Best Memorial Day iPad deals and sales for 2021

Looking to treat yourself? We have all the best Memorial Day iPad deals lined up neatly here for you to check out and see what works best for you. It’s part of our ongoing Memorial Day sales coverage to celebrate the big day and save you plenty of cash. If you’re looking for all the best Memorial Day iPad sales, don’t step away from this page as we’re on hand to help you out. There are some great savings to be had on the latest iPad technology ranging from the standard iPad right up to the iPad Pro.
Best Memorial Day iPad deals
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)$550
New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)$695
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model$900
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)$395
Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)
Trade in your device and get up to $100.
Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)$369
Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, 256GB)$699
iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)$413
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model$950
Save on refurbished iPads from Apple
Up to $310 off
Apple iPad Mini, 5th Generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Renewed)$330
iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$248
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd Gen (June 2017) 256GB - Silver - (Wi-Fi)$613
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$229
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)$220
iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$400
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Latest Model$900
Apple iPad - Education Pricing for Students and Teachers
Exclusive discounts
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)$221
iPad Air 2 (October 2014) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$186
iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray$202
iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 16GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$236
iPad 4th Gen (November 2012) 16GB - Black - (Wi-Fi)$70
iPad 9.7-Inch 6th Gen (March 2018) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$250
Apple iPad Air$550
iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 16GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)$172
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - 2020$650
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model$1,395
Should you shop the Memorial Day iPad sales?
With so many different sales events going on throughout the year, it can be tough to know when to take the plunge and buy yourself a new iPad. The Memorial Day iPad deals are pretty good so if you need a new iPad right now, you should definitely go for it.
However, how much do you need the iPad right now? If you’re able to wait a little bit longer then it’s a smart move to hold out for the Prime Day deals that are expected next month. Amazon loves to discount a lot of key products as part of its Prime Day sales and we’re expecting this to be the case when it comes to Prime Day iPad deals. The deals certainly won’t be worse than they are right now so there’s not really any harm in waiting it out.
That’s not to say you definitely shouldn’t buy an iPad right now. If your existing tablet has just died or you just simply can’t wait to snap one up, Memorial Day iPad sales are still pretty good. They’re just unlikely to be as good as Prime Day will be soon. Of course, if you’re also buying one as a gift then you can’t really wait it out so buy it now. Only you really know how much you absolutely need a new iPad right this second and we don’t blame you if you can’t wait and simply have to dive into the Memorial Day iPad deals we have listed.
As always, with any sales event, you should think about your budget and whether you can truly afford a new iPad. It’s a good idea to think about what you want from your new iPad too so check out our look at the best iPad to buy. The range is pretty extensive nowadays meaning you can buy the Apple iPad (2020) for a very reasonable price or you can invest in the latest Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch and enjoy highly professional features while on the move. The Apple iPad Mini is a great option too if you want something a little smaller and more lightweight. It really lends itself to those with mobility issues too.
