Today is Labor Day which means a holiday for many and some fantastic Labor Day TV deals from nearly every site you can think of. You can’t beat great Labor Day sales and one of the best areas for savings is if you’re looking for 4K TV deals. We’ve got you covered with all the best discounts and deals, whether you’re looking for a budget HDTV for your kitchen or the latest OLED or QLED 4K TV for your living room.

Today’s Best Labor Day TV Deals

43-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $280 , was $300

— , was $300 65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $500 , was $550

— , was $550 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV — $580 , was $650

— , was $650 75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $850 , was $1000

— , was $1000 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $950 , was $1000

— , was $1000 55-inch LG BX OLED 4K TV — $1400, was $1600

How To Choose A New TV

Not sure where to start with in buying a new TV? There’s a lot to consider on such a big purchase. Crucially, you need to know what your budget is. Right now, you’re able to get a lot of bang for your buck thanks to the Labor Day sales so it’s worth trying to stretch things a little further. Having said that, if you simply want a basic TV for your kitchen, you don’t really need to worry about upgrading to a 4K or 8K TV as an HDTV will be good enough (unless there’s a great deal on a 4K set).

Consider what size you want to go with, too. Oftentimes, it’s worth focusing on screen size then opting for the most expensive one in your budget from our list. That way, you get the most for your money.

Confused about what QLED or OLED means? OLED TVs are the best out there but they’re pricey, even in sales. QLEDs, on the other hand, are a more affordable alternative while still looking far superior to a regular LED TV. If you can, stretch to one of these technologies if you can afford to.

Don’t forget the TV’s OS and smart functionality, too. While you can add smart TV features by buying dongles and accessories, it’s often easier to have it all built-in, especially if you’re limited with space. It’s not the biggest consideration to make but it’s worth reading up on what these TVs offer in terms of software before you commit to your purchase. Having Netflix and Amazon Prime Video one tap away is always useful, after all.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations