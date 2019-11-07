Deals

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Ecovacs, Eufy, and more

After Thanksgiving ends, you might come to learn that sweeping bread crumbs out of the carpet is nearly impossible — but a robot vacuum can get the job done tidily. And much in the way robot vacuums suck up crumbs, you can vacuum up great deals on those devices on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’re in the market for an automated robot vacuum, you can expect to see awesome deals for top brands such as iRobot Roomba, Ecovac Deebot, Eufy, Neato, Shark Ion and more.

While Black Friday is a great time to invest in some of the best robot vacs on the market if it doesn’t yield results, the barrage of deals that appear during Cyber Week will be the next best thing. While the latest and greatest robot vacuums won’t hit the market until 2020, it’s still possible to find discounts on these robot vacs that might otherwise be cost-prohibitive. If you are willing to purchase a slightly older model robot vacuum, you can stretch your budget even further. These handy devices are definitely worth the splurge. The more advanced automatic vacuum give you back your time by scheduling when to clean using a smartphone app. You can also map out the zones in your floor plan that you need to be cleaned or avoided. Although tiny, the suction power of these robotic vacuums can easily pick up debris, dirt, and dog hair.

Stay tuned here for more details. We’ll be crawling along the baseboards looking for the best deals on Roomba models, robot vacuums for pet hair, self-cleaning robot vacuums and more. We’ll brush aside those that aren’t worth your time, that way, you will only have to evaluate the hidden gems. Just be ready to spend any change you might dig up on a potentially can’t-miss-it deal.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals to expect

You should expect major discounts from many of the biggest names in the industry. Some current deals suggest that even larger discounts might be on the way. For example, Walmart and Amazon have already begun to drop the prices on Shark Ion robot vacs, while Eufy products have also seen a decrease in price. Roborock and iRobot devices are likely to get price cuts, too.

Robot vacuum deals we saw last year

Last year was a fantastic year for saving money on robot vacuum cleaners. Roombas dropped in price to $250, while Shark Ion robot vacuums became even more affordable at just $170 total. Neato dropped the price of its Robotics D3 Botvac by $120, too. If last year’s deals are any indication, then 2019 may offer the best savings you’ve ever seen.

Robot vacuum deals going on right now

If the thought of vacuuming your home one more time makes you want to scream, don’t worry. There are some great deals going on right now. The Shark Ion 750 has dropped in price to just $229, while the Eufy Robovac 25C is a very affordable $190. Hands-free robotic cleaning on a budget — isn’t the future great?

Pyle Pure Clean Robot Vacuum

$66
Expires soon
This Pyle Pure Clean robovac may not replace larger uprights for deep-cleaning jobs, but this little smart vacuum is a great way to keep your floor tidy without you having to lift a finger.
Buy at Amazon

Shark Ion 750 (RV750) App-Controlled Robot Vacuum

$229 $244
Expires soon
Enjoy automated floor cleaning in your home with the Shark Ion 750 robot vacuum. Amazon has it on sale right now.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

$250 $379
Expires soon
If you fancy the idea of a Roomba scurrying around your home but don't want to break the bank, the Roomba 614 is a solid option.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$269 $299
Expires soon
Take away the hassle and tedium of floor cleaning by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba 675.
Buy at Walmart

Shark Ion S86 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$269 $449
Expires soon
Get the Shark ION robot vacuum cleaning system s86 for less on Walmart today. Grab this deal to save on a smart floor cleaning tool with built-in hand vacuum.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

$330 $400
Expires soon
The iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum is powerful enough to get rid of dirt and dust across all floor types. Order it now from Amazon to get it with savings.
Buy at Amazon

Neato Botvac D4 Robot Vacuum

$400 $530
Expires soon
You can make room for a hands-free clean without missing out on savings as Amazon slashes $130 off the Neato Botvac D4 robot vacuum.
Buy at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum

$500 $700
Expires soon
The Deebot Ozmo 930 is a smart robotic vacuum that is also equipped to mop. Best Buy sweeps in with a discount so you can come home to spotless floors without missing out on savings.
Buy at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

$533 $699
Expires soon
Make floor cleaning less tedious and more genius with the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Save over $150 when you order on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$550 $650
Expires soon
Target is dropping a cool discount on the iRobot Roomba 960 today. Grab this chance to take home this excellent robot vacuum for less.
Buy at Walmart

Looking for more vacuum deals? Find more on our curated deals page.

