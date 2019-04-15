Share

Storage comes at a premium on the Nintendo Switch, especially since it needs to be able to function on the go in addition to being docked. The smaller form of Nintendo’s hybrid console led to the decision of having only 32GB of internal storage which can pose problems if you’re like us and like to download and play games often — but all is not lost. This can be expanded with SanDisk microSD cards and, lucky for you, the battle for precious storage space can finally end because there is a sweet flash sale going on right now on Amazon.

Amazon is cutting its prices on SanDisk microSD cards as part of the company’s Deal of the Day. Not only can you grab cards for your Nintendo Switch, but you can also get storage like flash drives and portable hard drives for your other digital storage needs.

The Amazon Deal of the Day ends at 3 a.m. ET on April 16, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to have more than enough room for your Nintendo Switch games, patches, screenshots, and save files. In addition to opening up space for the best exclusives around, you can also spend a few bucks on games that are new to the Nintendo eShop. Final Fantasy VII, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and Yoshi’s Crafted World are just a few options to choose from.

The 256GB SanDisk microSD with a higher transfer speed isn’t part of the Deal of the Day, but is discounted a few dollars. There are many microSD cards out in the wild and you may find them at wildly varying prices, but there are a variety of reasons why one card could outperform another with the same storage space. To help, we have a guide on how to choose a microSD card for the Nintendo Switch. The benefits translate to other devices, too, so if you grab a SanDisk card for your camera, you will be getting the best thing offered.