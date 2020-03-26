Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Keeping kids entertained and continuing their education when they’re stuck at home for an extended period is a noble goal, but most parents need help. Video conferences can be a fun way to stay in touch with friends and family, but what do you do when the video call ends? Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap kids tablets pre-loaded with age-appropriate games, apps, entertainment titles, and education material out there. Here, we’ve rounded up all the best kids tablet deals from Kindle, Amazon Fire, and Samsung.

Today’s best kids tablet deals

HighQ 7″ Learning Tab Jr. featuring Kidomi — $50 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Contixo V9-3 7″ Kids Tablet — $65 ($15 off)

— ($15 off) Samsung Galaxy Kids Tab E Lite — $80 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition — $100 (includes 1-year FreeTime Unlimited and 3-months Office 365)

— (includes 1-year FreeTime Unlimited and 3-months Office 365) Amazon Kindle Kids Edition — $110 (includes 1-year FreeTime Unlimited and $25 Shutterfly credit)

— (includes 1-year FreeTime Unlimited and $25 Shutterfly credit) Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition — $130 (includes 1-year FreeTime Unlimited and 3-months Office 365)

How to choose a kids tablet

When you’ve decided to buy a tablet for one or more kids in your family, it helps to know what to look for, because the best tablets for adults could be expensive mistakes for kids. A manufacturer’s features chart can be overwhelming, but finding a tablet for your kids doesn’t have to be an ordeal.

Factors to consider when choosing a kids tablet

Durability — Kids, especially younger children, can be tough on screens and cases. Most tablets built for kids have protective cases of some sort. Many also have screen protectors. Check out the manufacturer’s warranty. Amazon, for example, has a two-year replacement warranty under which all you have to do is send in a broken kids edition tablet, and Amazon will send a replacement.

— Kids, especially younger children, can be tough on screens and cases. Most tablets built for kids have protective cases of some sort. Many also have screen protectors. Check out the manufacturer’s warranty. Amazon, for example, has a two-year replacement warranty under which all you have to do is send in a broken kids edition tablet, and Amazon will send a replacement. Age-appropriate content — A tablet with content that’s right for toddlers won’t be a big hit with 9-year-olds. Tablets often include games, books, music, apps, and video. Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited allows parents to configure Kindle Kids Editions and Fire Kids Edition Tablets for ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8, or 9 to 12.

— A tablet with content that’s right for toddlers won’t be a big hit with 9-year-olds. Tablets often include games, books, music, apps, and video. Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited allows parents to configure Kindle Kids Editions and Fire Kids Edition Tablets for ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8, or 9 to 12. Privacy — Tablets typically have one or two cameras, speakers, and often a microphone. All tablets connect via wireless technology with various combinations of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connections. Check for privacy controls, including a way to turn off the camera.

— Tablets typically have one or two cameras, speakers, and often a microphone. All tablets connect via wireless technology with various combinations of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connections. Check for privacy controls, including a way to turn off the camera. Parental controls — Most tablets for kids have some form of parental oversight and control. Various companies use a settings app on the tablet, internet or mobile apps that parents can use to configure and manage the kids’ tablet or a Parents Dashboard on a website. Control can include usage time, scheduling, specific content titles or categories, and more.

— Most tablets for kids have some form of parental oversight and control. Various companies use a settings app on the tablet, internet or mobile apps that parents can use to configure and manage the kids’ tablet or a Parents Dashboard on a website. Control can include usage time, scheduling, specific content titles or categories, and more. Hardware features — Depending on how your child uses the tablet, different hardware features matter. For example, a high-resolution display and good speakers are essential for watching movies and TV shows on a table. A powerful processor and ample memory allow apps and media to run at full speed. A lot of storage allows your kids to keep a lot of books, games, or video content on the tablet, which means an internet connection won’t be necessary. If your child uses the tablet for homework, productivity software, especially a word processor, will be necessary.

The secret to success in choosing a tablet for your child

The safest course in deciding what kids tablet to buy is to find out what your child’s friends use and like. Check that their parents are also happy with the tablet and go for it. Not only will you have trusted advice, but you’ll also have built-in local support.

