Best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals and sales for 2021

Memorial Day is here and we’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales available from across the internet. That includes the best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals so if you’re in the market for a robotic helper that means you can spend more time enjoying your living space and less time cleaning it, then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded everything up for you and have taken a look at whether now is the right time to snap up a new robot vacuum or whether you should hold out a little longer.
Best Memorial Day Robot Vacuum deals
Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black$600
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop$520
Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum$500
iRobot s-Series Clean Base$320
Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum$180
Pyle Pure Clean Bagless Robotic Vacuum$139
Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum$316
bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, Champagne$237
Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black$750
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot$1,000
Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI and Lidar Navigation$700
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum$263
Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin Included$479
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal$449
bObsweep Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment, Rouge$233
Eufy RoboVac 30C$180
bObsweep PetHair PLUS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment$289
Shark ION Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi$199
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot$900
Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX$176
Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum$428
Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum$150
Eufy RoboVac 35C Automatic Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner$153
Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX$200
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$275
Roomba i3$349
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$449
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal$949
Roborock E3 Robot Vacuum and Mop$215
Pure Clean Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black$101
Should you shop the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales
Last year, the summer schedules were looking pretty quiet for sales but that’s no longer the case with Prime Day deals returning to their usual late June slot. That means knowing whether to dive into the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales can feel trickier than before. After all, Prime Day is generally a better time to snag any deal, particularly when it comes to technology.
We’re reasonably confident that the Prime Day robot vacuum deals will be better than anything Memorial Day can offer but only you can decide what to do.
After all, if you buy a new robot vacuum now, you can enjoy having less cleaning to do than you would if you wait until Prime Day. It all depends on how desperately you need or want a robot vacuum.
One thing you should do, regardless of your plans, is to check out our look at the best robot vacuums available right now. It’ll help familiarize you with the best brands and features that you may require. Check out our look at how to choose a robot vacuum too. It offers some great general advice on what to look for so that you end up with the right robot vacuum for your home and needs.
In an ideal world, you’d be wise to hold out until Prime Day to see what’s going on there but we don’t blame you if the Memorial Day robot vacuum sales are simply too tempting in the meantime. You’ll still be happy with your purchase.
