Best headphone deals for August 2019: Apple AirPods, Bose, and Sony

Josh Levenson
By

If you’re looking to snag a fantastic pair of headphones — be it wired or wireless — on the cheap, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded up all of the best headphone deals available right now, and with pricing starting at just $280 for a set of high-end noise-canceling cans, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

So, what’s available? Quite a lot, actually. Amazon has a rare discount on the Apple AirPods 2 and Best Buy has knocked $50 off the noise-canceling Sony WH-100XM3, for example. You’ll need to act fast to bag a bargain though as the retailers have only set aside a limited amount of stock for each deal — and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Apple AirPods 2 — $179 ($20 off)

Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

We’ll cut straight to the chase: The AirPods are the world’s most popular true wireless headphones, offering fantastic sound and exceptional user experience — all wrapped up in a futuristic shell. The AirPods 2 take that a step further, throwing a more intelligent version of Siri, better battery life, and wireless charging into the mix.

Other manufacturers, namely Bose and Samsung, have attempted to steal the true wireless crown from Apple, but they’ve yet to come close in terms of sheer ease of use and convenience — they’re all too cumbersome and finicky. So if you’ve been eying up a set of Pods for a while now, there’s never been a better time to pull the trigger.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless — $280 ($70 off)

best headphone deals beats studio 3

A somewhat acquired taste, Beats has carved a name out for itself in the hip-hop market, with its bass-dominant sound being the main reason customers keep coming back. But there’s more to the Studio 3 than kick and punch; there’s noise-canceling built in, which is more than capable of blocking out the sound of an aircraft or train.

What’s even more interesting than sound and noise-canceling is the Apple-made chipset that drives it all. It’s the Apple W1, the same chip that drives the aforementioned AirPods (but not the AirPods 2). Why’s that interesting, you ask? Because it helps the Beats Studio 3 last for up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Bose QuietComfort 35 — $299 ($50 off)

amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35

Succeeded by the Bose 700, the QuietComfort 35 was once Bose’s flagship noise-canceling headphone. That’s not to mean it’s an old hat, though — the QuietComfort 35 are still some of the best sound-blocking cans on the market, delivering balanced audio (even at the loudest of volume) and around 20 hours of life per charge.

Because Bose is pushing the Bose 700 as the best thing since sliced bread, retailers have reduced the QuietComfort 35 to keep sales ticking, so consider this your proverbial golden ticket; it’s a chance to own one of the best set of noise-canceling headphones on the market right now for $50 less than their usual price.

Sony WH-1000XM3 — $300 ($50 off)

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

We’ve saved the best until last. We named the Sony WH-100XM3 the best headphones of 2018, after it received a 9-out-of-10 score in our review, in which we praised its incredible design, sound, and overall feel. It’s also brimming with useful features, including a dedicated mobile application that lets you fine-tune the sound.

The pièce de résistance? The Sony WH-1000XM3 — down a thrifty $50 — has the best noise-canceling with tested to date, which is more than capable of blocking out the sound emitted by appliances, humans, and vehicles alike. Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if it managed to silence the whirr of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

A word on the savings

While $20 here and $50 there may not seem like the most significant discount (at least when compared to 4K TVs, which often have hundreds of dollars knocked off), they are — discounts are few and far between on high-end, must-have headphones, so any reduction, no matter how sizeable, on a current pair is nothing to scoff at.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

