Best Labor Day TV Deals 2020: HDTVs, 4K TVs, and 8K TVs

By

Today is Labor Day which means a holiday for many and some fantastic Labor Day TV deals from nearly every site you can think of. You can’t beat great Labor Day sales and one of the best areas for savings is if you’re looking for 4K TV deals. We’ve got you covered with all the best discounts and deals, whether you’re looking for a budget HDTV for your kitchen or the latest OLED or QLED 4K TV for your living room.

Today’s Best Labor Day TV Deals

  • 43-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV$280, was $300
  • 65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV$500, was $550
  • 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV$580, was $650
  • 75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV$850, was $1000
  • 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1000
  • 55-inch LG BX OLED 4K TV — $1400, was $1600
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$500 $550
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
UNBEATABLE VALUE

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
Expires soon
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$1,298 $1,800
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Walmart
ANDROID TV

65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$898 $1,500
Expires soon
Looking to take your entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Android TV on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
Buy at Amazon
BEST TV

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$3,099 $3,300
Expires soon
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Rakuten
CURVED TV

55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV

$498 $550
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

75-inch Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV

$3,145 $7,000
Expires soon
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance. Be warned, though: 8K content is sparse.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,295 $2,000
Expires soon
Built with minimalism in mind, Samsung's Frame TV can be configured to showcase artwork when it's not in use. Watching something on Netflix? The QLED screen is a work of art in its own right.
Buy at Walmart
CURVED SCREEN

65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV

$700 $750
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Samsung
QLED TV

49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$600 $700
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Newegg
Cheapest 4K Roku TV

TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV

$229 $280
Expires soon
Prefer to have your Roku built in to your TV instead? Snag this great deal on a TCL 4K TV.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$949 $1,200
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Amazon

How To Choose A New TV

Not sure where to start with in buying a new TV? There’s a lot to consider on such a big purchase. Crucially, you need to know what your budget is. Right now, you’re able to get a lot of bang for your buck thanks to the Labor Day sales so it’s worth trying to stretch things a little further. Having said that, if you simply want a basic TV for your kitchen, you don’t really need to worry about upgrading to a 4K or 8K TV as an HDTV will be good enough (unless there’s a great deal on a 4K set).

Consider what size you want to go with, too. Oftentimes, it’s worth focusing on screen size then opting for the most expensive one in your budget from our list. That way, you get the most for your money.

Confused about what QLED or OLED means? OLED TVs are the best out there but they’re pricey, even in sales. QLEDs, on the other hand, are a more affordable alternative while still looking far superior to a regular LED TV. If you can, stretch to one of these technologies if you can afford to.

Don’t forget the TV’s OS and smart functionality, too. While you can add smart TV features by buying dongles and accessories, it’s often easier to have it all built-in, especially if you’re limited with space. It’s not the biggest consideration to make but it’s worth reading up on what these TVs offer in terms of software before you commit to your purchase. Having Netflix and Amazon Prime Video one tap away is always useful, after all.

