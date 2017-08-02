Pamper and protect your pup with the six best dog tech deals on Amazon

You pamper yourself with the tech that makes your life easier, healthier, and more enjoyable, so why not do the same for your dog? Pet tech is an industry that was valued at $837.6 million in 2014 and is only growing. From products that make it easier to stay connected with your pet to pet wearables, we’ve scoured the web for the best dog tech on the market. Read on to browse the best dog tech deals available right now.

ICOCO 5.5L Automatic Pet Feeder Make feeding time more personal — even when you’re not there — with this ICOCO 5.5L Automatic Pet Feeder, which is currently 8 percent off on Amazon. The device is a large smart pet food dispenser that has voice message recording capabilities and an LCD screen. The smart dog device can be programmed to dispense various portions, from a quarter cup to three cups, at three preselected meal times each day. With the built-in voice message recording, you can record your voice calling your pet over to the smart bowl and program it to be activated at mealtimes. The large LCD panel clearly displays the current time, meals programmed, meal sizes, and meals served. The smart bowl’s container serves as a storage compartment to keep food dry and fresh, and can handle any range of dry food size up to 15mm in diameter. The ICOCO 5.5L Automatic Pet Feeder regularly retails for $75 but is currently discounted to $69 on Amazon, saving you $6 (8 percent). Amazon

Petzi Treat Cam: Wi-Fi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser Connect with your pet from anywhere with the Petzi Treat Cam: Wi-Fi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser, which is currently 13 percent off on Amazon. The revolutionary remote treat dispenser and camera makes it fun and easy to connect with your pet from far away. With a simple tap, you can see and speak to your pet, snap photos, or provide treats. The device dispenses your pet’s favorite treat as you watch on camera, and allows you to communicate with your pet, thanks to the built-in high-quality audio. You can also capture candid photos of your pet to save or share on your favorite social media site. The device works with the free and secure Petzi App (available in the Google Play Store or iTunes Store). The Petzi Treat Cam: Wi-Fi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser regularly retails for $170 but is currently discounted to $148 on Amazon, saving you $22 (13 percent). Amazon

Patgoal Waterproof Pet Umbrella Give your dog the same protection from the rain you give yourself with this Patgoal Waterproof Pet Umbrella, which is currently 50 percent off. It’s perfect for dogs who don’t like going out in the rain or snow. The miniature umbrella is specially designed to keep dogs safe and dry, thanks to a convenient, built-in leash hook that keeps the umbrella in place. The umbrella is transparent and has a 29-inch diameter that covers most pets and also allows you to see your pet while walking. Simply hook the built-in leash to your dog’s collar, and you can keep your dog dry, clean, and comfortable in the rain, sleet, and snow. The Patgoal Waterproof Pet Umbrella regularly retails for $16 but is currently discounted to $8 on Amazon, saving you $8 (50 percent). Amazon

Apsung Smart Pet Locator Never worry about your beloved pup running off again with this convenient Apsung Smart Pet Locator, which is currently 33 percent off on Amazon. The locator is a newly designed smart anti-loss system that enables you to find your pet quickly and easily. The smart pet device boasts a variety of locator features that make it easier than ever to keep pets safe. The smart anti-loss function makes it easy to find your missing pet when you’re within Bluetooth range. Just download the “Nut” app from the Google Play or iTunes store, tap a button, and the finder will ring loudly, even if it’s on silent. The user-friendly app provides a handy map that helps you quickly locate your pet. You also get the assistance of a lost-and-found network that consists of millions of Nut App users who can potentially assist in finding your pet. The locator itself is super-thin and lightweight, with a replaceable battery that lasts one year on standby, or about 6 to 8 months with normal use. The Apsung Smart Pet Locator normally retails for $30 but is currently on sale for $20 on Amazon, providing a $10 (33 percent) discount. Amazon

iFetch Interactive Ball Launcher for Dogs Play with your dog the smart way using this iFetch Interactive Ball Launcher for Dogs, which is 8 percent off on Amazon. The smart play toy for dogs brings a new twist to the familiar game of fetch. Whether you’re at work, on vacation, or at home and just too busy to play with your pup, the iFetch provides the perfect solution. The award-winning toy launches miniature tennis balls 10, 20, or 30 feet away. The interactive, on-demand ball launcher lets small dogs play fetch to their hearts’ content. The smart toy comes with three 1.5-inch mini-tennis balls, along with the iFetch launcher. The iFetch Interactive Ball Launcher for Dogs regularly retails for $115 but is currently marked down to $106 on Amazon, saving you $9 (8 percent). Amazon