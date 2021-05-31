Best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals and sales for 2021

  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Memorial Day is here and we’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales available from across the internet. That includes the best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals so if you’re in the market for a robotic helper that means you can spend more time enjoying your living space and less time cleaning it, then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded everything up for you and have taken a look at whether now is the right time to snap up a new robot vacuum or whether you should hold out a little longer.

Best Memorial Day Robot Vacuum deals

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$520 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$500 $550
The Eufy Robovac L70 can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
iRobot s-Series Clean Base

$320 $350
If you've got an s-series Roomba without a base, this Clean Base is compatible with all s-series Roombas. It has its own dirt disposal for automatic cleaning without your supervision.
Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$180 $250
Who said deep cleaning your floors should cost a fortune? The Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum is cheaper than the others available in the market with comparable or more advanced features.
Pyle Pure Clean Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$139 $181
This Bagless Robotic Vacuum from Pyle is a must-have in every household as it features automatic cleaning for carpets and hardwood floors to keep every room mess free.
Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum

$316 $398
Cleaning your floors is not a hassle anymore because this robotic vacuum does the job for you. It features a triple-action cleaning system and can also reach hard-to-reach spaces for deeper cleaning.
bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, Champagne

$237 $669
Made especially for pet-loving homes, the Bob PetHair Robotic Vacuum features upgraded controls that can work on various types of carpets or other residential floorings thanks to its mop attachment.
Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black

$750 $800
Ecovacs' latest and most advanced model uses A.I. to recognize objects in your home and monitors with a dedicated security camera. It vacuums and mops ad hoc or following your preferred schedule.
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$1,000 $1,300
If your home's in need of some tender loving care, the iRobot Roomba i3+ coupled with a Braava Jet M6 mopping vacuum will ensure that your home is always dust free and fresh as a daisy.
Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI and Lidar Navigation

$700 $750
Powered by twin cameras, ReactiveAI allows MaxV to recognize and avoid everyday objects and unknown obstacles paired with precision by LiDAR navigation and Advanced Route Management.
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum

$263 $308
This powerful Alexa-compatible robot vacuum cleaner has an extra-large dustbin. It's good for homes with pets because of its tangle-free brush. It features 130 minutes of run time between charges.
Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin Included

$479 $599
You won't have to empty this robot vacuum's dust bin as it cleans your home floors because it self-empties to a central container when it returns to the docking station to recharge the battery.
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$449 $600
Start a hassle-free cleaning with this Roomba i3+ robot vacuum. It cleans in neat rows, offers up personalized schedules, and empties itself into a disposable bag to be filled up to 60 days.
bObsweep Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment, Rouge

$233 $599
Equipped to handle any mess in your home, the Bob Standard Robot Vacuum is packed with advanced features, such as automatic recharge and scheduled cleaning, making it everyone's go-to cleaner.
Eufy RoboVac 30C

$180 $300
You can think of the Eufy RoboVac 30C as a perpetual little helper that takes care of your floors with powerful suction. Controlling it is a breeze as it can be done through the app or by voice.
bObsweep PetHair PLUS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment

$289 $900
The Bob PetHair Plus is an advanced floor cleaner that you can rely on when shedding happens. If you're a pet owner looking for relief when your pets make a mess, this is the best option for you.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi

$199 $299
Cleanliness is next to godliness, and with the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum, you can add a touch of heaven to your home with effortless cleaning that no homeowner can live without.
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$900 $1,249
If you've got a lot on your plate and don't have enough time to do some spring cleaning, take this Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet M6 bundle out for a spin and give your home a full clean whenever you want.
Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

$176 $280
Floorcare doesn't have to be a hassle, at least not with the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX. You can task it to quietly clean from virtually anywhere as it is programmable through the app or with voice control.
Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum

$428 $600
What makes the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum great is that you can leave the entire task of vacuuming to it. You can simply program it through the app or by voice to clean and empty its own dirt bin.
Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum

$150 $180
This robot vacuum with powerful suction is already affordable, but with Amazon's discounts, it's a steal.
Eufy RoboVac 35C Automatic Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$153 $300
The RoboVac can pair with the EufyHome app and voice control services like Amazon, Alexa, and Google Assistant, giving you the power to control it from anywhere.
Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX

$200 $300
Leave floorcare to the Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX. Besides reliable suction power, it also promises quiet operation and convenience with Wi-Fi that makes it programmable through the app and voice control.
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$275 $540
The robotic vacuum from iRobot is a beginner-friendly vacuum that offers a custom cleaning schedule as well as Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start a cleaning session with just your voice.
Roomba i3

$349 $399
Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier.
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$449 $800
Featuring powerful performance and powerful pickup, this Roomba i7 7150 offers a single command to your Google Assistant or Alexa to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want it.
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$949 $1,300
Top-of-the-line Roomba S9+ has powerful mapping, navigation, and suction. It also self-empties its dustbin while charging to save you the hassle.
Roborock E3 Robot Vacuum and Mop

$215 $350
This robot vacuum and mop provides efficient and intelligent cleaning with no random bumping. The large battery capacity and app control help for an even more thorough and easy cleaning experience.
Pure Clean Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black

$101 $247
This vacuum features a self-programmed cleaning path navigation that works on hardwood, linoleum, tile and carpeted floors. Includes a HEPA filter and an upgraded V2.
Should you shop the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales

Last year, the summer schedules were looking pretty quiet for sales but that’s no longer the case with Prime Day deals returning to their usual late June slot. That means knowing whether to dive into the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales can feel trickier than before. After all, Prime Day is generally a better time to snag any deal, particularly when it comes to technology.

We’re reasonably confident that the Prime Day robot vacuum deals will be better than anything Memorial Day can offer but only you can decide what to do.

After all, if you buy a new robot vacuum now, you can enjoy having less cleaning to do than you would if you wait until Prime Day. It all depends on how desperately you need or want a robot vacuum.

One thing you should do, regardless of your plans, is to check out our look at the best robot vacuums available right now. It’ll help familiarize you with the best brands and features that you may require. Check out our look at how to choose a robot vacuum too. It offers some great general advice on what to look for so that you end up with the right robot vacuum for your home and needs.

In an ideal world, you’d be wise to hold out until Prime Day to see what’s going on there but we don’t blame you if the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales are simply too tempting in the meantime. You’ll still be happy with your purchase.

