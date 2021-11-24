  1. Deals
Call of Duty: Vanguard discounted at Walmart for Black Friday 2021

Lucas Coll
The latest entry in Activision’s iconic first-person shooter franchise dropped earlier this month, and Walmart already has a hot Call of Duty: Vanguard Black Friday deal that lets you score a nice discount on it. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on a newer title that just launched not even a month ago, so if you’re scouring the web for some early Black Friday gaming deals before the official sales roll in later this week, then you can take advantage of the Call of Duty: Vanguard Black Friday deal from Walmart right now for just $39 — saving you as much as $31.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

Soldier shooting from plane in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Walmart’s Call of Duty: Vanguard Black Friday deal is the best price we’ve seen yet on the latest installment of the franchise. Better still, it’s available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, so you can grab it no matter which platform you prefer to play on. Call of Duty: Vanguard is a follow-up to 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, which returned the series to its roots. The Vanguard single-player campaign puts the player in the boots of early special forces operators in the African and European theaters of the Second World War.

Of course, seasoned Call of Duty vets know that what keeps people coming back to these games is the multiplayer action. Vanguard delivers the fast-paced Call of Duty multiplayer that fans know and love, with some modern updates like destructible environments that add a new layer of depth to the classic gameplay formula. The beloved cooperative Zombies multiplayer mode makes a return as well. If you’re looking to get a head-start and maybe gain a competitive edge while you wait for your game to arrive, we’ve got you covered with our Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer guide. We also have some tips on how to level up fast in Call of Duty: Vanguard and an explainer of how prestige works if you want some help getting through the early multiplayer grind.

This Call of Duty: Vanguard Black Friday deal lets you grab the PS4, Ps5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X versions of the game for just $39. That saves you as much as $31 and is a great price on a new triple-A title that’s not even a month old. Act fast, though — we doubt this offer will last through the weekend.

