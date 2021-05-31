Best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals and sales for 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Memorial Day is here and we’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales available from across the internet. That includes the best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals so if you’re in the market for a robotic helper that means you can spend more time enjoying your living space and less time cleaning it, then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded everything up for you and have taken a look at whether now is the right time to snap up a new robot vacuum or whether you should hold out a little longer.

Best Memorial Day Robot Vacuum deals

Should you shop the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales

Last year, the summer schedules were looking pretty quiet for sales but that’s no longer the case with Prime Day deals returning to their usual late June slot. That means knowing whether to dive into the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales can feel trickier than before. After all, Prime Day is generally a better time to snag any deal, particularly when it comes to technology.

We’re reasonably confident that the Prime Day robot vacuum deals will be better than anything Memorial Day can offer but only you can decide what to do.

After all, if you buy a new robot vacuum now, you can enjoy having less cleaning to do than you would if you wait until Prime Day. It all depends on how desperately you need or want a robot vacuum.

One thing you should do, regardless of your plans, is to check out our look at the best robot vacuums available right now. It’ll help familiarize you with the best brands and features that you may require. Check out our look at how to choose a robot vacuum too. It offers some great general advice on what to look for so that you end up with the right robot vacuum for your home and needs.

In an ideal world, you’d be wise to hold out until Prime Day to see what’s going on there but we don’t blame you if the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales are simply too tempting in the meantime. You’ll still be happy with your purchase.

