Best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch Deals 2020: Consoles and games

Although summer doesn’t officially start until June, Memorial Day is considered one of the early heralds of the season that brings with it warmer weather, a break from school, and plenty of sales. If ongoing event cancellations and travel restrictions mean that you’re expecting to spend a good chunk of summer 2020 indoors, though, then a new Nintendo Switch can make life a bit easier, and Memorial Day sales are the perfect chance to score one at a discount. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals available right now on consoles, games, bundles, and accessories, so read on:

Today’s Best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch Deals

  • Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch — $8, was $14
  • Just Dance 2020 for Nintendo Switch — $20, was $40
  • NBA 2K20 for Nintendo Switch — $20, was $30
  • SanDisk 128GB MicroSD for Nintendo Switch — $28, was $35
  • Saints Row IV for Nintendo Switch — $32, was $40
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch — $45, was $60
  • Pokemon Sword for Nintendo Switch — $55, was $60
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch — $57, was $60

In Stock: Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) at Target

TSV Wireless Pro Gaming Controllers (2-Pack) for Nintendo Switch

$57 $99
Expires soon
Snag two wireless Switch gamepads for less than the price you'd pay for one Switch Pro controller.
Buy at Walmart

LEGO Jurassic World - Nintendo Switch

$27 $40
Expires soon
Live through the key moments of all four Jurassic films in LEGO Jurassic World. This thrilling adventure game is presented in LEGO form and humor for an unforgettable gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon
NINTENDO SWITCH

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch

$42 $50
Expires soon
If you didn't get a chance to grab the wired GameCube-style Switch controller that Nintendo released a while back, this is the next best thing (and maybe even better since it's actually wireless).
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Smash Bros and Legend of Zelda Game Bundle

$690
Expires soon
This bundle includes the Neon Nintendo Switch system with Switch Pro controller complete with Super Smash Bros. and Legend of Zelda.
Buy at Newegg

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch

$50
Expires soon
Experience Hyrule like never before in this stunning open-world entry in the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise.
Buy at Target

Katamari Damacy REROLL for Nintendo Switch

$29
Expires soon
Kamatari Damacy REROLL for the Switch is an HD port of the iconic PS2 game, finally bringing all of the hectic and hilarious rolling action to a Nintendo console.
Buy at GameStop

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - Nintendo Switch

$40
Expires soon
Spyro's back and he's all scaled up. Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose A Nintendo Switch

There has been only one major revision of the Nintendo Switch so far, so deciding which console is right for you is a pretty straightforward binary choice. The original Nintendo Switch is the one most of us are familiar with, and it works more like a traditional gaming system (its unique design notwithstanding) in that it can be hooked up to your television and played with controllers — either the included Joy-Cons or the Pro Controller.

What makes the Nintendo Switch distinct from other consoles is that the system itself can be removed from its dock (the dock is what actually hooks up to and interfaces with your TV) and carried around like a portable device. This gives the Switch its unique versatility, as it allows you to play on your television at home or in handheld mode when you’re on the go.

Last year, Nintendo released a new Switch model called the Switch Lite. This is not a replacement for the standard Switch; instead, the Switch Lite is designed solely as a portable gaming system and is basically a scaled-down Switch tablet (minus the dock and detachable Joy-Cons) that functions much the same as the Switch in handheld mode, albeit with a smaller display and no motion controls or Bluetooth connectivity. It’s also worth noting that the lack of TV mode means the Lite is incompatible with a few games in the Switch library — this doesn’t really limit much, but it’s something to be aware of — as well as with Nintendo Labo kits.

Note that the Nintendo Switch Lite cannot be hooked up to a TV at all — it does not work with the Switch dock, it has no ports for a video connection of any kind, and there are no aftermarket adapters to do this (nor will there be, given the Switch Lite’s complete lack of video output capabilities). The Switch Lite is purely a handheld device. The advantages it has over the standard Switch are portability and price, as the Switch Lite retails for $200 while the original Switch is still retailing at $300.

Even at their normal prices, both the Switch and Switch Lite are pretty affordable, even more so if you score one of the above Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals. Which of the two is right for you will boil down to your gaming preferences, namely whether you need the ability to play on a TV or if you’re perfectly happy with handheld-only gaming.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts, Memorial Day sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

