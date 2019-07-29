Deals

The Circle with Disney in-home parental control device is now only $30 on Amazon

Parents today are faced with the fairly new challenge of controlling their children’s exposure to the internet. Luckily, you can now manage your kids’ gadgets and all other devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network using Circle with Disney. Get this parental control and internet filtering device at the highly discounted price of $32 on Amazon today.

The first-generation Circle with Disney usually goes for $99, but it gets a steep $67 price cut on Amazon just in time for the school season. This is a great deal for parents so hurry while supplies last.

Circle with Disney connects to your internet through Wi-Fi or with an Ethernet cable. Similar to a VPN, it recognizes all other devices within the network and acts as the gatekeeper. This device lets you manage every smartphone, tablet, computer, gaming console, and smart TV in your household right from the Circle App.

The basic Circle with Disney service allows parents to manage access to apps and websites. It lets you set and customize age-appropriate filters for social media, videos, and games that can be found on different platforms. You can also block inappropriate sites and images by applying Google Safe Search.

Your family’s usage data is also reflected in the Circle app. This can help you get an overview of your household’s internet use across all devices. If you see any concerning trend, you can address it directly from the Usage screen. You can also see which sites are visited by your family members throughout the day by jumping to the History view.

Getting a premium membership unlocks more features on the Circle app. Additional services include setting time limits and internet bedtimes, internet pausing, location tracking, and more. If you wish to maximize your Circle with Disney internet filtering and parental control device, you will have to pay a monthly fee of $10.

Circle with Disney helps keep your home a safe space for your kids. Pay only $32 instead of $99 when you order yours from Amazon today. Hurry while stock is on hand.

