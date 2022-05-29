Best Memorial Day laptop sales and deals for 2022

Most retailers have started their Memorial Day sales early, bringing steep discounts on electronics like laptops. We’re even seeing a large number of Memorial Day Chromebook deals. But don’t worry — if you have no idea where to start, we’ve already rounded up the best Memorial Day laptop deals from top brands, including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Whatever you need, be it a cheap work computer or a portable gaming machine, this roundup has you covered.

Memorial Day laptop sales: Today’s best deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $230, was $300

— was $300 HP Laptop 14 — $480, was $580

— was $580 HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 — $900, was $1,160

— was $1,160 Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop — $1,270, was $1,590

— was $1,590 Dell XPS 13 OLED Touch — $1,420, was $1,920

— was $1,920 Dell XPS 15 OLED Touch — $1,862, was $2,300

Why Buy

Nice overall design

Hinge-lift keyboard

Spacious keys and numpad for productivity

Cheap

If you’re in the market for a cheap laptop, you can’t do much better than Dell laptop deals like this. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is admittedly a rather basic work machine, but it has all the things we want to see in a super-affordable sub-$300 laptop: its 15-inch HD display is the perfect size for work, but slim bezels and a nice overall design mean that it’s not too bulky to move around with. It has an anti-glare coating so you can see it clearly in bright environments as well, which is another boon if you’re the type who’s frequently moving from room to room with your laptop in tow.

Another design feature we like about the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is its hinge-lift keyboard. When you pop open the display, the screen panel props up the keyboard for a more natural and comfortable typing angle. Adding to that comfort are the nice large keycaps. You even get a numeric keypad, which is something that’s often absent on laptops nowadays. Under the hood, this Inspiron 15 3000 runs on an Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM. While that won’t win any awards or run the latest AAA games, it’s enough for basic stuff like browsing the web, typing up emails, editing documents, and other straightforward tasks. A built-in HD webcam is also there for you to make video calls and take classes online.

For storage, you’ve got a 128GB SSD, which is nice to see as many cheap laptops feature only 64GB (or even worse, 32GB) of flash storage. The Dell Inspiron 15 also comes loaded with Windows 11 right out of the box, so you’re good to go with the latest software. If you need a basic computer on the cheap, then the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is the best brand-name laptop you’re going to find for this price right now.

HP Laptop 14 — $480, was $580

Why Buy

Utilitarian 14-inch size

Hits the price-to-performance sweet spot

1080p display

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

HP is another brand known for its no-nonsense work PCs, and if you need a machine with a little more juice than the Dell Inspiron (but something that’s still pretty affordable), look no further than this HP Laptop 14. With a 14-inch display, this number strikes a perfect balance between utility and portability, being a bit smaller than your run-of-the-mill 15-inch laptops but more comfortable to work on than most 13-inch ultrabooks — to say nothing of the even smaller 11- and 12-inch computers, which are probably not ideal for a long day’s work. That 14-inch display also features a Full HD 1080p resolution, which is a clear upgrade over the 720p panels seen on many sub-$500 laptops.

The HP Laptop 14 has the hardware where it counts. It comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, which sports six cores, 12 threads, and a max clock speed of 4.3 GHz. That’s a very capable processor for an everyday workstation, and it’s paired with a full 8GB of 3,200 MHz DDR4 RAM so you won’t get bogged down while multi-tasking. The 256GB solid-state drive is sufficient for your programs and work files as well, and although the keyboard lacks a numpad, the large keycaps ensure you’ll be typing comfortably all day.

Another nice modern touch that HP added to this laptop is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, so you can take advantage of the latest network standards for a smoother internet connection and more reliable syncing with connected Bluetooth devices such as headphones. It even comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. All of this adds up to make the HP Laptop 14 a fantastic (and budget-friendly) workhorse that has everything you need and nothing you don’t, as well as one of the best HP laptop deals going right now.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 — $900, was $1,160

Why Buy

Versatile 2-in-1 form factor

Excellent specs for demanding software and multi-tasking

Edge-to-edge 1080p touch display

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Is the standard clamshell laptop design not cutting it for your digital lifestyle anymore? It might be time to upgrade to a 2-in-1. These convertible laptop/tablet hybrids have exploded in popularity recently, and it’s easy to see why: their fold-flat touch displays add a completely new dimension to the traditional laptop, unlocking layers of functionality that you didn’t know you needed until now. The Envy x360 15 laptop combines everything we love about the hybrid 2-in-1 design with HP’s pedigree for sleek design, reliable hardware, and sturdy build quality (which is something you want from a convertible, naturally).

The HP Envy x360 sports a 15-inch 1080p touchscreen with IPS panel technology, offering a crisp, clear, and color-accurate picture with generous viewing angles. This display can fold backward on a 360-degree hinge, giving you four modes in which to use the machine. You can enjoy it in traditional laptop mode, fold the screen all the way flat for tablet mode, prop it up in tent mode for watching videos or doing some light gaming, or use the keyboard as a flat stand for sharing the screen presentation mode.

