Digital Trends
Deals

Power up your Nintendo Switch storage with the SanDisk MicroSD card flash sale

Charles Singletary Jr.
By

Storage comes at a premium on the Nintendo Switch, especially since it needs to be able to function on the go in addition to being docked. The smaller form of Nintendo’s hybrid console led to the decision of having only 32GB of internal storage which can pose problems if you’re like us and like to download and play games often — but all is not lost. This can be expanded with SanDisk microSD cards and, lucky for you, the battle for precious storage space can finally end because there is a sweet flash sale going on right now on Amazon.

Amazon is cutting its prices on SanDisk microSD cards as part of the company’s Deal of the Day. Not only can you grab cards for your Nintendo Switch, but you can also get storage like flash drives and portable hard drives for your other digital storage needs.

The Amazon Deal of the Day ends at 3 a.m. ET on April 16, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to have more than enough room for your Nintendo Switch games, patches, screenshots, and save files. In addition to opening up space for the best exclusives around, you can also spend a few bucks on games that are new to the Nintendo eShop. Final Fantasy VII, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and Yoshi’s Crafted World are just a few options to choose from.

The 256GB SanDisk microSD with a higher transfer speed isn’t part of the Deal of the Day, but is discounted a few dollars. There are many microSD cards out in the wild and you may find them at wildly varying prices, but there are a variety of reasons why one card could outperform another with the same storage space. To help, we have a guide on how to choose a microSD card for the Nintendo Switch. The benefits translate to other devices, too, so if you grab a SanDisk card for your camera, you will be getting the best thing offered.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for April 2019
Up Next

The Samsung Galaxy Fold won’t sell unlocked, but here's where it's available
Ecovacs Deebot 901 review
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum for one day

Amazon took a dramatic price cut for its Deal of the Day on the Alexa-compatible Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum cleaner. Digital Trends' reviewer gave the 901 high marks for room mapping and voice response with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
easy camera care tips sd card
Deals

Save up to 85 percent in Amazon’s one-day memory and storage sale

Amazon's one-day storage sale could be the best time of year to upgrade the capacity of your phone, tablet, or desktop PC. Some items have had their priced slashed by up to 85 percent.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Transport your Nintendo Switch in style with these nifty cases

The Nintendo Switch, which boasts both wired and handheld modes, needs a good case to ensure it doesn't get beat up while you're on the go. We scoured through dozens of Switch cases to bring you the best ones.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

How to install a solid-state drive in a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro

SSDs are much faster than mechanical hard drives, which is what the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro come with. Here, we show you how to replace it with an SSD, which will allow you to boot to the OS faster and load games quicker.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Top Rank Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Crolla on ESPN Plus
Deals

Here’s how to watch Top Rank Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Crolla with ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the go-to place for streaming Top Rank Boxing, UFC, and more. It’s also the only way you can stream Lomachenko vs. Crolla online this Friday, and if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a 7-day trial to catch the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
version 1532110182 2 iphone se family back
Deals

Apple drops $150 off the iPhone SE with another clearance discount

Looking for new iPhone but don't want to drop a ton of cash on the XS or XR? Apple is bringing back the iPhone SE once again with up to $150 in savings. This sale is only going on while supplies last, so don't miss your chance to save.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals discounts bundles
Deals

Save up to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One games during the GameStop Spring Sale

The first week of the GameStop Spring Sale is nearly over and there are some new deals, discounts, and offers that will only be available in week 2. Here, we break down the best deals that start on April 14 and a few that end this weekend.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale
Deals

Customize this Walmart Nintendo Switch bundle deal with 1 of 5 great games

Walmart is saving consumers up to $60 with a new Nintendo Switch bundle deal. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and two others are the game options available as you put together your custom bundle.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
blink xt outdoor tree
Deals

Best Buy slashes prices on Ring, Arlo, and Blink XT home security systems

If you’re looking to secure your pad without the contracts and fees that come with traditional home security services, now’s the time. Best Buy has slashed prices on a number of smart home security systems, with discounts up to $160.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Deals

Lenovo tax sale knocks $456 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop

Whether you’re dreading tax day or you’re looking forward to a refund, Lenovo’s tax season sale might make your day a little brighter. This awesome ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which can be yours for more than $450 off with a special promo…
Posted By Lucas Coll
watch ufc 236 holloway vs poirier 2 with espn max
Deals

UFC 236: How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 2 with ESPN+ PPV

One of the most highly anticipatedpay-per-view events of the year is happening today, April 13. You can get exclusive access to this fight through ESPN Plus, with a discount for new subscribers.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon ecovacs deebot deal of the day 711 robot vacuum cleaner with smart navi 2 a
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums for one day only

Amazon cut prices of two Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums for Deals of the Day. Robot vacuums have convinced millions of their value. I bought an Ecovacs Deebot as a family gift, and after a couple of weeks my wife said, "Best gift ever."
Posted By Bruce Brown