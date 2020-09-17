Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface Deals 2020: What to expect

  1. Deals
The 2020 Prime Day deals are almost here after a months-long wait following the sale’s postponement in the summer. This big annual blowout is the best time other than Black Friday to score screaming deals on just about everything Amazon sells, but we’re always the most excited about the tech bargains, and we’re expecting some hot Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals this year. If you’re looking to get your mitts on one of the most innovative Windows machines that money can buy, then read on to find out how you can score this Prime Day.

Today’s best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals

The Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals aren’t here yet, but if you’re already hankering for one of these great Windows PCs and you don’t want to wait (or you’re simply not a Prime member but you stumbled upon this page on your hunt for Surface deals), we’ve got some bargains here that you can score right now.

  • Microsoft Surface Pen$78, was $100
  • Microsoft Surface Slim Pen$118, was $145
  • Microsoft Surface Go 2 (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$550, was $630
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$795, was $1000
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$799, was $1029
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$949, was $1000

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB) + Type Cover Keyboard

$790 $959
Expires soon
Even diehard Mac fans covet the Surface Pro for its seamless 2-in-1 experience blending typing, touchscreen, and voice operation -- this sexy slab sure ain't your boxy Windows-powered machine of yore.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$400
Expires soon
If all you want is a cheap tablet that runs Windows, this entry-level SUrface Go 2 is as good as it gets. You can pair it with a Type Cover Keyboard and use it like a laptop if you want, too.
Buy at ABT

Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover

$115 $160
Expires soon
The original Type Cover keyboard for later-gen Surface Pro models like the Surface Pro 6, but will also fit the fifth-gen Surface Pro.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$833 $899
Expires soon
The Surface Pro 6 is almost two years old now, but it's still a great device -- and an even better value now in the wake of the new Surface Pro 7 and Pro X.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB)

$749 $999
Expires soon
The older fifth-gen Surface Pro is not a bad pick if you're not fussy about having the latest bleeding-edge tech and are hunting around for the best value.
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ1 CPU, 8GB, 256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) + Keyboard & Pen

$1,285 $1,449
Expires soon
If you're after the ultimate Surface 2-in-1 package, this new Surface Pro X bundle is it. It packs the latest hardware along with 4G LTE connectivity, a Signature Keyboard cover, and Slim Pen stylus.
Buy at B&H Photo

Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB) with Black Type Cover

$640
Expires soon
A solid deal if you're looking for the cheapest Surface tablet bundled with a Type Cover keyboard for 2-in-1 versatility. Also has boosted specs with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) with Type Cover Keyboard

$915 $1,199
Expires soon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a workhorse of a device that boasts a supreme build, killer looks, and laptop-like performance. Work or play anytime, anywhere with its all-day battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) with Type Cover Keyboard

$799 $1,030
Expires soon
If you want the latest Surface Pro but want the boosted power of an 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and want a bundled Type Cover, then this is a great deal on a mid-range Pro 7.
Buy Now

Microsoft Type Cover for Surface Pro 5

$106 $130
Expires soon
The Type Cover keyboard case is for the third, fourth, and fifth-gen Microsoft Surface Pro (will not fit later models). It clicks in easily to transform your tablet to a laptop in an instant.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

$550 $630
Expires soon
Microsoft's new 2nd-gen Surface Go packs some updated hardware, but it's still the cheapest way into the Surface ecosystem.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pen

$65 $100
Expires soon
The Surface tablets don't come with a stylus, but thankfully, the Surface Pen isn't too expensive -- especially when it's on sale.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) with Type Cover Keyboard

$799 $849
Expires soon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 convertible tablet with 12.3-inch display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a bundled Type Cover keyboard for laptop use.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro X w/Keyboard & Stylus, 23-Inch HP Monitor, Microsoft 365

$1,499 $1,899
Expires soon
This value bundle includes the Surface Pro X with keyboard cover and stylus, a 23-inch 1080p HP monitor, and one year of Microsoft 365 -- in other words, everything you need for a remote workstation.
Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover

$97 $130
Expires soon
If you already have a 10-inch Surface Go but lack a keyboard, then this specialized Type Cover is hard to pass up at this price.
Buy at Amazon

When are the best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals?

Amazon has not yet announced the official dates for Prime Day, but we know it’s coming sometime in the first half of October. It’s no secret that the bulk of the Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals are going to roll out during the official hours of the sale; that said, you can always count on Amazon to pepper the week before Prime Day with a few Lightning Deals.

Don’t pass up these early Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals if you see one you like, as they’re almost always just as good as the discounts you’ll find during Prime Day itself and it’s not a sure thing that you’ll see it again. If by some chance you do see the one you bought on sale for a second time and it’s cheaper, you can simply return the one you purchased and grab it again at that lower Prime Day sale price. We also don’t recommend waiting for Black Friday deals, either, and for the same reasons.

What Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals to expect

The current devices in Microsoft’s Surface lineup include the Surface tablets (namely the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, and Surface Go 2), the Surface Laptop 3, the Surface Book 3, the Surface Studio 2, and the new Surface Duo. The Surface Pro and Go models are tablets that make for great 2-in-1s when used with a Type Cover Keyboard, while the Surface Laptop, true to its name, is a more traditional laptop PC.

The Surface Book is somewhere in-between, with a touch display that detaches completely from its laptop keyboard housing for tablet use. The new Surface Duo is a unique folding tablet that opens like a book and sports two 5.6-inch screens, and the Surface Studio is Microsoft’s sleek all-in-one desktop PC offering (akin to the Apple iMac). These current-gen devices — the Surface Pro 7, Pro X, Go 2, Laptop 3, Book 3, Studio 2, and Duo — will likely receive most of the attention for this year’s Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals, although the Surface Duo might be too new yet to see any discounts.

We’ve already seen some solid price cuts this year on these latest Surface Book, Laptop, and Pro devices (for the Surface Pro tablets, in particular, the best deals are usually in the form of Type Cover Keyboard bundles), but don’t overlook last-gen units like the original Surface Go, Surface Book 2, and Surface Pro 6, which are still fine picks if you can find a good deal on them. Older tech often gets treated to the biggest discounts during sales like Prime Day, and you may not see it again once that old stock sells out.

