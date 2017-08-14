Check out our 5 favorite tech deals available now and save big

We scour the web every week to find the best tech deals around so you don’t have to. Our top picks for Monday, August 14, include a laptop cooling pad, an HDTV antenna, a soundbar, a pair of Beats headphones, and a Wi-Fi extender.
Our Top Pick
-
Havit Laptop Cooling Pad (40 percent off)
Tired of scorching your thighs with an overheated laptop? This laptop cooling pad will protect you from the inevitable heat of a hardworking computer. Pick one up for just $21 from Amazon.
-
Vansky Indoor Amplified HDTV Antenna (71 percent off)
Inflated cable prices cutting into your savings? Cut down on cable costs with this HDTV antenna and receive free local channels with crystal-clear picture. Cut the cord and grab a Vansky Indoor Antenna for just $26 on Amazon.
-
TaoTronics Wired and Wireless Soundbar (32 percent off)
The speakers that came with your TV are great for small apartments, but may not be providing you with the sound you really need. This Amazon best-selling soundbar will bring you the sound you need at the price you deserve. Grab one today for just $95 on Amazon.
-
Beats By Dre Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (53 percent off)
Beats has been one of the most popular headphone brands in recent years by putting quality sound in the ears of those who appreciate it. Check out our review, or pick up a pair for just $180 on TechRabbit.
-
MSRM Wi-Fi Range Extender (29 percent off)
WiFi dead zones can be incredibly frustrating. Whether you’re working online or just streaming your favorite show, losing your connection is devastating. Check out this Wi-Fi range extender for just $29 on Amazon and say goodbye to dead zones
Honorable Mentions
-
Refurbished Apple Products
For a limited time, you can enjoy savings of up to 30 percent on Apple-certified refurbished products.
-
HP Notebooks and Desktops
For a limited time, get $150 off select notebooks and desktops from HP with offer code 150BTSDEAL.
