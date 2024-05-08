 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is over $1,600 off in a surprise sale

A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.
Lenovo

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals that will significantly boost your productivity, you should take a look at the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. From its original price of $3,559, it’s down to a more reasonable $1,957 following a $1,602 discount from Lenovo. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny because it’s an excellent tool for both professionals and students. We’re not sure how long the laptop will stay 45% off though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you better hurry with your purchaes.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands in the market right now, and its X1 Series is the ultra-premium lineup of its ThinkPad brand, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands. This should set your expectations on what you’ll get with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 — a powerful machine that will be able to keep up with even the most difficult workloads. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 32GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is a necessity if you’re planning to run demanding apps or engage in any kind of content creation.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is equipped with a 14-inch WUXGA display, which is sharp and colorful while maintaining the laptop’s portability. It comes with a 1TB SSD, which should provide enough space for all of your files, and it’s also got Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so you’ll be able to access the popular operating system’s more advanced features.

There are all kinds of Lenovo laptop deals, ranging from budget-friendly devices to top-tier machines. If you’re leaning towards the latter for your next purchase, check out this offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. A 45% discount nearly halves its price from $3,559 to $1,957, which is actually a steal price considering its capabilities. You’re going to have to complete your transaction for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 as soon as you can though, because we’re not sure what will happen first — stocks running out, or the savings of $1,602 disappearing.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
