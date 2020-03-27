Where to shop for the best indoor plants that will ship right to your door

Spring is here and while the flowers are blooming and the weather is amazing, if you don’t get the chance to be outside as much this spring, there’s still a way to enjoy the greenery. Indoor plants have become super accessible online with flower delivery services delivering right to your door.

If you were looking to revive your home or working space with a living plant, we’ve found the best plant delivery stores online. A houseplant is a perfect addition to your home so bring all the life and color you can indoors with the best indoor plants below.

The best indoor plants:

Best hanging plants — String of hearts ($8 at Walmart)

($8 at Walmart) Best low-light plants — Spider plant ($35 at Bloomscape)

Best beginner plant — Snake plant ($37 at The Sill)

Where to shop for indoor plants

Whether you want to grow some confidence with an easy plant, send a plant as a gift to a friend, or just looking to expand your plant collection, now is the perfect time to become a plant lover.

The Sill

The Sill knows how important plants are to elevate your space, reduce stress, and get your creative energy flowing. You can shop for individual live plants or choose from subscription boxes. Rest assured that each plant comes with a care card and you can customize depending on your style and preference.

Shipping:

5-10 business days

For faster shipping, Spring Arrivals usually ship within two business days

Shop at The Sill

Bloomscape

Bloomscape has a great selection of high-quality tall and extra-large plants. If you’re looking to bring home a fiddle leaf fig or a tall hedge cactus to your home, this is the best place to shop for that new centerpiece in your home.

Shipping:

Orders $50 and over ship free

Orders under $50 have a flat $7 shipping fee

Transit days varies on location but will take a minimum of five days

30-day guarantee

Shop at Bloomscape

Bouqs

Although known for bouquets and flower arrangements, Bouqs also has a selection of succulents, orchids, and other ornamental greens for your home.

Shipping:

$12 delivery fee

Free delivery for weekday order over $100

Shop at Bouqs

From You Flowers

From You Flowers is another flower delivery site with a long list of indoor plants. If you were looking to gift a plant to someone, From You Flowers’ plant delivery includes a free card message and offers the fastest shipping.

Shipping:

Select plants available for same-day and next-day shipping.

Shop at From You Flowers

Walmart

Walmart’s Patio and Garden section has a great selection of outdoor and indoor plants, flowers, and trees. Now, that it’s spring you can shop the latest home trends, repot your plants, and add beautiful plants such as this Monstera plant or Swiss Cheese plants to bring life to your home or apartment.

Shipping:

Transit delivery varies by location

Usually shipping with minimum of five days

In-store pick-up is also available

Shop at Walmart