Built-in speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen allow the HP Envy x360 to serve as a true multimedia machine, but this thing is also built for serious work thanks to its 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU and 16GB of 3,200MHz RAM. Those are excellent specs for running more demanding software and for chronic multi-taskers. The 512GB SSD also provides ample space for all of your programs, project files, and other digital goodies. Of all the Memorial Day laptop sales that have started, this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you can find for less than a grand at the moment.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop — $1,270, was $1,590

Why Buy

Great specs for running the latest titles

Full-sized keyboard with numpad

One of Nvidia’s best mobile GPUs

Nvidia G-Sync technology

Gaming laptops have come a long, long way in recent years, and few machines exemplify this better than the Lenovo Legion 5i. This impressive laptop battle station packs one of Intel’s newer 11th-gen Core i5 CPUs, the i5-11400H, which features six cores and a max Turbo Boost clock speed of 4.50 GHz. That works with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory to deliver great overall performance for work and play. A gaming system is only as good as its graphics card, however, and the Legion 5i does not disappoint with its Nvidia RTX 3060 — one of the best mobile GPUs on the market today. This laptop is more than capable of handling the latest AAA titles at good settings and will be for years to come.

Of course, any gamer knows that having a good display is just as vital as having a good GPU, as a sub-par screen can bottleneck that beefy hardware and prevent you from getting the most out of your PC’s muscle. Two things to look for with gaming laptops and monitors are refresh rate and vertical sync technologies, and the Legion 5i gaming laptop has both. Its 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display has a refresh rate of 165Hz. This allows you to crank up the framerate for smoother play without suffering from lag and stuttering. The Legion 5i also features Nvidia G-Sync, which better syncs the RTX GPU with the laptop’s screen. This mitigates annoyances such as screen-tearing during fast-paced action scenes for a more immersive viewing experience.

Some other nice gamer-friendly design features include a nice large keyboard (complete with numpad), a great dual-fan cooling design using Lenovo’s Coldfront 3.0 technology, and the Lenovo Legion AI Engine that automatically optimizes the laptop’s performance on the fly to deliver maximum performance for whatever you’re playing. If you’re looking for a serious gaming laptop that can go toe-to-toe with most gaming desktop PCs, then Lenovo laptop deals are a great place to start, and the Legion 5i is the one.

Dell XPS 13 OLED Touch — $1,420, was $1,920

Why Buy

The best Windows laptop on the market

Gorgeous 3.5K OLED touch display

Great keyboard for its size

Excellent battery life

If you’ve been reading us for any length of time, then it’s probably not a surprise that the Dell XPS 13 has been our favorite Windows laptop for years running now. In fact, this latest model with an OLED display sits at the top of our roundup of the best laptops owing to its sleek featherweight design, super-thin bezels, great hardware performance, and shockingly good keyboard and touchpad for such a compact laptop. None of those things are new to the XPS 13, of course, but what this one brings to the table is a gorgeous new display (which was a much-needed upgrade to keep up with the competition).

This new Dell XPS 13 features an improved OLED screen with a sharp 3.5K resolution of 3,456 x 2,160. The display now measures 13.4 inches across diagonally (in contrast to the original 13.3-inch panel) thanks to its new 16:10 aspect ratio, which gives you a little more screen real estate than standard 16:9 screens do. That InfinityEdge display also features incredibly slim bezels and 400 nits of brightness that makes the Dell XPS 13 easy to use in various lighting environments, and this one also offers multi-touch functionality. It’s not a 2-in-1, but a touchscreen is always nice to have and adds a little versatility to the mix.

For hardware, this Dell XPS 13 utilizes an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and 8GB of RAM, which are very capable specs for such a portable work machine. You’ve also got 512GB of solid-state storage. That should be more than enough for the needs of most users without forcing you to over-rely on cloud storage. The battery life is solid, too, even if the OLED display upgrade knocks it down a little bit — but we’ll take that gorgeous new touchscreen over the last-gen model any day. If you’re looking for the best Windows laptop money can buy, the Dell XPS 13 should be at the top of your list, and Memorial Day laptop deals are your chance to grab one at a discount.

Dell XPS 15 OLED Touch — $1,862, was $2,300

Why Buy

Great do-it-all size

Feels smaller than it is, thanks to slim bezels

3.5K OLED touch display

Discrete Nvidia GPU for playing games

As you probably surmised from the name, the Dell XPS 15 is the larger sibling of the XPS 13 and presents a great option for those who like the utility of standard 15-inch laptop displays. Like the above Dell XPS 13, this XPS 15 sports a new 3.5K OLED touch panel, and at 15.6 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, you get plenty of screen real estate for productivity and entertainment. And since it’s an XPS laptop, you can be assured that the Dell XPS 15 OLED features the same world-class build quality and gorgeous aesthetic we’ve come to expect from Dell’s premier ultrabook line.

This Dell XPS 15 is also the most powerful laptop on our roundup of Memorial Day laptop deals. It runs on an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11800H octa-core processor, which combines with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM to deliver fantastic performance. This 15-inch machine can easily slice through heavy workloads and gaming sessions. Yes, gaming: The laptop packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated VRAM. That’s not quite as powerful as the RTX 3060 found in the Lenovo Legion 5i, but it’s more than capable of running newer titles at decent settings and older ones maxed out.

That discrete Nvidia GPU is also why you’ll sometimes see the Dell XPS 15 featured among the best gaming laptop deals, which is not usually what you expect from the more work-oriented Dell XPS stable. Nonetheless, this Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop has everything you need for work and play. It’s a true multimedia machine with a superb 3.5K OLED touchscreen to boot. It’s expensive, though, being one of the best laptops out there, but Memorial Day laptop deals are here to take some of the strain off of your wallet. It’s not like you’ll need to replace this thing any time soon, after all.

