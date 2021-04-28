  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Way Day Washer-Dryer Deals for 2021

By
LG WT7300

Wayfair’s Way Day sales are here and with it means some great Way Day washer deals and Way Day dryer deals. If you’re looking for a new washer-dryer, these Way Day washer-dryer deals should be the perfect place to start. To help you out, we’ve rounded up all the best deals as well as looked at whether Way Day is a good time to buy a new washer or dryer. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Best Way Day Washer-Dryer Deals
Expires soon

Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. Top-Loading Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

$1,360 $1,440
Bundle includes a Samsung 5.0-cubic-foot,10-cycle top-loading washer and a Samsung 7.4-cubic-foot, 10-cycle electric dryer, both in white.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Smart Dryer

$1,978 $2,198
Samsung's washer and dryer feature WiFi connectivity for scheduling laundry and receiving end-of-cycle notifications on your phone, making laundry time a more enjoyable and less backbreaking task.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top Loading Washer with Gas Dryer

$1,477 $1,598
This Whirlpool washer and dryer bundle will complete your laundry room. Enjoy various wash cycles for your dirty clothes, as well as an Accudry Sensor Drying System to fully dry them afterwards.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Samsung 5.0 Cubic Foot 10-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

$680 $720
Large enough to handle your loads and quick enough to cut down laundry time. It has a built-in faucet to pre-treat stained clothes and an easy-access tub to easily reach the bottom, stretch-free.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Equator 24 inch Compact New Version All-in-One Combo Washer-Dryer

$1,109 $1,279
This all-in-one unit conveniently combines a washer and dryer into a compact unit, taking up minimal floor space. It has dual fans for quick drying and can be programmed to wash at a later time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Electrolux Titanium Front Load Laundry Pair with Gas Dryer

$1,079 $1,199
This front-load washer features SmartBoost Technology Steam and a 15-minute fast wash. The dryer has steam, Predictive Dry and Instant Refresh settings.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.5 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

$1,800
Both washer and dryer feature steam which eliminates stains without pretreating.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Equator 1200 RPM Compact Convertible Combo Washer Dryer in White

$1,229 $1,463
For an environmentally sustainable washer-dryer, this one from Equator lets you do your laundry and drying in one go without worrying about floor space or how much water you'll use for each batch.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung High-Efficiency Stackable Front Load Washer and Stackable Electric Dryer

$1,600 $1,800
Bundle together a 12-cycle high-efficiency steam front-loading washer and a 4 cubic foot 12-cycle electric dryer in white.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung Front-Loading Smart Wi-Fi Washer and Electric Dryer with Steam

$1,600
The 4.5 cubic foot Samsung front-loading washer with smart capabilities is bundled with the accompanying 7.5 cubic foot smart electric dryer, both with steam washing for total cleaning.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung 5 Cu. Ft. Front-Loading Smart Wi-Fi Washer with Steam

$1,080 $1,170
This 5 cubic-foot Samsung washing machine with steam wash has smart capabilities and 12 different cycles for highly efficient cleaning as well as five temperature settings for optimized laundry.
Buy at Best Buy

Should You Buy a Washer or Dryer on Way Day?

Way Day is a pretty good time to make a home purchase. Unlike Prime Day, it focuses on homeware which means there are some great Way Day washer deals as well as Way Day dryer deals. Whichever you’re looking for, now is a good time to enjoy some deep discounts.

As with any major purchase, you’ll want to consider what your budget is beforehand. A washer-dryer can cost a little or a lot and it’s important to know what you can afford and what you actually need from your purchase. It’s possible to buy a washer-dryer with a lot of different features but that doesn’t necessarily mean you need them all. One key factor you shouldn’t scrimp on in the Way Day washer deals is is energy efficiency. A more energy-efficient washer-dryer will save you money in the long run, as well as help the environment. The Way Day dryer deals should help you out here to get something more energy efficient.

Alongside that, consider your current setup. Can the washer-dryer you’re considering purchasing fit? Measure the space you plan on placing your new purchase and check that it will actually fit. If this is your first ever washer-dryer, check that it fits through any doors needed to get into its living space too. You don’t want to need to deal with awkward returns or knowing you missed out on a different great deal because you forgot to measure up your space.

Finally, think about what size you need. If you’re just washing for yourself alone then a small washer-dryer is ideal from the Way Day washer deals, however, if you have a family of four (or more) then you’ll need to buy something larger. Plan ahead. The Way Day washer deals and Way Day dryer deals are a great way to get more for your money but you need to buy the right appliance for you.

Still confused? Check out our guide to how to buy a washer and dryer, as well as our look at the best washer dryer combo machines for more guidance.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Way Day Air Fryer Deals for 2021

ninja air fryer 4 quart amazon deal af101 2 768x768

Best Way Day Keurig Deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k slim

Best Way Day Deals for 2021: A Beginner’s Guide

best sales this weekend wayfair

Best Way Day Nespresso Deals for 2021

nespresso pixie phil 768x768 1

Best Prime Day 2021 PS4 deals: What to expect

Playstation 4 Controller

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals 2021: What to expect

2019 Dell XPS 13 review

The best Prime Day home security camera deals 2021: What to expect

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2021: What to expect

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 02 2 720x720

Best Prime Day external hard drive deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day external hard drive deals 2020

Best cheap MacBook deals for April 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Laptop 3 with this deal

microsoft surface laptop deal best buy march 2021 3

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for April 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for April 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick