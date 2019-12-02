Killer Cyber Monday deal takes $400 off the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus

OK, this has to be one of our favorite deals for smartphones this Cyber Monday. The and are both $400 off from Best Buy right now.

These two gorgeous devices represent two of the best phones you can get in 2019. With a triple-camera setup in the Note 10 and a quadruple in the case of the Note 10 Plus, including its ToF sensor, Samsung’s strong photography prowess shows through. They’re certain contenders for best camera phone of 2019. Both of which sport a telephoto, regular, and wide-angle lens for great versatility and quality in your shots.

Of course, they’re more than just great camera phones. With some of the best internals you can get in an Android phone, the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are quick with multitasking, fluid with gaming, and achieve daylong battery life. They’re replete with power and storage, starting at 256 GB internal memory, 8 GB of RAM in the Note 10 and 12 GB RAM in the Note 10 Plus, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processors. Not to mention that they have some of the most gorgeous screens we’ve laid eyes on. The super-thing bezels, and all-screen design will have you lost in the infinity pool that is the screen.

Lest we forget the S Pen, which not only adds the feature of its namesake — the ability to create handwritten notes on your phone — but also now transcribes them for you and can send them off to Microsoft Word documents if you’d like. All of this is in addition to the new gestures and functions added to control music playback, the camera, and even a PowerPoint presentation, all with your S Pen.

The Samsung Cyber Monday sale is spread across more than just smartphones. We’ve already found big discounts on the Galaxy Buds themselves, 4K TVs, and Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatches. Considering it’s not even Monday yet, be sure to keep an eye out for more deals as they go live.

Indeed, if you’re seeking to win Black Friday, look no further than Samsung’s latest deals. But, if you must look further, check out our constantly updated deals posts and definitely consult our guide on how to not just win, but demolish Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are a lot of different smartphone deals going on right now, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated with the best ones.

