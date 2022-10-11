Shopping the October Prime Day deals? Buy this tablet

Although Amazon held its main Prime Day 2022 sale in July, the online retail giant is giving customers another chance to grab many of its best deals with its Prime Early Access Sale. This means you can once again get some great iPad offers. If you’re looking for a really affordable iPad, you can’t go wrong with the standard Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $329, it’s down to an even lower price of $269, saving you $60 off the usual price. It’s a significant savings on an already well-priced tablet and easily one of the highlights of the Prime Day iPad deals. Here’s why you need the Apple iPad 10.2 in your life.

Why you should buy the iPad 10.2

The iPad 10.2 offers tremendous value for the price. While it might not be the fastest iPad on the market, this is an iPad Prime Day deal that will appeal to the whole family. That’s thanks to the iPad 10.2 being one of the best tablets for kids. It’s very capable and offers access to an extensive range of apps and games. It has a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support, so whether your kid is streaming their favorite shows or playing one of the best Apple Arcade games, the action will look great.

Plus, the iPad 10.2 has an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. While that’s no longer the fastest processor among the best iPads, it still performs remarkably well. It can easily handle gaming and multitasking while delivering up to 10 hours of battery life. Along with all that, the iPad 10.2 has an 8-megapixel (MP) back camera and a 12MP ultrawide front camera with Center Stage support. While the back camera is a little weak for much more than necessary snaps, the front lens is excellent for video calls. Center Stage means that the camera is smart enough to keep you in the center of your image during video calls, even when you’re moving around a lot, and you can automatically zoom out if more people join you. Stereo speakers also mean you can hear others clearly, too.

The iPad 10.2 has several other valuable bonuses, making it a more attractive proposition among the best tablets. For instance, Touch ID support lets you make online purchases with Apple Pay and avoid keying in your passwords manually all the time. The iPad 10.2 also supports the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and many of the best iPad keyboards, so you can type more efficiently and sketch out designs with this iPad. The iPad 10.2 might not be as exceptional as other iPads out there, but at this price, it’s a highly attractive iPad Prime Day deal. While Amazon may be getting all the attention, other retailers are joining the party, too; be sure to check out our Walmart Rollback sale roundup for some more Prime Day tablet deals.

