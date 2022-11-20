Best Sony TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now

The 2022 holiday shopping season is already well underway as retailers across the web have launched their Black Friday deals early. We’ve seen no shortage of great Black Friday TV deals among these early sales, and while the official event is less than a week away, now’s a great time to save big on a big-screen TV for your home theater setup. Sony TVs, as one of the best TV brands out there, are a great place to start looking, and Best Buy has a bunch of Sony TV Black Friday deals on tap right now on everything from budget-friendly televisions to cinephile-tier OLED TVs. We’ve got the top picks right here.

Sony X80K Series 4K Google TV — From $450

Sony makes some solid budget-friendly TVs for a name brand, and the X80K Series 4K television is a reasonably priced smart TV available in a wide array of different sizes. This set runs on the Google TV software platform, so you’ve got access to all of the top streaming apps and content libraries along with the Google Assistant AI built right in. That allows you to control the TV using voice commands (via the voice remote) and sync it up with other Google smart devices like a Nest smart speaker or hub. The X80K Series 4K TV sports some other Sony touches as well, including support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, 4K X-Reality PRO that upscales legacy content for a 4K display, Triluminous Pro for a wider color spectrum, Motionflow XR for a blur-free picture, and exclusive picture-enhancing features for PlayStation.

The Sony X80K Series 4K Google TV is available in a wide array of sizes from 43 inches to 85 inches, making it a good (and affordable) choice for just about any room. All of them are on sale right now with early Black Friday prices starting as low as $450.

Sony 55-inch X75K Series 4K Google TV — $480, was $550

If a 55-inch TV is what you’re after but you want something a bit cheaper than the Sony X80K 4K TV, check out the Sony X75K Series. These two UHD Google TVs are very similar, with the X75K being last year’s model and the X80K featuring some relatively minor updates. The Sony X75K is still a very solid 4K television, though, not to mention a great value while it’s still in stock (TV makers tend to update these things yearly, with older models disappearing from shelves pretty quickly afterward). Its Google TV software gives you voice control and smart home integration via Google Assistant, while Sony’s 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO, and Motionflow XR deliver a clear and smooth Ultra HD image with good motion handling. It lacks the Triluminous Pro feature found on the newer X80K Series, resulting in slightly less color accuracy, but considering its much lower price, that’s a sacrifice that you may be willing to make.

The 55-inch Sony X75K Series 4K Google TV is on sale right now for $480, giving you a discount of $70 and making this one $100 cheaper than the 55-inch Sony X80K Series model. Want to go bigger? The 65-inch Sony X75K is also on sale for $580 ($120 off), which is $120 less than the comparable X80K Series.

Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED Google TV — From $1,300

More dedicated home theater enthusiasts should consider upgrading to an OLED TV like the Sony Bravia XR A80K Series. OLED, short for organic light-emitting diode, features self-lit pixels rather than traditional backlighting, which results in a gorgeous picture with the deeper contrast than you’ll find on even a QLED TV. In layman’s terms, black will actually look black and not gray, because parts of the panel can be completely unlit while other parts are showing a picture. The Bravia XR A80K can also upscale your older content to look better than ever before (something Sony TVs are known for doing quite well), and Bravia TVs also feature exclusive enhancements when hooked up to a PlayStation 5, making this a great TV for gaming. Other nice features to see include HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, and although it’s a Google TV, the Bravia XR A80K also has Alexa built in if you prefer Amazon’s smart helper over Google Assistant.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED Google TV — $2,500, was $2,800

There’s no denying that OLED televisions can get expensive, but if you’re a die-hard cinephile and you want the cream of the crop, then the Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV is up there. Along with its stunning 4K OLED display, this TV features Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR to deliver a stunningly realistic picture, as noted in our review. Other novel technologies include XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminous Pro Color, which work together to deliver color depth and dynamic contrast that no LED or QLED panel can rival. And, of course, XR 4K Upscaling ensures that your older non-4K media will still look beautiful. HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, and PS5-exclusive features mean that your games will look great, too, while support for modern HDR formats including Dolby Vision let you get the most out of modern HDR content. The Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV pretty much has it all, and while it’s not cheap, early Sony TV Black Friday deals take a nice chunk off its sticker price.

