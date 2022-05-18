Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Prices from just $150 today

Lenovo has made quite a name for itself in the past few years when it comes to laptops, having a massive variety to pick from, whether you want a simple 2-in-1 or a full-on gaming laptop. If you’ve wanted to pick up a Lenovo device, we’ve collected some of the best deals on the market right now, so let’s see what’s available and what works best for your needs.

Today’s best Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop — $150, was $365

Why Buy

Budget-friendly

Light and easy to carry around

Great screen size for the price

Reasonably good battery life

While there is a ton of focus on higher-end laptops, for many folks just being able to get online or do work is the important thing, and they don’t necessarily need something exceedingly fancy. The IdeaPad 1 is a bare-bones laptop with a budget price for those who want exactly that. Whether it’s for work, study, or to have a functioning device to get online, the IdeaPad 1 can do it. At just over 3 pounds, it’s surprisingly lightweight and easy to carry around, fitting into your daily routine, and with up to eight hours of battery life, you won’t have to be constantly searching for a plug.

For starters, the screen is 14 inches, which provides you with enough real estate to watch movies or use productivity software, which is always a plus for a sub-$200 device. The CPU is an Intel Pentium Silver N5030, which is more than enough to run most productivity software, especially if you’re going to be using it online, such as Google Docs or Google Sheets. Storage space is also relatively minimal at 64GB, although that’s to be expected at the price point, so we suggest grabbing one of our external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage.

There’s also 4GB of DDR4 RAM, which is enough if you’re not going to be running the laptop for heavy usage and managing a lot of open applications and tabs. As for the graphics, they’re run using an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605, not powerful enough to run any modern games — at least not at any frame rate that’s acceptable — but you might get away with older games or simple indie games.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop– $700, was $1,170

Why Buy



Powerful CPU

Fingerprint reader

Easy to use and carry around

Backlit keyboard

If you’re looking for something a little bit fancy with some good specs but still within a reasonable budget, the Yoga 7i manages to do that reasonably well. For example, the 15-inch screen is not only Full HD but it also has HDR 400 and even covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. Plus, it’s a touchscreen, which means you can use it as a tablet if you want to. That means you will get some incredible contrast and colors that pop when you’re watching a show or film or even playing games.

Besides that, the Yoga 7i comes with a powerful 11th gen Intel i7-1165G7, a CPU that shouldn’t have any issues with CPU-intensive tasks and applications such as transcoding videos from different resolutions and file types, which might be the case if you stream using Plex. As for the graphics, it uses an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, which isn’t powerful given that it’s not discrete, but you might get away with playing older games or simpler indie games. You could also get away with some of the modern free-to-play games such as Fortnite, Rocket League, and League of Legends, although you’ll likely have to turn the graphics way down.

The Yoga 7i also comes with 8GB of RAM, which should be enough for most use cases, even if you like to run a couple of applications and a dozen tabs or so at the time. The 512GB SSD should be enough for most folks, especially if you’re going to be streaming most of your content and otherwise don’t need a lot of storage for work or study.

Finally, there’s the inclusion of both a fingerprint reader, making logging in easier, and two USB-C ports.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Laptop– $1,060, was $2,649

Why Buy



Great for business use

Has a fingerprint reader

400-nit peak brightness

Wi-Fi 6

Business laptops can come in many shapes and sizes, but when you have something relatively light and portable, it’s already ahead of the pack. With the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5, you get a 14-inch device that does a good job of providing for most business needs that, incidentally, also means that it’s great for students on the go. Being a 2-in-1, it can be used for presentations, doing work, or just taking notes using its touchscreen, a handy function if you’re always moving around.

Besides the versatility of the screen, the CPU is a 10th-gen i5-10210U, which should be able to handle most business and study-related tasks, except possibly heavy graphics editing work that need a powerful GPU. Speaking of GPU, the integrated Intel UHD GPU should be more than enough to handle things like presentations and video streaming, the latter of which is great if you want some general use out of it as well.

