JBL’s AirPods alternatives are only $30 at Amazon right now

For one of the cheaper headphone deals, check out what Amazon has to offer today. You can buy the JBL Vibe Beam earbuds for just $30, meaning you’re saving a significant 40% off the regular price of $50. These are perfect if you’re trying to keep costs down or you’re prone to losing earbuds regularly. Here’s a look at what they have to offer.

Why you should buy the JBL Vibe Beam

JBL quietly makes some of the best wireless earbuds out there. While it may not be a household name to everyone, it’s a reputable brand that is also pretty affordable. With the JBL Vibe Beam, you get earbuds with all the essential features.

That includes JBL Deep Bass Sound: the 8mm drivers give you plenty of bass. The earbuds also promise to be comfortable in your ear with a stick-closed design that means you can soon forget you’re wearing them while also blocking out external sound reasonably well. Two mics keep you in plenty of control.

Any time you’re taking a call, VoiceAware technology ensures that you can balance how much of your own voice you hear while talking with others so you sound crisp at all times. All of this can be enjoyed for a while to come too thanks to there being eight hours of battery life in the earbuds with 24 hours coming from the charging case. Any time you need a quick recharge, it takes just 10 minutes to gain two hours back.

You can also easily use the JBL Vibe Beam on the beach and while exercising thanks to them being water and dust resistant and IP54 certified. Any time you want to adjust things, there’s also an in-app equalizer and voice assistant support.

The JBL Vibe Beam may lack finer details like Multipoint support or exceptional sound quality, but they’re reliable all-rounders for when you want to buy a budget-friendly pair of earbuds rather than go for something premium.

Usually the JBL Vibe Beam earbuds are $50, a great price by itself. The earbuds are even cheaper now, dropping to a low of $30 at Amazon. Check it out now while the 40% discount continues. It’s likely to end soon.