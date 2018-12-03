Digital Trends
Don Reisinger
By

In the corporate world, email has long been a major focus of marketing campaigns. Customers and prospective clients often respond well to email pitches and as a company’s database of contacts grows, being able to manage an email system while still delivering compelling marketing can be difficult.

Given that, companies might want to consider investing in an email marketing service. With help from an email marketing platform, companies can manage contacts, create a variety of templates to quickly shoot emails to recipients, and schedule these messages to obtain the strongest impact.

If all that sounds appealing and you’re looking for a new professional marketing service, you might want to consider a new deal Constant Contact is offering.

If you head over to the Constant Contact website by clicking here right now and sign up for a new account, you’ll receive 20 percent off the first three months of service.

That can be a nice savings, depending on the Constant Contact plan you choose. Indeed, the company’s plans for its standard Email service start at $20 per month for up to 500 contacts. If you choose Constant Contact’s Email Plus, which includes additional features, like email automation and online donations, among others, you’ll pay $45 per month.

As you might expect, Constant Contact pricing increases depending on the number of contacts you have. For instance, if you have more than 35,000 contacts, you’ll pay $335 per month.

To sweeten the pot, Constant Contact offers lower rates depending on the payment plan you choose. The aforementioned prices are available to those who pay monthly. But if you choose to prepay six or even 12 months, the price will drop by 10 percent and 15 percent, respectively, on all plans.

You’ll notice when you head over to the Constant Contact website that the company is also offering a 60-day free trial for new customers. Be aware that the 20 percent off deal cannot be combined with the free trial offer, so you’ll want to ensure you don’t choose that option.

All services available in Constant Contact, including the platform’s mobile app support, apps and integrations, and ecommerce platforms will be available with the 20 percent off offer.

But before you buy, you might be wondering what you get with a Constant Contact subscription. So here’s a primer:

Regardless of whether you choose Constant Contact’s Email or Email Plus option, you’ll have the option of sending an unlimited number of emails. You can also access a repository of customizable templates that let you swap out images, text, and integrations with a variety of apps and services.

If you want list-building tools to increase the number of people you can access, Constant Contact is a winning bet. And if you go with the standard Email platform, you can get pop-up forms to have people fill out. On the Email Plus side, Constant Contact offers dynamic forms for even richer content.

Since photo royalties might be a concern, Constant Contact makes available an image library for you to peruse. You can also upload your own images and access them from within the service in any of the emails you create. And depending on whether you choose Email or Email Plus, you’ll have 1GB or 2GB of storage, respectively.

Email scheduling is a standard feature on both plans and being able to segment lists is available on both plans, as well. If you want to include ecommerce functions in your emails, Constant Contact will do that for you and the company is quick to tout that it offers some of the best customer service in the market.

Overall, Constant Contact will provide a variety of features that companies are likely looking for as they refine and improve their email marketing efforts. And with a cost that won’t break the bank, it might be a solid solution for small and medium-sized companies.

Again, if you’re interested in taking advantage of the 20 percent off offer, click here.

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here’s how to make a disposable one

