Little ones driving you nuts? Don’t miss these cheap kids tablet deals

Keeping kids entertained and continuing their education when they’re stuck at home for an extended period is a noble goal, but most parents need help. Video conferences can be a fun way to stay in touch with friends and family, but what do you do when the video call ends? Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap kids tablets pre-loaded with age-appropriate games, apps, entertainment titles, and education material out there. Here, we’ve rounded up all the best kids tablet deals from Kindle, Amazon Fire, and Samsung.

Today’s best kids tablet deals

  • HighQ 7″ Learning Tab Jr. featuring Kidomi$50 ($50 off)
  • Contixo V9-3 7″ Kids Tablet$65 ($15 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Kids Tab E Lite$80 ($50 off)
  • Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition$100 (includes 1-year FreeTime Unlimited and 3-months Office 365)
  • Amazon Kindle Kids Edition$110 (includes 1-year FreeTime Unlimited and $25 Shutterfly credit)
  • Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition — $130 (includes 1-year FreeTime Unlimited and 3-months Office 365)
$25 Shutterfly credit and 1-year FreeTime Unlimited

Amazon - Kindle Kids Edition

$110
Expires soon
Kids can get their own Kindle with a 6-inch anti-glare display, 8GB memory, and Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder tools. It runs for weeks on a single battery charge.
Buy at Best Buy
3-month Office 365 and 1-year FreeTime Unlimited

Amazon - Fire HD Kids Edition - 8-inch Tablet - 32GB 8th

$130
Expires soon
The Kids Edition tablet has a 1200x800 resolution 8-inch display with a polarizing light filter and a protective case. It boasts dual cameras, 32GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot.
Buy at Best Buy

Contixo V9-3 7" Kids Tablet with WiFi

$65 $80
Expires soon
Android-based tablet with a 7-inch display, parental controls plus more than 20 pre-installed games. Best for kids in pre-K to 3rd grade with apps for math, reading, and writing.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung - Galaxy Kids Tab E Lite - 7" - 8GB - White

$80 $130
Expires soon
Samsung's Galaxy Kids Tab E Lite has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 display and 8 GB of storage. Includes apps from Dreamworks, National Geographic, Sesame Street. Also has parental controls and protective case.
Buy at Best Buy
3-month Office 365 Trial and 1-year FreeTime Unlimited

Amazon - Fire 7 Kids Edition 2019 release - 7" - Tablet - 16GB - Blue

$100
Expires soon
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition has a protective case, easy-to-use parental controls, dual 2.0 MP cameras, 16 GB of storage, and a 7-inch display. Includes a 1-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited.
Buy at Best Buy

HighQ 7" Learning Tab Jr. featuring Kidomi

$50 $100
Expires soon
This Android-based 7-inch tablet comes with a free trial of Kidomi interactive entertainment app, packed with hundreds of games and books. It has a drop-proof gel case with dual cameras.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a kids tablet

When you’ve decided to buy a tablet for one or more kids in your family, it helps to know what to look for, because the best tablets for adults could be expensive mistakes for kids. A manufacturer’s features chart can be overwhelming, but finding a tablet for your kids doesn’t have to be an ordeal.

Factors to consider when choosing a kids tablet

  • Durability — Kids, especially younger children, can be tough on screens and cases. Most tablets built for kids have protective cases of some sort. Many also have screen protectors. Check out the manufacturer’s warranty. Amazon, for example, has a two-year replacement warranty under which all you have to do is send in a broken kids edition tablet, and Amazon will send a replacement.
  • Age-appropriate content — A tablet with content that’s right for toddlers won’t be a big hit with 9-year-olds. Tablets often include games, books, music, apps, and video. Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited allows parents to configure Kindle Kids Editions and Fire Kids Edition Tablets for ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8, or 9 to 12.
  • Privacy — Tablets typically have one or two cameras, speakers, and often a microphone. All tablets connect via wireless technology with various combinations of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connections. Check for privacy controls, including a way to turn off the camera.
  • Parental controls — Most tablets for kids have some form of parental oversight and control. Various companies use a settings app on the tablet, internet or mobile apps that parents can use to configure and manage the kids’ tablet or a Parents Dashboard on a website. Control can include usage time, scheduling, specific content titles or categories, and more.
  • Hardware features — Depending on how your child uses the tablet, different hardware features matter. For example, a high-resolution display and good speakers are essential for watching movies and TV shows on a table. A powerful processor and ample memory allow apps and media to run at full speed. A lot of storage allows your kids to keep a lot of books, games, or video content on the tablet, which means an internet connection won’t be necessary. If your child uses the tablet for homework, productivity software, especially a word processor, will be necessary.

The secret to success in choosing a tablet for your child

The safest course in deciding what kids tablet to buy is to find out what your child’s friends use and like. Check that their parents are also happy with the tablet and go for it. Not only will you have trusted advice, but you’ll also have built-in local support.