When it comes to RAM, you get 16GB, which is quite a lot for the use case, even for some power users, so you don’t need to worry about the computer lagging unless you go a bit overboard with the Chrome tabs. As for internal storage, it’s only 256GB, so you’ll likely have to grab one of our external hard drive deals to help supplement it. The X1 Yoga also comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6, which gives you the best and fastest connection you can find while also being future-proof. There’s also an included fingerprint reader, which is great for those who need an added layer of security.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop — $1,270, was $1,590

Why Buy

Comes with an RTX3060

Great value

Has both Dolby Vision and Nvidia G-Sync

165Hz refresh rate

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop in Lenovo’s lineup, then the Legion 5i, like the Legion 5i pro, is a great option, especially as it runs a reasonably powerful graphics card in the RTX 3060. That means you’re going to get high-end gaming performance at a steal of a price too. Not only that but the screen comes with Nvidia G-Sync, not something you often see in gaming laptops, but certainly a welcome addition that will help avoid screen tearing, and the 165hHz refresh rate at a resolution of 1080p should be very easy for the RTX 3060 to handle, even at reasonably high settings.

As for the CPU, the 11th-gen Intel i5-11400H is a strong mid-tier CPU that won’t cause any bottlenecks and should do just fine when handling simulation and strategy games that like to eat CPU power. That also means the Legion 5i is also a great laptop for graphic design and video editing, and general productivity use. It’s also relatively slim for a gaming laptop, so it should be fine to carry around if you don’t mind the extra weight usually associated with these laptops.

When it comes to the rest of the specs, there’s 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, which is a lot for the price and should be more than enough for most users and even possibly power users who like to have several apps and tabs open at the same time. The internal storage comes in at 512GB, which might be a lot for some, but if you plan on playing a lot of games, you’ll likely have to pick up an external hard drive deal to supplement it.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,300, was $1,770

Why Buy

Thin and easy to carry

Powerful CPU

400-nit peak brightness

Wi-Fi 6

One thing that tends to be a problem with gaming laptops is that they’re big, bulky, and also have terrible battery life, so if you’re not that interested in gaming but still want a powerful laptop with strong battery life, the Yoga 9i will do that for you. It manages that using Intel Evo, a platform made specifically to cut down on battery use while still maintaining fast speed, responsiveness, and overall excellent performance, and it’s made even better by having Lenovo work with Intel to achieve it. In fact, we’re already impressed with the 400-nit peak brightness on a laptop that has a reasonably long battery life, so it’s already off to a good start.

One of the big positives of the Yoga 9i is the screen: A 14-inch FHD monitor that uses IPS panel technology, and combined with Dolby Vision, it means you get some excellent colors and contrasts out of it. And besides just being a touchscreen, it also has a pen that you can use for drawing and graphics work or just for using it as a tablet rather than a laptop. Speaking of graphics work, the GPU is an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, which, while not powerful enough to play modern video games, is more than enough to power the excellent screen while still maintaining reasonable battery life.

As for the CPU, it’s a powerful 11th-gen i7-1185G7 that can handle most productivity and CPU-intensive tasks, which is important if you’re a power user. Speaking of which, the 8GB of RAM is enough if you manage your open apps and browser tabs, and you can get a lot of functionality out of it. As for storage, you get a 512GB SSD, which is good for the use case, especially if you don’t plan to be gaming a lot.

When are the best Lenovo laptop deals?

If you’re looking to pick up a Lenovo laptop deal, one of the best times is likely to be around Prime Day. While we don’t know the exact date of Prime Day, we do know that Prime Day is going to happen in July, which is a return to the usual schedule of when it used to be before 2020. If it follows the schedule from a few years ago, then it’s likely to come around the middle of July. Either way, Prime Day often has the best electronics sales of the year, so if you want to grab a laptop, that is the best day to do it, even if it isn’t directly from Amazon themselves.

Besides that, there’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will take place on November 25 and November 28, respectively. While you’re likely to find a lot of deals on those two days or during that weekend, the truth is that these tend to be deals where they are trying to get rid of leftover stock, so you might not find the same variety of deals as you would with something such as Prime Day.

Another option is Memorial Day, which is happening soon, and you may find some good electronics deals then, although most Memorial Day deals tend to revolve around appliances. Again, it doesn’t mean you won’t find any great deals, just don’t expect the same variety as Prime Day.

The best thing is to buy now if you find a deal that you like. You never know what will happen a few months down the line, and the laptop you want may not even go on sale during that period. If you can’t wait and have found a deal you like, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking the plunge.

