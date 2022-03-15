Best Samsung laptop deals for March 2022

Samsung laptop deals are fairly varied thanks to Samsung offering so many different great devices. Whether you’re looking for a Chromebook or a Windows-based device, we’ve got plenty of options neatly rounded up here. Read on while we guide you through the best Samsung laptop deals to cater to every budget.

Best Samsung Laptop Deals

Samsung Chromebook 2 — $400, was $550

Samsung Galaxy Book — $650, was $750

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro — $800, was $1,100

Why Buy

Great value

Looks stylish

QLED display

Responsive keyboard

The Samsung Chromebook 2 sums up what you would expect from one of the best Chromebooks. It looks absolutely gorgeous while being packed full of features. The real standout feature is its QLED display. It produces 100% volume and is the world’s first QLED Chromebook. That means brighter colors and a better image all around. It’s something you might not always expect to see on a Chromebook but you’ll wonder how you lived without it soon enough. Complementing that screen is Smart Amp sound that surrounds you in sound so it’s up to 178% louder than normal amps. Combined, this is a fantastic device if you love to stream content on the move while still getting a great audiovisual experience.

The Samsung Chromebook 2 is certainly ideal for taking on the move. It’s ultra-slim and highly portable so you’ll never have a problem tossing it into your bag between classes on your daily commute. Under the hood is an Intel Celeron processor which isn’t the fastest when it comes to Windows performance but holds up well when using ChromeOS. It also means a long-lasting battery that will last all day long without a problem.

Elsewhere, you also get other convenient features. The Samsung Chromebook 2 keyboard feels great under your fingertips. It has wider keys plus it is backlit so you can see it more clearly in subdued lighting. There’s also Google Assistant support baked into the system so you can easily speak to it to complete various commands. Simply put, this is an effortlessly straightforward system to work with. Looking and feeling gorgeous, it has everything you could need to work on the move.

Samsung Galaxy Book — $650, was $750

Why Buy

Thin and lightweight design

Great keyboard

Good battery life

Wi-Fi 6 support

The Samsung Galaxy Book is aimed at those who need to be productive on the move. That’s why it promises an ultralight design that means you can easily carry it around with you, without feeling weighed down by unnecessary hardware. That’s reflected by its decent battery life which means you won’t have any problems if you’re away from a power source for any length of time. It also looks fantastic, being quite reminiscent of a MacBook thanks to its sleek silver design.

Under the hood, it has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory so that’s just right for multitasking without much of a problem. Running Windows 11 Home, it’s nice and up to date with everything you could want from it. In addition, you get 256GB of SSD storage which should be more than sufficient for storing all your most important files without a problem. Combined, all that hardware means this is ideal for being productive while on the move. It even has a full HD 15.6-inch touchscreen display so if you want to get more tactile with your work, you can. It’s ideal for those times when you want to switch between traditional and more modern ways of handling your work.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6 support so you have the latest Wi-Fi protocol ready to go, along with the ability to hook up a Tab S7 series tablet to the system to create a second screen for all your work. Simply put, this is a laptop designed to make your life easier. From its great display to its durable design, and great performance, it’s sure to keep up with your busy lifestyle without ever missing a beat.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro — $800, was $1,100

Why Buy

Gorgeous display

Lightweight build

Extensive battery life

Powerful performance

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a powerhouse of a laptop. It looks fantastic thanks to its ultralight and ultraslim design. It’s Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Book ever and it really makes a difference if you need to carry it between locations frequently. Alongside that, it’s powerful too. The system offers an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory which is more than sufficient for multitasking with Windows 11 Home. Best of all is its 512GB of SSD storage which is plenty for storing all your files and more. Even if you need to store a lot of video files, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro can help you out here.

In addition, its screen is a delight. It has an OLED display that’s the most advanced ever on a Galaxy Book. With 100% color volume and a fantastic contrast ratio, whatever you’re doing on this laptop will look great. Whether you’re working indoors or in direct sunlight, the screen is able to adapt to your needs, giving you perfect colors and reducing the risk of eye strain.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is smart elsewhere too. It’s possible to use it for up to 20 hours on a single charge. You can also pair it up easily with other Samsung devices before sharing files easily and more. It’s all designed to make working from home or on the move far easier than ever before. All while looking fantastic too. There’s also support for new protocols like Wi-Fi 6 so this is a suitably future-proofed device. If you’re looking to get lots done no matter where you’re located, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is an ideal way to accomplish more.

