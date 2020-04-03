  1. Deals
These are the best humidifier deals for April 2020

By

Keeping ourselves at optimum health is more important now than it has ever been. The advances in technology have thankfully paved the way for smart innovations that aim to make life simpler. It is truly a privilege to continue working and learning at home and we should consider ourselves lucky to stay virtually connected with our loved ones. While we can’t be so sure of the air we breathe outdoors, a humidifier adds moisture to indoor air to alleviate dryness that can cause irritation and discomfort to different parts of the body. More than preventing your skin from being flaky, your lips from getting chapped, and ultimately your airways (nose, throat, and lungs) from congestion, a study has confirmed that increasing humidity levels to 43% helps prevent the spread of airborne viruses up to 85%.

Having a humidifier will certainly let you sleep soundly at night as it also serves to reduce the chances of snoring and of you itching or sneezing due to an allergic reaction. Another added bonus is that it helps protect your home’s wooden furnishings. Like air purifiers, it is a proactive solution to boost indoor air quality. And today, you wouldn’t have to break the bank as we’ve gathered the best humidifier deals from Walmart and Home Depot.

Today’s best humidifier deals

  • VicTsing Mini LED Ultrasonic Humidifier$17 ($43 off)
  • TOPCHANCES Handheld Humidifier —  $38 ($11 off)
  • Costway 6L Cool Mist Humidifier —  $66  ($34 off)
  • Honeywell Cool Moisture Germ-Free Humidifier HCM-350$76  ($25 off)
  • Air Innovations Ultrasonic Cool Mist Digital Humidifier$80  ($40 off)

Comfort Zone 1 Gal. Humidifier

$33 $40
Expires soon
Got kids? This humidifier is the perfect humidifier for any room that could use that little bit of extra comfort in addition to clean and wonderfully moist air.
Buy at The Home Depot

Vornado EVDC300 Energy Smart 750 Square Foo. Room Evaporative Humidifier

$84 $140
Expires soon
Make a 750-square foot room less dry with Vornado's Evaporative Air Humidifier. It features an intuitive operation and is 90% more efficient than other contemporary models.
Buy at Walmart

Dyson AM10 Humidifier and Fan (Refurbished)

$250 $280
Expires soon
Keep your room smelling easy, breezy, and beautiful with this efficient humidifier-fan hybrid from Dyson to keep you smelling fresh from a field of daisies.
Buy at Walmart

Costway 4.5L Humidifier

$70 $86
Expires soon
This large and in-charge air humidifier is an excellent heavy-duty option to keep your air fresh anywhere you want with an immense 4.5L water tank capacity.
Buy at Walmart

Costway 6L Humidifier

$66 $100
Expires soon
Home or office, rain or shine, this air humidifier with a gigantic 6L water tank capacity will keep any living space feeling healthier than it ever has been before.
Buy at Walmart

Air Innovations 2.15 Gal. Dual Tank Humidifier

$100 $140
Expires soon
This sleek and modern humidifier comes with two tanks and an aroma tray to keep even the biggest rooms with as much as 700 square feet smelling like daisies.
Buy at Walmart

Crane - Adorable Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Hippo

$40 $50
Expires soon
This humidifier's child-friendly design will fit right in your kid's room. Sound sleep is ensured for them as it relieves nasal congestion, dry itchy skin, chapped lips, nose bleeds, and dry throats.
Buy at Walmart

Goplus 4 L Ultrasonic Cool Mist Air Diffuser Humidifier with LED Night Light

$33 $70
Expires soon
Prevent dry skin, nose bleeds, and breathing disorders with this 4L humidifier from Goplus. It has two cool mist speeds and a diffusing function so air smells good as much as it is fresher.
Buy at Walmart

TOPCHANCES Handheld Humidifier

$38 $49
Expires soon
This mini humidifier can also be used as a portable inhaler and as a pocketsized nebulizer oer a mouthpiece or mask. It is suitable for all ages and makes for a siple one-touch operation.
Buy at Walmart

Holmes Cool Mist Humidifier

$19 $37
Expires soon
Get lost in the cool mists of this humidifier and transform any medium-sized room into a floral oasis in the comfort of your own home with a filter monitor to keep you updated.
Buy at Walmart

VicTsing Mini LED Ultrasonic Humidifier

$17 $60
Expires soon
This multicolor humidifier moisturizes and purifies indoor air. It is also great when you're a fan of aromatherapy, all you have to do is add a drop of essential oils for clean and fragrant air.
Buy at Walmart

Babymoov Hygro + Humidifier

$63 $82
Expires soon
Your kiddo wouldn't be afraid of the dark as this noiseless humidifier also works as a multicolor night light and diffuser. Now they can breathe fresher and healthier air for 22 hours.
Buy at Walmart

Honeywell Ultra Quiet Cool Mist Humidifier

$50 $56
Expires soon
Keep your home smelling flowery fresh with this adorably compact humidifier that fits in any interior design aesthetic.
Buy at Walmart

Honeywell Germ-Free Humidifier

$76 $101
Expires soon
With three comfort settings and an incredibly unobtrusive system, this humidifier is the best fit for keeping any room feeling squeaky clean.
Buy at Walmart

How to choose a humidifier

There are two main types of humidifiers. Cool mist humidifiers are great for hard water areas and for those living with asthma. While these are usually energy-efficient, its fan could be a little noisy. Ultrasonic is a kind of cool mist humidifier that is virtually silent as it uses vibrating sound waves to diffuse moisture as a fine mist. On the other hand, warm mist humidifiers are the ones to get if you like aromatherapy and when you want it to be extremely quiet as if you were in a tranquil spa.  Instead of a fan, it has a heating element that disperses vapor in the air and often comes with a separate compartment for diffusing herbal or medicinal oils, so your room smells as good as it is fresh. Basically, you want your humidifier to match up to your environment and usage. For instance, cool mist humidifiers are ideal if you’re placing it in your kid’s room as it is generally safer without the risk of scalding accidents whereas warm mist humidifiers are recommended in colder climates.

Your budget is understandably a factor to consider but you’d want to make sure your humidifier is able to cover your room’s square footage. Although it is safe to assume that bigger units can humidify larger areas, you want it to be just the right size to avoid condensation on surfaces that could lead to mold growth. Next up is the water tank’s capacity as this would determine how long it can run in a given period of time and how frequent you’d have to refill it. You’d also want to check if the water tank is easy to remove to prevent messy spills.

In terms of features, ease of use is a priority so look for user-friendly controls or those that make for one-touch operation. Those with timers or the ability to auto shut-off spares the humidifier from burning out. A humidistat that would switch it off once the desired humidity level is reached would also come in handy but you can opt to buy a hygrometer which would cost around $10 if it doesn’t have one built-in. To make maintenance almost painless, a water tank and filter indicator save you the guesswork so you’re assured its parts aren’t compromised.

