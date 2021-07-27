  1. Deals
Is a touchscreen laptop worth the money? Maybe with this Dell XPS deal

By
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop demonstrating tablet functionality.

Listen to various sources and you’d think that a touchscreen laptop is the future for everyone, but is it really? We’d certainly consider the ability to get hands-on or switch over to tablet mode a massive bonus if you’re looking to get the most from your laptop experience. That’s even more the case when you check out this Dell XPS deal going on right now at Dell itself. At the moment, you can buy a Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,580 saving you $370 on the usual price. It’s a high-end device with a 13.4-inch UHD+ touchscreen and we’re going to tell you all about why now is the time to consider a touchscreen laptop for your next upgrade.

Before we go into depth about this particular Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, it’s always worth acknowledging that Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there right now. You simply can’t go wrong with a Dell and it should always be your first place to go for a new laptop. When we checked out the standard Dell XPS 13 last year, we considered it to be the laptop endgame because it was simply that good.

In the case of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, it’s an extraordinary machine. For your money, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus that all-important 13.4-inch UHD+ display. The touchscreen display offers HDR support so it looks truly gorgeous however you plan on using it. Easy to open with just one hand, the screen is more stable to use than previous touchscreen laptops, whether you’re in motion or using the touchscreen. It offers 90% DCI P3 color gamut along with a contrast ratio of 1500:1 so you get the brightest brights and the darkest darks, along with 500-nit brightness to ensure more clarity in bright light.

Other features include the use of Dell’s Eyesafe technology which intelligently manages light energy at the source, selectively reducing harmful blue light and dispersing it across the light spectrum in a bid to cut down on eye strain for you. When it comes to offering the best features out there amongst the best touchscreen laptops, this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has you covered. It’s easily one of the best 13-inch laptops around with the advantage of being able to switch over to being used as a tablet whenever you need to.

Normally priced at $1,950, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is down to just $1,580 right now for a strictly limited time only at Dell. We can’t see stock lasting at this price for long so if you’re keen to have a fantastic tablet that also works as a similarly fantastic laptop — giving you the best of both worlds — now is the time to finally embrace touchscreen technology.

We have plenty of the other best Dell XPS deals going on right now, too, if you’re not fully converted to a touchscreen just yet, or you simply want to see what else is out there. Alternatively, check out all the other best laptop deals if you’re considering a different laptop brand instead of Dell.

