Walmart doesn’t do things by halves. Just look at what happened on Cyber Monday 2018. It discounted everything from regular LED to high-end OLED and QLED 4K TVs, selling them off for next to nothing. So it’s safe to assume it’s cooking up a batch of piping hot 4K TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019.

Since the best offers are available in limited quantities, you will need to act fast to be in with a chance of taking one home. This means time can’t be wasted browsing Walmart’s catalog in search of a diamond in the rough — a moment can be the difference between scoring a bargain and missing out.

Luckily, we’re on hand to help. We tasked our expert reviewers with the responsibility of combing through every deal the retailer has to offer — calling upon their extensive industry knowledge to determine which is worth your hard-earned cash, before carrying out a thorough price comparison.

What we’re left with is a list of the best Walmart Cyber Monday 4K TV deals you can trust.

Today’s best Walmart Cyber Monday 4K TV deals

Cyber Monday falls on the first Monday after Black Friday. This year, it’s December 2. However, keen to remain the undisputed cheapest source of 4K TVs across the United States, Walmart has already slashed the price of several high-resolution televisions from the likes of LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

You shouldn’t have to worry about them dropping a lot more on the big day, either. All of the models featured are on sale for at least 20% off, relative to their age, so there presumably isn’t much wiggle room left for Cyber Monday — the bulk of the maximum discount has likely already been applied.

What 4K TV deals to expect from Walmart on Cyber Monday

Historically, Walmart discounts everything in its stable on Cyber Monday — and Cyber Monday 2019 should be no different. This includes Toshiba Fire TVs, TCL Roku TVs, Vizio SmartCast TVs, both LG and Sony OLED TVs, and Samsung QLED TVs — new and old, small and large, and thick and thin.

It’s the older models that will be struck the hardest by the retailer’s price-slashing sword, though. With this in mind, televisions that debuted in 2017 that will be treated to the most significant discounts, followed by those that hit the shelves in 2018, while 2019 models will see the smallest savings.

How to choose a 4K TV

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal at Walmart on Cyber Monday 2019 is preparation. Start by deciding on a screen size. This can be anything from 40 inches right up to 86 inches when shopping for a 4K TV. Just make sure you have enough space available to accommodate the size you choose.

Next, start mulling over features that could be of use. There are an awful lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest 4K TVs to Android TV on most Sony 4K TVs, so spend some time researching the differences between smart software, like LG’s WebOS and Samsung’s Tizen OS.

Now you should have a good idea of what manufacturer you’re best suited to so you can start looking through their various models to find your perfect match. We’d also recommend coming up with two alternatives. That way, you can scroll through the list above to see if any of them are on sale.

Need some help? Take a look at our TV Buying Guide.

