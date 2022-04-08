OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The OnePlus 10 Pro undercuts several thousand-dollar flagships at an $899 selling price. While it isn’t fair to compare the OnePlus device with the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 Plus is its direct competitor. Both are some of the best Android smartphones that you can purchase today. But if you have $900 to $100 to spend, which of the two flagships should you buy? To help you answer the question, here is a OnePlus 10 Pro versus Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comparison.

OnePlus 10 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Size 163 x 73.9 x 8.6mm (6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 inches) 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 inches) Weight 201 grams 196 grams Display 6.7-inch AMOLED 6.6-inch AMOLED Screen resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels (525 pixels per inch) 1080 x 2340 pixels (393 ppi) Operating system Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1 Android 12, OneUI 4.1 Storage space 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB MicroSD card slot No No Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB Camera 48-megapixel wide, 50MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto rear

32MP front 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto rear

10MP front Video 8K at 24 frames per second, 4K at 30/60/120 fps, 1080p at 30/60/240 fps 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30 fps Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C USB-C Fingerprint sensor Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Water resistance No Yes Battery 5,000mAh 4,500mAh App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support T-Mobile All major carriers Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest Phantom Black, white, Pink Gold, green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream Price $899 $999 Buy from T-Mobile Samsung Review score Review Hands-on

Design and display

At 8.6mm thick and 200 grams, the OnePlus 10 Pro feels chunky, premium, and confidence-inspiring. The device reflects the excellent build quality of Gorilla Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. It comes in two color options, Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. It comes with a frosted finish that provides a good grip and is resistant to fingerprints.

By contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is slightly lighter at 195 grams. While the in-hand feel is solid, it is more sturdy than the OnePlus counterpart since it is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus, both on the front and back.

Coming to the display, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and a 525 ppi density. It is very similar to the one on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The screen never fails to startle with bright, deep colors. It is a beautiful display.

The Samsung phone sports a slightly smaller 6.6-inch screen. Like the 10 Pro, the Galaxy S22 Plus comes with support for Dynamic AMOLED, meaning that the AMOLED panel can modify the refresh rate up to 120Hz based on the usage. It has 1,750 nits of peak brightness, so it can get brighter than the OnePlus 10 Pro for media consumption. However, the resolution is limited to FHD+ at 393 ppi.

With a sharper resolution, we give the edge to the OnePlus 10 Pro over the Galaxy S22 Plus.

Winner: OnePlus 10 Pro

Performance, battery life, and charging

Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the U.S. Both devices fly through daily tasks, and you’ll notice no difference while using the phones in daily life.

The top OnePlus 10 Pro variant has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space, while there is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You can get the same storage variants in the Galaxy S22 Plus, but the phone is limited to 8GB of RAM.

The OnePlus smartphone packs a bigger battery at 5,000mAh as compared to the 4,500mAh cell found on the Galaxy S22 Plus. OnePlus wins on fast charging as well. The device supports 80W fast charging but is limited to 65W in North America, which is still faster than 45W found on the Galaxy S22 Plus.

The 10 Pro can charge from 1% to 58% in 15 minutes — a feature you won’t find on the Samsung phone. It also offers support for 50W wireless charging, which is limited to 15W on the S22 Plus. Both devices can charge your earbuds or smartwatch with reverse wireless charging.

With the same performance, a bigger battery, and faster charging, the OnePlus 10 Pro takes the cake in the performance and battery segment.

Winner: OnePlus 10 Pro

Camera

OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 48MP main camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera with a 110-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto for a 3.3x optical zoom. There’s also a special 150-degree wide-angle camera mode. The Galaxy S22 Plus comes equipped with a 50MP primary lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

The OnePlus 10 Pro camera masterfully balances the effect of HDR and vibrant colors for attractive photos that never lack pop. Unfortunately, consistency across the other cameras isn’t great. While the wide-angle photo removes the noise and lessens the HDR look, it’s oddly exposed and lacks some visual pop.

The Galaxy S22 Plus clicks colorful, sharp shots, but lowlight shots can be improved. The main 50MP sensor is 23% larger than the S21’s camera, and there are new night photo features to try, along with some new portrait modes and features that use A.I.

With equally capable cameras and the presence of ultrawide and telephoto lenses on both smartphones, the camera segment is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Software and update

The OnePlus 10 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Plus both come with Android 12. The former’s OxygenOS 12.1 looks a bit like Oppo’s ColorOS. The two come from the same codebase. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus’ One UI 4.1 takes advantage of the Material You theming of Android 12, which is missing from the OnePlus software.

Samsung wins this segment purely on the basis of its promises and the knack for keeping them. While OnePlus struggles to roll out updates for its flagship devices, software patches hit Samsung flagship smartphones within the first two days of the month. Moreover, Samsung promises four years of software updates and five years of security patches, so the Galaxy S22 Plus will last you longer than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Price and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for purchase and costs $899 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB version will follow its release at a later date. It is exclusively available on T-Mobile. You can purchase the phone through Amazon and OnePlus globally. The Galaxy S22 Plus is a $1,000 phone and is available through the usual channels as well as all carriers in the U.S.

Overall winner: OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a sharp AMOLED display, the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, capable cameras, and faster charging when compared to the Galaxy S22 Plus. While OnePlus has made no promises on the software updates, you should expect to receive at least two major OS updates. It undercuts the Galaxy S22 Plus by $100 while offering more features.

