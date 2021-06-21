  1. Deals
Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day monitor deals and sales

With Prime Day 2021 finally here (and back to its summer routine this year), now’s a perfect opportunity to upgrade your desktop PC with one of these Prime Day monitor deals. In fact, this is easily the best time to shop before Black Friday if you’re looking to buy a new display to upgrade your desktop setup, and with multiple retailers running their own sales to compete with Amazon, you don’t even need a Prime membership to shop many of these Prime Day deals.

These Prime Day monitor sales are offering up deep discounts on some of the best monitors you can buy today, and we’ve done the work to round them all up for you so you don’t have to waste precious minutes hunting around for them yourself. Whether all you need is a cheap 1080p desktop monitor or you’re looking to invest in a high-end 4K display for your gaming battle station (but you still want to save some cash, of course), there’s almost certain to be something here that’s a perfect fit. Read on to see the hottest Prime day monitor deals that are ripe for the picking right now. Also take a look at these Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day laptop deals if you’re after some more computer bargains.

Best Prime Day monitor deals

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$320 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell
With on-page coupon

Auzai 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor

$148 $158
This 24-inch Auzai 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for professionals and average users alike, offering crisp picture quality and minimal bezels for a sleek look.
Buy at Amazon

Dell S2421NX 24-Inch 1080p Monitor

$140 $200
No self-respecting professional workspace is complete without a top-tier no-frills monitor. The 24-inch Dell S2421NX is exactly that, boasting great Full HD picture quality at a great price.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct

LG 32-Inch 4K UHD 60Hz FreeSync Monitor

$347 $600
A large 4K monitor allows you to see every detail for a more immersive experience. And with Radeon FreeSync technology and Dynamic Action Sync, you're sure to enjoy smooth, lag-free performance.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung CJ890 49-inch Monitor

$1,000 $1,466
There's almost no better monitor option for an ultimate workspace than the panoramic 49-inch Samsung CJ890. It's a super ultra-wide screen that boasts lag-free, ear-to-ear, picturesque coverage.
Buy at Tiger Direct

Dell S2721D 27-Inch 1440p Monitor

$200 $320
This is a solid bargain on a great, no-gimmicks 1440p 27-inch Dell monitor that gives you a nice upgrade over 1080p for two Benjamins.
Buy at Dell

24" LG 24MK430H-B Full HD Monitor

$147 $200
With full HD resolution, the LG monitor delivers full color and crystal clear picture without straining your eyes. Why? Because it has low blue light and anti-flicker features to prevent eye fatigue.
Buy at Buydig.com

Acer ET322QK wmiipx 31.5" Ultra HD 4K Monitor, Black

$320 $380
The Acer Ultra HD 4K2K monitor offers an excellent viewing experience with crystal clear images and world-class sound. This is a definite must-have for your home theater.
Buy at Newegg

LG 34-Inch Ultrawide 21:9 Full HD IPS FreeSync Monitor

$280 $400
This 34-inch ultrawide display from LG features a 21:9 ultrawide resolution, making it a great alternative to a dual-monitor setup without taking up too much space on most desktops.
Buy at Tiger Direct

Asus VP348QGL 34" Quad HD 3440 x 1440 75Hz FreeSync Ultrawide Monitor

$381 $399
Take a walk on the ultra-wide side: This 34-inch 1440p Asus monitor is great for multi-tasking and can even handle gaming thanks to AMD FreeSync technology.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27f 27-Inch IPS LED 1080p FreeSync Monitor

$225 $270
If you're looking for a full HD display that hits the sweet spot in size, the budget-friendly 1080p HP 27-inch monitor punches above its weight for its price.
Buy at Amazon

HP 24mh 24-Inch 1080p IPS Monitor

$125 $155
For a no-frills 1080p monitor that's light on the wallet, this 24-inch IPS panel from HP does the job very nicely for a great price.
Buy at Amazon

Select HP Monitor Deals

Starting at $110
Enjoy huge discounts on select HP monitors and accessories $50 plus using the code BFCMDA5. You can also use the code BFCMDA10 to get 10% off on select HP monitors and accessories $200 plus.
Buy at HP

LG 29" UltraWide 21:9 WFHD Monitor

$210 $250
By day, you can use this LG monitor's split screen feature for your work presentations. By night, make the most of its full HD capabilities with graphics-intense games.
Buy at Amazon

Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Monitor

$85 $100
The Raspberry Pi allows you to accomplish your tasks on-the-go with its two removable stands and compatibility with Windows and other systems or devices.
Buy at Amazon

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor (Amazon Renewed)

$280 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Portable IPS Monitor (15.6-Inch, 1080p Full HD)

$144 $180
The Acer 15.6-inch IPS monitor is a perfect (and extremely affordable) way to add a second display to your laptop or portable gaming setup. Includes USB-C and MicroUSB cables for power and video.
Buy at Amazon

Dell S2721HSX 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor

$230 $300
Get the most out of your home office with this 27-inch Dell monitor, maximizing space, brightness, and utility for any computer setup, no matter the budget.
Buy at Dell

Acer EB321HQU 31.5" WQHD Monitor, Black

$240 $280
You can't go wrong with a WQHD monitor when it comes to games and streaming movies. This 31.5" Acer monitor has 2560x1440 resolution, promising crystal-clear output every time.
Buy at Newegg

Dell UltraSharp U2719DX 27" 1440p IPS Monitor

$355 $500
Putting a strong emphasis on color accuracy, this 27-inch Dell S-Series 1440p monitor is perfect for creatives with an eye for detail, boasting its own slick, professional aesthetic to boot.
Buy at Amazon

