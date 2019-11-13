Deals

Best Walmart Cyber Monday 4K TV Deals: What to expect in this year’s sale

By

Walmart doesn’t do things by halves. Just look at what happened on Cyber Monday 2018. It discounted everything from regular LED to high-end OLED and QLED 4K TVs, selling them off for next to nothing. So it’s safe to assume it’s cooking up a batch of piping hot 4K TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019.

Since the best offers are available in limited quantities, you will need to act fast to be in with a chance of taking one home. This means time can’t be wasted browsing Walmart’s catalog in search of a diamond in the rough — a moment can be the difference between scoring a bargain and missing out.

Luckily, we’re on hand to help. We tasked our expert reviewers with the responsibility of combing through every deal the retailer has to offer — calling upon their extensive industry knowledge to determine which is worth your hard-earned cash, before carrying out a thorough price comparison.

What we’re left with is a list of the best Walmart Cyber Monday 4K TV deals you can trust.

Today’s best Walmart Cyber Monday 4K TV deals

Cyber Monday falls on the first Monday after Black Friday. This year, it’s December 2. However, keen to remain the undisputed cheapest source of 4K TVs across the United States, Walmart has already slashed the price of several high-resolution televisions from the likes of LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

You shouldn’t have to worry about them dropping a lot more on the big day, either. All of the models featured are on sale for at least 20% off, relative to their age, so there presumably isn’t much wiggle room left for Cyber Monday — the bulk of the maximum discount has likely already been applied.

LARGE SCREEN

70-inch LG UM6970PUA 4K TV

$647 $900
Expires soon
The 70-inch LG UM7300 is one of the best bog-standard 4K TVs on the market, offering access to an impressive feature set, including the firm's versatile webOS smart software for instant streaming.
Buy at Walmart
BUILT-IN CHROMECAST

50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV

$248 $428
Expires soon
Vizio is a brand is renowned for producing fantastic TVs at a price that won’t break the bank, and the D-Series is no different, bundling all the features that make a Vizio a Vizio, like a Chromecast.
Buy at Walmart
BUILT-IN CHROMECAST

70-inch Vizio E-Series LED 4K TV

$760 $1,298
Expires soon
With a Chromecast baked in, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch on the Vizio E-Series — and thanks to the massive 70-inch screen, everyone in the room will be immersed in the action.
Buy at Walmart
EXCELLENT RELIABILITY

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$480 $800
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Walmart
CURVED TV

65-inch Samsung Curved U7300 4K TV

$748 $1,000
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
CURVED SCREEN

65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV

$748 $1,000
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,400 $2,000
Expires soon
Samsung's Frame TV is a must-have for art connoisseurs, showcasing the world's most sought-after artwork when it's not in use. And when it is in use, the QLED screen is a work of art in its own right.
Buy at Walmart

TCL 43" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Roku Smart LED TV (43S425)

$230 $430
Expires soon
Budget 4K TVs are more powerful than ever thanks to Roku’s smart TV platform. You can score the TCL Roku Smart 4K TV on Walmart for less than usual.
Buy at Walmart
OLED TV

55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$1,497 $2,500
Expires soon
While QLED is king on paper, OLED isn't far behind, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy — so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Walmart

What 4K TV deals to expect from Walmart on Cyber Monday

Historically, Walmart discounts everything in its stable on Cyber Monday — and Cyber Monday 2019 should be no different. This includes Toshiba Fire TVs, TCL Roku TVs, Vizio SmartCast TVs, both LG and Sony OLED TVs, and Samsung QLED TVs — new and old, small and large, and thick and thin.

It’s the older models that will be struck the hardest by the retailer’s price-slashing sword, though. With this in mind, televisions that debuted in 2017 that will be treated to the most significant discounts, followed by those that hit the shelves in 2018, while 2019 models will see the smallest savings.

How to choose a 4K TV

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal at Walmart on Cyber Monday 2019 is preparation. Start by deciding on a screen size. This can be anything from 40 inches right up to 86 inches when shopping for a 4K TV. Just make sure you have enough space available to accommodate the size you choose.

Next, start mulling over features that could be of use. There are an awful lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest 4K TVs to Android TV on most Sony 4K TVs, so spend some time researching the differences between smart software, like LG’s WebOS and Samsung’s Tizen OS.

Now you should have a good idea of what manufacturer you’re best suited to so you can start looking through their various models to find your perfect match. We’d also recommend coming up with two alternatives. That way, you can scroll through the list above to see if any of them are on sale.

Need some help? Take a look at our TV Buying Guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday? We have a list for that, too.

To keep up with the latest offers in real time, follow DT Deals on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

