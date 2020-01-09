Deals

The best desktop monitor deals for January 2020

By

If you’re accustomed to using a laptop every day or if you’ve never really given much thought to your desktop PC’s display before, then it’s understandable that you may not know what to look for when buying a good computer monitor. Yet a high-quality display can and will make or break your desktop experience, regardless of whether you only use your computer for work and daily web browsing or you’re often sitting at it for regular hours-long gaming and streaming sessions.

Given how much we rely on computers today for everything from our jobs to our entertainment, it’s worth it to spend some time and money on the right PC monitor. That’s especially true for gaming and streaming, as even the beefiest desktop computer hardware will be limited by a display that’s laggy and prone to screen-tearing. These peripherals can get real pricey real quick, though, so whether you’re building (or buying) a new desktop PC or just upgrading your existing setup, your monitor is one piece of equipment that can save you a lot of money if you find a good deal.

That’s exactly what we’re here for: Below, we’ve scooped up all of the hottest online monitor deals available right now in this handy up-to-date list. We’ve also put together a short guide to bring you up to speed with the current desktop display market; for a more in-depth breakdown of current designs and technologies, however, you’ll also want to be sure to check out our in-depth computer monitor buying guide.

Today’s top monitor deals

  • AOC 27-inch 1080p 75Hz FreeSync monitor$114 (was $150)
  • HP 25-inch 1080p 144Hz FreeSync monitor$155 (was $329)
  • Dell 27-inch 1440p 144Hz G-Sync monitor$300 (was $600)
  • Samsung Space 32-inch 4K 144Hz FreeSync monitor$370 (was $600)
  • HP Omen 32-inch 1440p 1440Hz FreeSync monitor$380 (was $430)
  • Philips 49-inch ultrawide Dual QHD curved monitor$850 (was $1,050)

AOC 27-Inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Ultra-Slim FreeSync Monitor

$114 $150
Expires soon
If you're after the cheapest 27-inch monitor out there, this one from AOC could be it. It's not great for gaming with a 75Hz refresh rate, but its 1080p resolution and its price make it a great value.
Buy at Amazon

HP Omen 32-Inch Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) FreeSync Monitor

$380 $430
Expires soon
There aren't a lot of good gaming monitors in the 32-inch size category, but HP's Quad HD Omen display is more than up to the task with its 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync compatibility.
Buy at Amazon

Philips 49-Inch Ultrawide 32:9 Dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) Curved Monitor

$850 $1,050
Expires soon
Measuring at a whopping 49 inches diagonally and with a super-wide 32:9 aspect ratio, this Philips monitor is like having two Quad HD displays in one with its Dual QHD resolution of 5,120 x 1,440.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Space 32-Inch 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) Monitor

$370 $600
Expires soon
The innovative Samsung Space monitor frees up your work area, mounting to the edge of the desk with its unique adjustable stand. This 32-inch 4K model is also very affordable for a larger UHD display.
Buy at Walmart

HP 25-Inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) FreeSync Monitor

$155 $329
Expires soon
With AMD FreeSync and a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz, this 25-inch display from HP is a great pick for a 1080p gaming monitor.
Buy at Walmart

Dell 27-Inch Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) G-Sync Monitor

$300 $600
Expires soon
This Dell 27-inch 1440p monitor hits the sweet spot in size, resolution, and price, with a nice discount that makes it one of the best Nvidia G-Sync gaming displays you'll find for the price.
Buy at Best Buy

Acer 24-Inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Monitor

$100 $130
Expires soon
For a simple no-frills 1080p monitor that's not too basic (or too small), this 24-inch number from Acer does the job very nicely for around 100 bucks.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-Inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Portable Monitor

$199 $249
Expires soon
The Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor is the perfect way to add a second display to your laptop setup. Compatible with USB-A and USB-C ports for power and video transmission.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung 49-Inch Quad HD (3,840 x 1,080) Curved QLED FreeSync Monitor

$992 $1,100
Expires soon
With a super-widescreen Quad HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and Samsung's latest QLED panel technology, this massive 49-inch curved display is the ultimate ultrawide gaming monitor.
Buy at Amazon

SideTrak Portable 12.5-Inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) USB Laptop Monitor

$300 $435
Expires soon
Dual displays aren't just for desktops thanks to this 12.5-inch USB-powered 1080p monitor from SideTrak, which easily attaches to most 13-17-inch MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.
Buy at Apple

Sceptre 30-Inch Ultrawide 21:9 Full HD (2,560 x 1,080) Curved FreeSync Monitor

$255 $300
Expires soon
This 30-inch ultrawide curved display from Sceptre delivers a 120Hz (HDMI) to 200Hz (DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 21:9 ultrawide resolution, making it a great alternative to a dual-monitor setup.
Buy at Amazon

Acer XR342CK 34-Inch Curved Quad HD (3,440 x 1,440) FreeSync Monitor

$600 $650
Expires soon
If you're looking for a large curved display for gaming, this 34-inch monitor from Acer is a great pick thanks to its 3,440 x 1,440 QHD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync technology.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Nitro 27-Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) FreeSync Monitor

