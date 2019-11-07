After Thanksgiving ends, you might come to learn that sweeping bread crumbs out of the carpet is nearly impossible — but a robot vacuum can get the job done tidily. And much in the way robot vacuums suck up crumbs, you can vacuum up great deals on those devices on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’re in the market for an automated robot vacuum, you can expect to see awesome deals for top brands such as iRobot Roomba, Ecovac Deebot, Eufy, Neato, Shark Ion and more.

While Black Friday is a great time to invest in some of the best robot vacs on the market if it doesn’t yield results, the barrage of deals that appear during Cyber Week will be the next best thing. While the latest and greatest robot vacuums won’t hit the market until 2020, it’s still possible to find discounts on these robot vacs that might otherwise be cost-prohibitive. If you are willing to purchase a slightly older model robot vacuum, you can stretch your budget even further. These handy devices are definitely worth the splurge. The more advanced automatic vacuum give you back your time by scheduling when to clean using a smartphone app. You can also map out the zones in your floor plan that you need to be cleaned or avoided. Although tiny, the suction power of these robotic vacuums can easily pick up debris, dirt, and dog hair.

Stay tuned here for more details. We’ll be crawling along the baseboards looking for the best deals on Roomba models, robot vacuums for pet hair, self-cleaning robot vacuums and more. We’ll brush aside those that aren’t worth your time, that way, you will only have to evaluate the hidden gems. Just be ready to spend any change you might dig up on a potentially can’t-miss-it deal.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals to expect

You should expect major discounts from many of the biggest names in the industry. Some current deals suggest that even larger discounts might be on the way. For example, Walmart and Amazon have already begun to drop the prices on Shark Ion robot vacs, while Eufy products have also seen a decrease in price. Roborock and iRobot devices are likely to get price cuts, too.

Robot vacuum deals we saw last year

Last year was a fantastic year for saving money on robot vacuum cleaners. Roombas dropped in price to $250, while Shark Ion robot vacuums became even more affordable at just $170 total. Neato dropped the price of its Robotics D3 Botvac by $120, too. If last year’s deals are any indication, then 2019 may offer the best savings you’ve ever seen.

Robot vacuum deals going on right now

If the thought of vacuuming your home one more time makes you want to scream, don’t worry. There are some great deals going on right now. The Shark Ion 750 has dropped in price to just $229, while the Eufy Robovac 25C is a very affordable $190. Hands-free robotic cleaning on a budget — isn’t the future great?

