Plus-sized touchscreens have become the norm on smartphones, with the market for smaller devices like the 4.7-inch iPhone SE being (for better or for worse) largely left behind by most of the big mobile brands. Many of us may forget, however, that it was the iconic Samsung Galaxy Note series that ushered in this trend, and while even the standard Galaxy devices now come with screen sizes to rival those of the Note handsets, Samsung isn’t retiring the Note family just yet. In fact, a new one was just announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event, with the aptly named Samsung Galaxy Note 20 bringing the Note experience into 2020.

Given that large displays aren’t a novelty anymore, we expect that Samsung will try to out-do itself by offering something really special with the new Galaxy Note 20. The good news is that you won’t have to wait too long to try one out as they’re now available for pre-order; if you’re looking to get your mitts on one of the new Note 20 devices, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra including how (and where) you can pre-order them online right now, and we’ll also be keeping you up to date with any and all deals that pop up as soon as they’re available.

Today’s Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB) — Get it for free with the trade-in of a select device and activation of Unlimited at AT&T

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB) — Save up to $700 with pre-order, activation, and trade-in at Best Buy + $150 Samsung credit

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB) — $1000 for the Unlocked model or from $500 with trade-in at Samsung

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB) — Buy one, get another free with the activation of a new line at Verizon Wireless

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB) — Save up to $550 with select trade-in at Verizon Wireless

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB) — Save up to $700 with pre-order, activation, and trade-in at Best Buy + $150 Samsung credit

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB) — $1300 for the Unlocked model or from $350 with trade-in at Samsung

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB) — Buy one, get another free with the activation of a new line at Verizon Wireless

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB) — Save up to $550 with select trade-in at Verizon Wireless

What You Need To Know About The Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Whereas some flagship smartphone lines now include three or even four devices, Samsung typically releases two Note variants. This time is no different, and phablet fans can pick between the standard Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Samsung appears to be replacing the Plus moniker with “Ultra,” which is an attention-grabbing choice, as Galaxy fans know that the Ultra name was most recently reserved for the premium member of the S20 flagship family, the Galaxy S20 Ultra — a phone that happens to retail for $1,400.

The Galaxy Note 20 phones aren’t that expensive, but they’re not exactly cheap, either. That said, you usually get what you pay for when it comes to smartphones, and the Galaxy Note 20 doesn’t disappoint based on what we’ve seen so far. The overall design has been nicely updated but remains recognizable with a near-bezel-less design and pinhole front camera much like its predecessor. On the back, though, you’ll instantly notice a beefed-up camera module (the main lens being capable of shooting 8K video) that is more in line with newer flagships like the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20 series.

One thing that is always set the Galaxy Note devices apart from the S series is the stylus, and Samsung didn’t forget this with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. The S Pen stows away neatly inside the body of the phone, which is entirely water-resistant — and that includes the stylus itself and its storage silo. Both models are naturally quite large (as you would expect) and there’s not much of a difference in size: The Galaxy Note 20 boasts a 6.7-inch 1080p/393 ppi display while the Note 20 Ultra packs a slightly bigger 6.9-inch 1444p/509 ppi touchscreen, the main difference there being resolution and pixel density. Both run on the same Snapdragon 856 chipset, although the Note 20 Ultra is currently rumored to offer boosted RAM and internal storage options that, along with the improved display, account for its higher price.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is clearly the higher-end choice between the two, launching with a price tag of $1,300. The standard Galaxy S20 will set you back $1,000 (unless you find a deal, that is), which, while not as sticker shock-inducing as the Ultra’s price is still not a cheap phone. The Galaxy Note smartphones have always represented a high-end Android experience and the new Galaxy Note 20 series doesn’t shirk that pedigree. Nonetheless, whether you’re a dedicated Note fan or you’re just after a plus-sized 5G-capable Android flagship, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are absolutely worth a look.