$247 $300
Expires soon
The budget-friendly 1080p Acer Nitro 27-inch monitor punches above its weight for its price, and it's great for gaming thanks to its snappy 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology.
Buy at Amazon

Full HD monitor deals

dell 27 usb c ultrathin monitor s2719dc review review7

Most monitors on the market today are 1080p (also known as “Full HD” or the abbreviated “FHD”), meaning that they feature a vertical resolution of 1,080 pixels. This resolution dominates the 21- to 27-inch monitor category — any bigger than that and you’ll want to start looking at Quad HD (1440p) or 4K Ultra HD (2160p) – but for the vast majority of computing applications, 1080p is still a fine place to be.

If you’re simply looking for an affordable, no-nonsense monitor for a desktop workstation, a 1080p in the 21- to 27-inch range is more than likely what you’re after. The good news is that this is the cheapest type of monitor out there, particularly if you’re not interested in paying more for things like higher refresh rates or Vsync technologies (i.e. features you find on displays built for gaming). And with the above monitor deals, you might even be able to score a solid name-brand Full HD monitor for around 100 bucks or so.

Gaming monitor deals

Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Gamers tend to demand a lot more from their computer hardware than average users, and this applies as much to desktop monitors as it does to everything else. A lousy display will quickly put a damper on your gaming enjoyment, and along with screen size and resolution, you need to consider things like refresh rate and Vsync features that will allow your display to keep up with your GPU (even a PC with the strongest graphics card will experience stutter and lag if it’s connected to a sub-par monitor).

Once you’ve decided upon a size and resolution — 1080p Full HD, 1440p Quad HD, or 4K Ultra HD — you’ll want to look for a monitor with a refresh rate of around 144Hz. The refresh rate dictates framerate, and a minimum of 120Hz is necessary to smoothly enjoy gaming 60 frames per second. Anything less and you will very likely experience on-screen stuttering and lag. A good gaming monitor should also have either Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync technologies (go with whichever one matches your graphics card) which greatly mitigates or eliminates obnoxious and immersion-breaking screen-tearing.

You’ll pay a bit more for these technologies, but don’t go super-cheap when you’re looking for a monitor to complete your gaming PC. These are popular items that are regularly on sale, however, so definitely keep an eye on this page and let our monitor deals save you some cash.

Curved and ultrawide monitor deals

HP Envy Curved 34
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Curved and ultrawide monitors are a relatively new thing in the world of desktop displays and could be a good alternative to traditional monitors and multi-monitor setups depending on your needs. The idea behind a curved panel is that the entire screen is directed toward the viewer’s eyes; admittedly, however, the advantages of curved displays are largely subjective and dependent upon each user’s preferences, so it might be a good idea to look at some in-person before deciding whether or not a curved monitor is really your speed.

On the other hand, the advantages of ultrawide monitors are obvious, and if you’re going for one of those, it’s almost certain that you’ll be looking at a curved design which is simply easier to view at super-widescreen resolutions. Just be prepared to pay for it: Ultrawide displays are the most expensive of the bunch, but if you find the right deal, it might be worth it — and could even save you money if you were considering buying two or three separate monitors instead.

Standard-sized curved displays aren’t often more expensive than their non-curved counterparts, though, so if you decide this style is right for you, then we’ve made sure to include a few curved screens in the above monitor deals to help you find the right one for your battle station.

4K Ultra HD Monitor Deals

samsung space monitor
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Ultra HD, more commonly known as “4K,” has pretty much become the standard for televisions now, but 4K monitors aren’t quite as common. That’s largely because PC displays are typically smaller than home televisions, but also because monitors are still considered peripherals and most people understandably don’t want to spend hundreds more on one – especially when the benefits of Ultra HD will be less notable on a smaller screen than they will on a big living room TV.

That said, you probably sit closer to your computer monitor than you do to your TV, and with the cost of 4K panels dropping drastically in recent years, now’s not a bad time to upgrade to a UHD display for your PC if you’re thinking about it. That’s especially true if you’ve built or are building a 4K-capable gaming machine. Along with ultrawide displays, 4K monitors are costly (as you’d expect), but they also provide some of the best opportunities for savings, so we’ll make sure to keep our deals list updated with any Ultra HD options that are available at the moment.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts, MacBook deals, cheap Chromebooks, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best monitors of CES 2020: Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, and more

Dell XPS 13 vs. HP Spectre x360 13

HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)

The best monitors for 2020

Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor S2719DC

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 hands-on review: A gaming laptop with its own light show

asus rog zephyrus g14 led lid ces 2020 hands on features price photos release date 3

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals under $100 for January 2020

best cheap vacuum deals bissell

Amazon discounts Garmin’s Vivosport and Forerunner 35 up to $70 off

garmin vivosport and forerunner35 amazon deals

Amazon cuts the prices of these Samsung smartwatches by up to $230

These 4K TVs are on sale for as little as $250 to celebrate CES 2020