laptop with hardware to rival its desktop counterparts: There are some very impressive cheap Dell laptops today that boast boosted CPUs and discrete graphics cards, and the Dell G3 is one of them. This one runs on a 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor along with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU (one of Nvidia’s new 16-series cards and probably the best mid-range GPU right now) along with a spacious 512GB SSD for all those games.

For less than a grand, the 15.6-inch Dell G3 is one of the best machines you can get for less than a grand and remains our favorite budget gaming laptop. A $580 discount off its MSRP knocks this cheap Dell laptop down to $879 on Amazon.

How To Choose A Dell Laptop

As one of the biggest PC makers on the planet, Dell’s laptops run the gamut in terms of specs, features, designs (traditional laptops, gaming laptops, 2-in-1s, etc.), and price points. If you’re one of many who uses a laptop every day, then this probably isn’t your first rodeo when it comes to shopping for one; even after you’ve set a budget, though, you might find that there are still a ton of different models left to sort through.

After determining how much you want to spend, you’ll need to narrow down what style of Dell laptop you want. Convertible 2-in-1s have grown popular enough that there are plenty of these to be had for cheap today, but if you want a laptop that can also do some gaming, you’re going to pay more for that extra hardware. Do you want a 1080p display, or is 720p good enough? Do you need an SSD? Do you need more RAM than the standard 4GB-8GB that you usually find on cheap laptops? All of these enhancements will naturally increase the price.

Decide what you need, what bells and whistles (such as touchscreens or 2-in-1 functionality) you can live without, what to expect from a laptop in your price range – and take the time to find a good Dell laptop deal – and you shouldn’t end up disappointed with your purchase.

Do Dell Laptops Have Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is only growing in popularity, and pretty much all modern Dell laptops come with this connectivity. This allows you to sync your laptop wirelessly with many Bluetooth-capable devices, the most popular of which with regards to computer use are wireless headphones followed by Bluetooth speakers. However, serious bargain-hunters should be aware that many cheap Dell laptops might be older models (particularly in the under-$500 bracket), so be sure to double-check the listed specs to make sure the one you’ve got your eye on has Bluetooth if it’s something you need.

Are Dell Laptops Good For Gaming?

You can technically play games on just about any computer, but a particular PC’s capabilities are naturally going to come down to its hardware – and plenty of Dell laptops do indeed have the horsepower necessary for gaming. Premium laptops like the XPS line, even those without discrete GPUs, have CPUs capable of handling some light gaming; there are also some solid cheap gaming laptop deals to be found in Dell’s entry- and mid-level G-series laptops as well as its high-end Alienware laptops that come packing the latest graphics cards.

Do Dell Laptops Come With Microsoft Word?

Microsoft Word is part of the Office suite, which is a subscription-based paid software that is typically not included with your computer. However, some Dell laptops do include a free Office 365 trial, and Windows 10 also comes with the classic WordPad program if all you need is a straightforward word processor. If your laptop doesn’t include Office 365 and you don’t want to pay a monthly subscription for it, then you can always try one of the many free alternatives.

Are Dell Laptops Waterproof?

Broadly speaking, no laptops are truly waterproof. Certain “ruggedized” models, such as those built for the military and police, might feature some water resistance, while others may have keyboard drainage holes that prevent spills from damaging the circuitry underneath. That said, no Dell laptops – and really no laptops at all, even Apple ones – are waterproof. Keep your PC away from the drink.

Do Dell Laptops Have HDMI Ports?

HDMI (an acronym for “high-definition multimedia interface”) has become the dominant standard for TV and computer display connectivity. That’s largely owed to its convenience, as HDMI carries high-definition audio and video signals across a single cable with a single connection, negating the need for those three-pronged A/V cables of yesteryear. As with Bluetooth connectivity, pretty much all modern PCs, including cheap Dell laptops, come with HDMI ports, but (as with Bluetooth) you’ll still want to double-check the listed specs to make sure. If you plan to frequently connect your laptop to an external display, then you may also want to spring for one with the latest HDMI 2.1 compatibility.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations