Looking for cheap OLED TV deals? We tracked down sales on must-have models from the likes of LG and Sony and sent them over to our team of expert reviewers, who separated the wheat from the chaff. What we’re left with is a collection of the best OLED TV deals in all the land — if you find a television here, you can rest assured it’s worthy of your hard-earned cash.

Just keep in mind that even the cheapest OLED TV isn’t exactly cheap. These are high-end televisions, designed to appeal to those wanting the best home viewing experience money can buy. If you’re shopping on a budget or would feel more at home with something a bit more normal, head over to our collection of the best 4K TV deals, where pricing starts as low as $230.

Today’s best OLED TV deals

55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1,300 ($700 off)

— ($700 off) 55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV — $1,500 ($1,000 off)

— ($1,000 off) 55-inch Sony A8G OLED 4K TV — $1,800 ($500 off)

— ($500 off) 65-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1,900 ($400 off)

— ($400 off) 65-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV — $2,200 ($800 off)

— ($800 off) 65-inch Sony A8G OLED 4K TV — $2,500 ($1,000 off)

— ($1,000 off) 65-inch Sony A9G OLED 4K TV — $3,300 ($500 off)

How to choose an OLED TV

Start with size. How much space is available in the room? 50 inches? 60 inches? 75 inches? Scribble it down so you don’t forget. Keep in mind that screen size is not equivalent to how wide the television is. This measurement is taken from corner to corner, and only accounts for the screen. So always consult the actual dimensions (width, height, and depth) to see if it will fit.

Now you’re armed with this vital information, the next step is to start your search. When it comes to OLED TVs, there are two main players: LG and Sony. There isn’t a huge difference between them in the screen department, but Sony’s software and image processing are far superior, with its latest OLED TV taking home the crown for the best TV on the shelves right now.

The fact of the matter is, though, that any OLED TV is a massive step up from a regular LED TV, so we recommend opting for the television in our list of the best OLED TV deals above that’s: A) The size you want; and B) Is at the top-end of your budget. That way you can be certain you’re getting the most bang for your buck (reminder: Our experts vetted all the choices).

Are OLED TVs better than QLED TVs?

As we concluded in our QLED versus OLED comparison, OLED TVs are better than QLED TVs. But what is it that makes OLED TVs la crème de la crème? That’s simple — OLED TVs have better viewing angles, can reach a more obsidian-like black level, and consume a lot less power than QLED TVs. They also have a faster response time, less input lag, and a higher refresh rate.

What does this mean in the real world, though? Watching a fast-paced action movie or the latest sporting event? The obsidian-like black levels, faster response time, and higher refresh rate result in lifelike viewing. Having some friends over to watch The Mandalorian? They’ll appreciate the superior viewing angles. Bingeing The Crown? It won’t cost a fortune in electricity.

Do OLED TVs have HDR?

Found an OLED TV without HDR? Firstly, take this medal for you’ve achieved the unthinkable. Second, run for the hills. OLED TVs are designed to represent the best manufacturers have to offer, so you simply won’t find one that doesn’t ship with HDR. After all, it’s this that draws richer detail and more accurate color from the scene at hand, bringing the picture to life.

