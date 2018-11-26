Share

As convenient as earbuds are, over-ear headphones remain the best way to enjoy your music — and Bose makes some of the best. Its QuietComfort series remains among the top-rated headphones on the market. These high-quality headphones can get pretty pricey, with many premium pairs ringing in at well over $300. If you’re a dedicated audiophile, though, then spending the money for a good pair is more than worth it, now that’s is Cyber Monday you can enjoy generous discounts on Bose audio devices.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones in black has a sticker price of $300 when they were first released a few years back, and currently have a street price of around $180-$200 — still not very cheap. Now, however, you can score a pair for just $110 from Amazon, which knocks 63 percent ($190) off of the sale price for today only.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones were introduced in 2014 as an update to the already excellent QC15. They’re wired headphones, with a 3.5mm connection and engineered to work optimally with Apple devices but compatible with pretty much all of your tech, from computers to mobile devices. The cable includes an in-line remote with a mic for use with smartphones and AA batteries to recharge.

What’s most notable about the Bose QC25 — aside from their deep sound and excellent build quality — is that these headphones are noise-canceling. This closed design blocks out sound from your environment, making the QuietComfort 25 ideal for travel. They are perfect for long noisy airplane rides with loud and rowdy passengers. If you are a commuter, these headphones are ideal for blocking unwanted noise. If you work in a busy work environment they can help protect your ears from loud noises. The lightweight construction and around-ear fit also make the Bose QC25 headphones comfortable to wear for hours at a time, and it’s compact fold design makes it portable enough to take anywhere.

Treat yourself this holiday season to one of the best headphones on the market without breaking your wallet.

