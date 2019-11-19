The holidays are a great time to reconnect with family and friends while camping presents the golden opportunity to disconnect from gadgets. Camping, like any outdoor adventure, teaches us to be good on our feet but it is always wise to come fully geared and prepared. Right now, you can set up your home away from home with discounts up to $70 on these Coleman and Ozark Trail tents from Walmart.

Coleman Elite WeatherMaster — $70 off

In planning a trip we think about how many people are joining and the kind of weather we’d be expecting, such can be applied when buying a tent. So if you need a tent that can fit six people in sleeping bags comfortably or two queen-sized airbeds, you might have just met your match with the Coleman Elite WeatherMaster. You’ll even have space to store all your stuff and enjoy some privacy with the flexibility to create one up to three rooms. And with a center height of 6.8 feet, neither one would need to crouch or crawl. All you have to do is spend 20 to 25 minutes to build it.

Ventilation would be the least of your worries with auto-roll windows, a mesh roof, and a screen room. You’ll likewise be able to marvel at nature’s beauty and since this tent comes with the patented WeatherTec system, you can do so without getting wet. A removable rainfly is even provided for extra weather protection. And should you be afraid of the dark, you can keep your eyes peeled with the integrated LED lighting system.

With two doors, you’ll easily be able to go in and out of the tent without bumping into anyone. Keeping your things organized is achievable with mesh pockets and when it’s time to head back, you can pack everything in the expandable carry bag it comes with. Usually priced at $224, you can lounge in nature when you order this Coleman Elite WeatherMaster tent for just $154 on Walmart.

Ozark Trail Instant Cabin Tent — $54

If you’re not one to travel light or you simply need more space, you might find this cabin tent from Ozark Trail more promising. It can accommodate 12 sleeping bags or three queen-sized airbeds and the best part is, you don’t have to spend so much time and energy in setting it up. As the moniker suggests, you can do it in an instant or as little as two minutes thanks to the pre-attached poles.

Like the Coleman Elite, Ozark Trail’s cabin tent has the capacity for three rooms including the screen room but it improves its design with one door for each room. The fully taped factory-sealed seams and rainfly enable you to keep yourself dry and cozy while the 10 fully foldable windows would allow fresh air to seep through the tent.

While it doesn’t have a lighting system, you’ll be able to keep your lanterns or devices charged with the e-port. Six storage pockets are also provided so you can minimize the clutter and the risk of losing your things. You’ll likely be able to stand and stretch with a center height of 6.3 feet and pack everything efficiently in its carry bag. Camp in this spacious cabin tent from Ozark Trail for only $225 instead of $289 on Walmart.

Looking for more options? Bring a little flair to the outdoors with the best glamping tents, air mattresses, Black Friday sales, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations