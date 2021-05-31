  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day iPad deals and sales for 2021

Looking to treat yourself? We have all the best Memorial Day iPad deals lined up neatly here for you to check out and see what works best for you. It’s part of our ongoing Memorial Day sales coverage to celebrate the big day and save you plenty of cash. If you’re looking for all the best Memorial Day iPad sales, don’t step away from this page as we’re on hand to help you out. There are some great savings to be had on the latest iPad technology ranging from the standard iPad right up to the iPad Pro.

Best Memorial Day iPad deals
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$550 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$695 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model

$900 $1,000
If you can forego having a cellular connection, you can take home this iPad Pro with a gorgeous 12.9-inch Retina display for less than a grand -- one of the better prices we've seen for this model.
Buy at Best Buy
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, this 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon
Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)

Trade in your device and get up to $100.
Sign on with a two-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Verizon
Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, 256GB)

$699 $740
If you want a tablet with some boosted storage space for your digital goodies, you can do a lot worse than this 2020 iPad Air.
Buy at Amazon
iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$413 $1,079
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model

$950 $1,100
The 2020 iPad Pro is definitely a tablet worth every cent, capable of doing anything you need a tablet to do and more. Pair it with a keyboard cover and you've even got a 2-in-1 laptop.
Buy at Best Buy
Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $310 off
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $80 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple
Apple iPad Mini, 5th Generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Renewed)

$330 $369
Big, great things come in small packages, and nothing embodies this better than the 5th generation of the iPad Mini, equipped with a strong, fast-learning processor and a huge 64GB storage.
Buy at Amazon
iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$248 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd Gen (June 2017) 256GB - Silver - (Wi-Fi)

$613 $900
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$229 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$220 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$400 $799
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Latest Model

$900 $1,099
Get the best of Apple's state-of-the-art technology with the Apple iPad Pro, capable of doing the work of a desktop with a fraction of the speed, making it a must-have for fast-moving professionals.
Buy at Amazon
Apple iPad - Education Pricing for Students and Teachers

Exclusive discounts
College students and teachers (including homeschool teachers) can buy a new iPad from Apple and enjoy exclusive discounts with Education Pricing.
Buy at Apple
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$221 $459
This is the Wi-Fi plus cellular model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad Air 2 (October 2014) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$186 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray

$202 $499
Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 2 with 64GB of storage. Free shipping, 30-day money back guarantee, and a 12-month limited warranty. Tested to perform as new and 80% of original maximum battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 16GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$236 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad 4th Gen (November 2012) 16GB - Black - (Wi-Fi)

$70 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
iPad 9.7-Inch 6th Gen (March 2018) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$250 $329
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Apple iPad Air

$550 $599
Save on this Decluttr certified refurbished iPad Air with a 12-month limited warranty. Wi-Fi only and 16GB storage - very good condition.
Buy Now
iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 16GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$172 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - 2020

$650 $799
The latest and greatest in Apple iPad technology, this 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro has a monumental 128 GB of space as well as Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, making it the perfect tablet for any function.
Buy at Walmart
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model

$1,395 $2,092
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then this is a modest (but still welcome) discount on the 12.9-inch 4th gen model.
Buy at Walmart

Should you shop the Memorial Day iPad sales?

With so many different sales events going on throughout the year, it can be tough to know when to take the plunge and buy yourself a new iPad. The Memorial Day iPad deals are pretty good so if you need a new iPad right now, you should definitely go for it.

However, how much do you need the iPad right now? If you’re able to wait a little bit longer then it’s a smart move to hold out for the Prime Day deals that are expected next month. Amazon loves to discount a lot of key products as part of its Prime Day sales and we’re expecting this to be the case when it comes to Prime Day iPad deals. The deals certainly won’t be worse than they are right now so there’s not really any harm in waiting it out.

That’s not to say you definitely shouldn’t buy an iPad right now. If your existing tablet has just died or you just simply can’t wait to snap one up, Memorial Day iPad sales are still pretty good. They’re just unlikely to be as good as Prime Day will be soon. Of course, if you’re also buying one as a gift then you can’t really wait it out so buy it now. Only you really know how much you absolutely need a new iPad right this second and we don’t blame you if you can’t wait and simply have to dive into the Memorial Day iPad deals we have listed.

As always, with any sales event, you should think about your budget and whether you can truly afford a new iPad. It’s a good idea to think about what you want from your new iPad too so check out our look at the best iPad to buy. The range is pretty extensive nowadays meaning you can buy the Apple iPad (2020) for a very reasonable price or you can invest in the latest Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch and enjoy highly professional features while on the move. The Apple iPad Mini is a great option too if you want something a little smaller and more lightweight. It really lends itself to those with mobility issues too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

