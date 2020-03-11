  1. Deals
The best Walmart TV deals for March 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

By

If there’s one retailer that knows how to discount a TV, it’s Walmart. Don’t believe us? Just head over to its website. You’ll find at least two dozen on sale. However, not all of these models are deserving of your hard-earned cash. Some are missing must-have features while others have more discreet trade-offs that could prove to be an inconvenience a month or two down the line. Fortunately, Digital Trends is here to help: Our experts have sifted through the retailer’s online catalog, separating the good from the bad. What we’re left with is a collection of the very best Walmart TV deals.

The best Walmart TV deal available right now? A 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV for only $480 — down $320 from the usual $800. Why? Because it’s is one of the most well-rounded 4K TVs on the shelves, offering instant to an endless selection of on-demand content through streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. There’s also a UHD Engine for transforming non-4K Ultra HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10, which can be called upon to extract more detail from the scene at hand. All of this makes it a match made in heaven for the average viewer.

Today’s best Walmart TV deals

  • 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV$220 ($20 off)
  • 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV$270 ($100 off)
  • 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$295 ($35 off)
  • 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TV$380 ($120 off)
  • 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$480 ($320 off)
  • 65-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV — $670 ($330 off)
UNBEATABLE VALUE

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$295 $328
Expires soon
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
CURVED TV

55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV

$478 $548
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$478 $548
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Walmart
CURVED SCREEN

65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV

$618 $748
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

65-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV

$668 $998
Expires soon
Worthy of headlining any entertainment setup, the 65-inch M-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to Samsung's QLED TVs, with endless smarts and vibrant color.
Buy at Walmart
HUGE SCREEN

75-inch LG UM6970PUB 4K TV

$797 $1,100
Expires soon
The 75-inch LG UM6970PUB is one of the best basic 4K TVs on the market, offering access to an impressive feature set including the firm's versatile webOS smart software for instant streaming.
Buy at Walmart
ANDROID TV

65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$1,198 $2,198
Expires soon
Looking to take your entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Android TV on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
Buy at Walmart
BEST LED

75-inch Sony X800G 4K TV

$1,248 $1,998
Expires soon
The Sony X800G is one of the best LED 4K TVs in the business, beating the (LED) competition when it comes to how crisp and clear its 4K Ultra HD screen is. Throw in Android TV, and we have a winner.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,398 $1,800
Expires soon
Built with minimalism in mind, Samsung's Frame TV can be configured to showcase artwork when it's not in use. Watching something on Netflix? The QLED screen is a work of art in its own right.
Buy at Walmart
OLED TV

55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$1,497 $2,500
Expires soon
OLED is king, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy — so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest OLED TVs at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Walmart
OLED TV

65-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV

$2,498 $3,000
Expires soon
Replaced by the Sony Master Series A9G as the top dog in Sony’s 4K TV range last month, the Sony Master Series A8G is still one of the best OLEDs out there — and at less than $2,000, it's a must-have.
Buy at Walmart

Are all Walmart TV deals worth it?

Absolutely not. Walmart isn’t to blame, though. That would be the manufacturers who churn out subpar slop. Remember: If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. But by shopping through Digital Trends, you can rest assured that you’re taking home a product that’s worthy of a place at the center of your entertainment setup. Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill (but still falls into your budget) from the list above.

Something else worth considering is picture quality. If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest must-see Netflix Original after work and the occasional movie on a weekend, a regular LED TV will do the trick. After something a bit more high-end? Consider an OLED TV or a QLED TV. Don’t feel pressured into making a purchase if you don’t see something above that doesn’t tickle your fancy, either: We’ve also rounded up all the best 4K TV deals, OLED TV deals, and QLED TV deals the leading retailers have to offer. There’s no harm in shopping around a bit.