Westinghouse WH32UX9019 32" 4K Monitor

$279 $350
Looking for an entry level 4k monitor that won't break the bank? Then this monitor is for you.
Buy at Newegg

Acer 34" Prosumer 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$450 $500
Multitasking has never been easier thanks to this Acer 34-inch monitor. Along with that extra screen real estate, you get clearer 1440p quality, a definite upgrade over 1080p.
Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkVision L27q-30 27-inch Quad HD 1440p Monitor

$250 $270
This Lenovo 27-inch 1440p monitor hits the sweet spot in size, resolution, and price, with a nice discount that makes it one of the best Quad HD displays you'll find for the price.
Buy at Lenovo

Select Dell Monitor Deals

Up to 47% off
Enjoy discounts on all sorts of Dell monitors, from cheap 1080p models to ultrawide gaming displays.
Buy at Dell

Should you buy a new monitor on Prime Day?

The answer to that question is an enthusiastic “yes,” but the key consideration here is: Do you actually need a new monitor? If your existing setup works well for you, only consider an upgrade if you see something among these Prime Day monitor deals that is exactly what you want at a price that’s too good to pass up. If you’re set on buying, which you probably are, then plan ahead with your budget so you know exactly how much you’re willing to spend. It’s very easy to spend hundreds of dollars on a monitor but that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to; there are plenty of solid budget-friendly monitors that get marked down during sales like this, too.

Prime Day monitor sales tend to be very good as technology is generally everybody’s main focus during Prime Day, even if Amazon (and other retailers) offer discounts on almost every product category from clothing to appliances. That means that now is far and away one of the best times of the year to shop for deals on pricey gadgets like computers and computer peripherals. Effectively, all the biggest names in monitor technology are keen to discount their products during Prime Day, and if you’re looking for specialist products like a 4K monitor or gaming monitor, these are likely to be the best prices you’ll see before Black Friday arrives.

That’s not to say that you should wait for Black Friday in the hopes of getting a better deal — you probably won’t. Also, unlike last year, when Prime Day and Black Friday were about six weeks apart (due the Amazon’s big sale being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Prime Day is back on its summer schedule this year. That means that you’ll have to wait months to get your new display if you hold off until Black Friday. You also can’t assume that the monitor deal you had your eye on will even go on sale again when Black Friday and Cyber Week roll around. Our advice: Don’t sleep on these Prime Day monitor deals. Now’s the time to shop.

Last year was a bumper year for Prime Day monitor sales, in part due to increasing numbers of people working from home. That meant we saw discounts across the board, encompassing both home office-based monitors and gaming displays. There were discounts for the likes of HP and Dell work monitors but also big price cuts for Alienware curved gaming monitors, so there was something for everybody.

How to choose a new computer monitor on Prime Day

Before you hit that “add to cart” button, you may want to quickly peruse our best monitors roundup, our look at the best 4K monitors, and our guide to the best gaming monitors. Whatever your needs, you should get an idea about what exactly you want before jumping on any of these Prime Day monitor deals, but we can save you a little time with a quick run-down of the most important features to look for along with some terminology to be familiar with.

Perhaps the most important consideration is what size of display you need. Do you simply want to be able to see a little more in your home office or are you looking to have a huge amount of screen real estate so you can keep multiple windows open at all times? This will depend on what your work involves, as well as your entertainment habits if you also use your computer for things like gaming and streaming videos. One advantage of desktop PCs is that you can set up multiple displays, but newer ultrawide 21:9 panels are another viable option.

Then there’s resolution. Full HD 1080p is the standard and Quad HD 1440p is a nice upgrade over that, but you may want to consider upgrading to one of the best 4K monitors as the price of these has come down a bit over the past year or two. If a high resolution is important for you, then the extra cost will be worth it. If you’re simply typing up some documents and designing some presentations, a 4K screen will be overkill. This will relate to size, too; 1080p might look fine on a 21- to 24-inch display but pixelated on a 27- to 32-inch display. For larger displays, you should consider 1440p or even 4K.

If you’re also an avid gamer, then you’ll naturally want one of the best gaming monitors that matches those needs. Your computer’s graphics card and other specs will naturally determine what picture output the PC is capable of, but if you have a GPU that can handle 1440p or even 4K gaming, you also want a monitor that can get the most out of that performance. While you’re at it, look for a high refresh rate (at least 120Hz) so that you won’t have to deal with lag and screen-tearing while playing your favorite games. A good general rule of thumb is to get a display with a refresh rate that’s at least twice the frame rate you want to play at — a 120-144Hz monitor for 60 frames per second or a 240-300Hz panel for 120 fps, to name two common examples.

Again though, if you just need a monitor for work, a high-end gaming monitor (even when discounted) is probably overkill. If your work simply involves typing up documents, you should be fine with most any monitor that’s a good price and the right size for your desk. If you do a lot of picture-sensitive work like photo editing or video editing, on the other hand, it can be worth checking out picture quality to ensure the monitor you’re considering buying has the best image reproduction. Precise temperature and color controls are vital here, as well as the option to save different color profiles. IPS panels are the most color-accurate and offer the best viewing angles when compared to cheaper TN and VA panels so that’s what we recommend.

Curved monitors may seem appealing because they look cool, but they generally don’t add much functionality for monitors that aren’t ultrawide. Get one if you want one, but there’s no reason to pay extra for this feature on a monitor that has the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Finally, if you want to set up dual monitors, it’s a good idea to buy two of the same model so your display interface looks better overall on your desk. This is doubly true if you’re buying a desk-mounted monitor stand, as two different displays will align differently when installed on the stand’s arms.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

