Watch the big game and save some cash with these digital TV antenna deals

Are you ready for the biggest game of the year? You may think you need cable — or some sort of pricey subscription service — to watch the big game, but that’s just not true. With an HDTV antenna, you can get basic channels in high definition without paying that monthly fee. Most TVs from 2007 onward have an internal scan that allows them to recognize broadcast signals, meaning all you need to watch TV is one of these easy-to-use antennas. If you’re ready to cut the cord and move away from cable, a digital antenna is a great place to start.

Snagging an HD antenna is so affordable, in fact, that it will probably cost you less than your typical monthly television subscription costs. Plus, they’re so easy to install that you can do it on your own and save even more money. If you’re ready to save hundreds per year by cutting your cable costs, consider these digital TV antenna deals.

The Best Deal

Leelbox HDTV Antenna — $20 This flat antenna provides significant signal enhancement. It has a fast and easy setup and a full 50 miles range from your nearest TV broadcast tower. With the 13-foot coax cable, you can place this HDTV antenna in the perfect position to get the strongest signal and best reception. This popular model normally retails for $36 but is currently discounted to $20 on Amazon, saving you $16 (44 percent). $20 on Amazon

The Rest

Wsky 1080P Transparent Digital HDTV Antenna — $20 An Amazon’s Choice product, this Wsky Digital HDTV Antenna has an upgraded built-in antenna amplifier that captures a better signal, along with a butterfly pattern that optimizes reception. An upgraded silver paddle gives you an extremely high-quality picture. Pick up this super-thin digital HDTV antenna for $20 on Amazon after a limited time $6 (24 percent) discount. $20 on Amazon Sikoimate TV Antenna — $25 This amplified TV antenna boost a 50- to 90-mile signal range so you can access your favorite free HD channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more. The HDTV antenna features the latest technology, giving you reception that offers a 5 to 10 percent improvement over previous models. You can pick up this great TV antenna for just $25 on Amazon. $25 on Amazon ViewTV Mini Flat HD Digital Indoor TV Antenna — $7 Score a digital antenna at a ridiculously low price with this ViewTV Mini Flat HD Digital Indoor TV Antenna, which is currently on sale for $7 on Amazon. The mini antenna has a 25-mile range. The compact antenna can be mounted virtually anywhere and comes with a two-year warranty. $7 on Amazon Morpilot HDTV Antenna — $21 The Morpilot paper-thin antenna brings you the most popular TV shows, news, and sports on both network and local television in full 1080 HD. It features excellent reception on all FM, VHF, and UHF channels and has a long 60-foot signal range. Using specialized technology, it filters out cellular and FM signals, resulting in a clearer picture, low noise, and enhanced gain, range, and frequency performance. Pick up a Morpilot HDTV Antenna today at the reduced price of $21 on Amazon. $21 on Amazon

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.

Update: Replaced all deals with upgraded products.