Today is Labor Day which means a holiday for many and some fantastic Labor Day TV deals from nearly every site you can think of. You can’t beat great Labor Day sales and one of the best areas for savings is if you’re looking for 4K TV deals. We’ve got you covered with all the best discounts and deals, whether you’re looking for a budget HDTV for your kitchen or the latest OLED or QLED 4K TV for your living room.
Today’s Best Labor Day TV Deals
- 43-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $280, was $300
- 65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $500, was $550
- 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV — $580, was $650
- 75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $850, was $1000
- 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1000
- 55-inch LG BX OLED 4K TV — $1400, was $1600
65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$500
50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$328
65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$1,298
65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV$898
65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV$3,099
55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV$498
75-inch Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV$3,145
55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV$1,295
65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV$700
49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$600
TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV$229
55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$949
How To Choose A New TV
Not sure where to start with in buying a new TV? There’s a lot to consider on such a big purchase. Crucially, you need to know what your budget is. Right now, you’re able to get a lot of bang for your buck thanks to the Labor Day sales so it’s worth trying to stretch things a little further. Having said that, if you simply want a basic TV for your kitchen, you don’t really need to worry about upgrading to a 4K or 8K TV as an HDTV will be good enough (unless there’s a great deal on a 4K set).
Consider what size you want to go with, too. Oftentimes, it’s worth focusing on screen size then opting for the most expensive one in your budget from our list. That way, you get the most for your money.
Confused about what QLED or OLED means? OLED TVs are the best out there but they’re pricey, even in sales. QLEDs, on the other hand, are a more affordable alternative while still looking far superior to a regular LED TV. If you can, stretch to one of these technologies if you can afford to.
Don’t forget the TV’s OS and smart functionality, too. While you can add smart TV features by buying dongles and accessories, it’s often easier to have it all built-in, especially if you’re limited with space. It’s not the biggest consideration to make but it’s worth reading up on what these TVs offer in terms of software before you commit to your purchase. Having Netflix and Amazon Prime Video one tap away is always useful, after all.
